The Vicious Circle of Violence and Obedience: Exercise the Right to Individual and Collective Resistance!

“The Big Ones Stop Ruling When the Small Ones Stop Crawling”

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel

Global Research, November 25, 2020

Throughout the history of mankind, the citizens of a people have had to courageously oppose tyrants of all stripes in order to fight for the freedom they deserve and not to be subjugated. Friedrich Schiller showed us this struggle for freedom against tyranny with the right to individual and collective resistance in his plays “Die Räuber” and “Wilhelm Tell”, eloquent and inspiring. The opening quotation is his wise words.

Today, our generation is called upon to take up the fight against the despotic rule of a corrupt clique of politicians and their sinister backers in order not to gamble away our own future and that of our children. Parents and educators are particularly called upon to do so, as many small children and schoolchildren are already severely traumatised. But most citizens cannot decipher the “flaming writing on the wall” (Heine) and remain inactive. A sense of authority, irrational fears and a reflex of obedience prevent them from doing so. With real knowledge of the diabolical plans of the ruling billionaire and power “elite”, they would try with unbending will to overcome the partly unconscious mechanisms of their inner resistance.

The vicious circle of obedience

Many adults react to the confused instructions of politicians like children or how primitive primitive people reacted: in the form of a “magical belief in authority”: uncritical and clouded by moods, feelings and promises of happiness. And that has consequences: The belief in authority inevitably leads to a sense of belonging to authority, which usually triggers the reflex of absolute spiritual obedience and paralysis of the mind. Full-minded adults are then no longer able to think independently and judge sensibly and hand over the power of decision to immoral politicians. We are currently experiencing where this leads.

Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Jesuit order, wrote an illuminating text in the middle of the 16th century, to which the German word “Kadavergehorsam” can be traced back. In the version translated from Spanish into Latin and published by the Congregation of the Order in 1558, it read

“We should be aware that each one of those who live in obedience must be guided and directed by Divine Providence through the Superior, as if he were a dead body that can be taken anywhere and treated in any way, or like an old man’s staff that serves wherever and for whatever purpose he wishes to use it”.

Long before Ignatius of Loyola, Francis of Assisi (1181/82-1226) compared the perfect and highest form of obedience (perfecta et summa obedientia) to the superior with a dead, lifeless body (corpus mortuum, corpus exanime) that can be taken wherever one wants without reluctance and without grumbling. (1)

The vicious circle of violence

According to the results of a study published on 19 November by the University Hospital Ulm on behalf of UNICEF and the German Child Protection Association, one in two people in Germany considers physical violence to be an adequate method of education. Every sixth person slaps her children. Physical and emotional violence would thus continue across generations – and trigger a “vicious circle of violence”. (2)

All those involved in the education of children and young people – whether parents, educators or teachers – should never try to make the adolescent generation obedient and compliant on its way to adulthood by means of beatings and other authoritarian educational methods. Nor should they burden them with the mind-numbing ballast of religion. They are gambling with the future of their children and of all of us.

Deep psychological insight has shown us the immense importance of education. Pedagogy at home and at school must therefore renounce the authoritarian principle – which for centuries was regarded as the unquestionably valid basis of educational behaviour – and the use of violence of any kind. Educators must adapt to the child’s spiritual life with true understanding, respect the child’s personality and turn to him or her in a friendly manner. Such an upbringing will produce a type of person who does not possess a “subject mentality” and will therefore no longer be a docile tool for those in power in our world. (3)

Beatings and other forms of violence, such as emotional rejection of the child, cause the child to be afraid of the other person and to believe that it is not good to eat cherries with people. These sometimes unconscious emotions do not make him or her happy. In later life, in marriage, at work and in the community, the adult then finds it difficult to find his way around and cannot show solidarity with the other person. Only then will he find his way to himself if he does not resent his parents and reconcile with them, because they were unable to deal with the child properly due to a lack of knowledge about the problem of upbringing.

State law enforcement officers as willing executors

Government enforcement officers, such as police officers, medical officers or other representatives of the public health administration (health authorities) and the statutory health and pension insurance funds, should also be aware of whose mandate they are acting on. When police officers use violence against peacefully demonstrating citizens or when health officers invade private households of families to check compliance with dubious government measures for the so-called protection of children, they act on very dubious legal bases. There are already hair-raising and fear-inducing testimonies of both peaceful citizens and concerned parents in circulation. Why these parents do not go to the barricades is another question.

All civil servants have learned in the course of their training – at least in Germany – that according to the provisions of civil service law, a civil servant must check the legality of his or her official actions. Yes, it is a must! (Remonstration duty under German civil service law according to § 63 BBG and § 36 BeamtStG). If he has doubts about the legality of an instruction, he must remonstrate with his immediate superior, i.e. raise objections to the execution of the instruction. (4)

The extent to which civil servant teachers are state law enforcement officers is beyond my knowledge. In any case, these colleagues must also be asked how they view the hair-raising instructions of their educational authorities and what they value the health, welfare and education of the pupils entrusted to them.

*

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel is a certified psychologist and educationalist.

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, Global Research, 2020