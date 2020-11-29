By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, November 29, 2020Global Research 18 September 2020

The national economies of 193 countries, member states of the United Nations were ordered to close down on March 11, 2020. The order came from above, from Wall Street, the World Economic Forum, the billionaire foundations. And corrupt politicians throughout the world have enforced these so-called guidelines with a view to resolving a public health crisis.

Millions of people have lost their jobs, and their lifelong savings. In developing countries, poverty and despair prevail. We are told the it is V the Virus which is responsible for the wave of bankruptcies and unemployment.

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy and extreme poverty.

According to Michel Chossudovsky, politicians have presented the Virus as performing a political decision making role.

They are telling us is that the virus is the sole cause of unemployment, poverty and bankruptcies.

According to Joe Biden “Covid is …destroying millions of jobs and small businesses”.

VIDEO, Covid-Gate, The Political Virus, Prof Michel Chossudovsky

The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research , 2020