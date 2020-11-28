20 hours ago November 28, 2020Jaime C.

gallery Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters on Biden, Trump, Israel/Palestine, Assange & Censorship

– Must watch –

By Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper and Roger Waters.

“We have to stand up and fight back” – Roger Waters

Posted November 28, 2020

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/55962.htm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.