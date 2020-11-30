Video: Is it a Staged Pandemic? The RT-PCR Test

Transcript by Rawan R. Mhamsa

An important guest to get to Dr. Reiner, is with us now and he is in Germany and my understanding is, is actually filing a lawsuit, correct me if I’m wrong, filing a lawsuit over many of the lockdowns that have occurred around the world. And you say it’s because of these. I want to read it here. Current geopolitical changes in the world are regarded as crimes against humanity. Can you speak to that?

Yeah, well, we filed that lawsuit today here in Germany, it’s part of a larger strategy of lawsuits. We are in very close cooperation with Bobby Kennedy’s CHD and his team of attorneys. But this is the first step, we believe, which I think will attack the cornerstone of the current crisis, which are the PCR tests, because we believe after having listened to dozens of experts since July 10th here in Berlin in our CORONA investigative committee, we believe that this is a staged pandemic. This is nothing this is nothing to do with health, but everything to do with what Bobby Kennedy just talked about.

The they’re very concrete dangers for democracy, in particular for free speech. So we believe that in order to make this house of cards collapse, we have to attack the PCR test, because in the meantime, we have learned from the WHO that the actual danger of this so-called pandemic is no worse than that of a common flu at .14% infection fatality rate, and we also know that there are no asymptomatic infections. So what is left is the PCR test.

We know that from listening to our witnesses, we know that this particular now so-called Drosden PCR test, which supposedly tells you something about infections, does not tell you anything about infections, but rather it is being used as a tool to keep people in panic mode and not ask any questions about what they are supposed to do, like mask-wearing requirements, social distancing the lockdowns.

OK, so let me be a little bit of clarification here on some things, so you said that the lawsuit was filed this morning. Who have you filed against?

This is a defamation lawsuit. We are our plaintiff is Dr.Wolfgang Wodarg, I don’t know if you’ve heard about him. He’s the person who more or less single handedly stepped in 12 years ago when something very similar to what’s happening now was about to happen, namely the swine flu. He’s the one who was then in a position of political power. He was a member of the German parliament and he was also a member of the Council of Europe.

And he managed back then to stop things from getting any worse, even though it had gotten pretty bad at the time that he stepped in, because they were already vaccinating people with a hastily invented vaccine, which eventually did a lot of damage to, I think, seven hundred children here in Europe.

They’re now permanently disabled, suffering from narcolepsy. But he is the one who stopped this. And he he did great work showing to the to the general population in throughout the world that even then this so-called swine flu wasn’t any worse, was just a mild flu eventually. And that’s what we believe this is.Video: “Crimes Against Humanity”: The German Corona Investigation. “The PCR Pandemic”

So so he’s the person you’re suing, though? No, no, he’s the plaintiff and we’re suing a group of people, so-called fact-checkers, which they’re not.

Of course, they’re manipulating the truth. They’re being hired by the corporations that Bobby Kennedy spoke about by YouTube, Facebook and Facebook and Twitter. Exactly. And we’re suing them and this is clad in a defamation lawsuit. I’m doing this for reasons of burden of proof. There’s this group of people is accusing Dr. Wodag of lying when he says that the PCR tests are unreliable and cannot tell you anything about infections. So we’re doing two things. We’re killing two birds with one stone.

On the one hand, we’re protecting Dr Wodarg, who is back in the picture now back and who is visible now for the general public, because, as I said, he’s the one who who did a great job 12 years ago, unmasking, so to speak, the swine flu. And at the same time, we’re attacking the people who are behind this behind the staged pandemic by attacking the PCR tests.

So when you say that you’re attacking the PCR test, what you’re saying is you’re doing that through a defamation lawsuit, if I understand this correctly, saying doctor Wodag is being attacked on social media or censored or or defamed on social media because of statements he’s making about the PCR test. Therefore, we are suing for defamation in order to force those fact-checkers to present their evidence as to why the statements that he has made about PCR tests are untrue. Do I have that correct?

Precisely. And you even got the burden of proof, correct, because it’s up to them to prove that he’s lying. But a complaint that we’ve written is very well stocked with lots of evidence already, testimony and expert testimony and publications by experts in scientific journals, including Professor Camera, who is a biologist, an immunologist at the University of Pittsburgh here in Germany, including Dr. Mike Yeadon. And you may have heard of him. He’s a former vice president of Pfizer.

And I think he was for 16 years. He was their chief science officer, but there’s others as well. So this is not something to be taken lightly. And I think the other side will know this once they read this.

I think what’s interesting, because obviously, you know, just to be clear here, as a disclaimer, you know, I have no evidence that PCR tests don’t work. I have no evidence that they’re flawed. Having said that, this strategy is very interesting to me because of the fact that the fact checkers let’s be clear about this, whether it’s in Germany, whether it’s in the UK or here in the United States. Right. Or Australia, the fact checkers themselves never seem to present evidence as to any of the reasons why information is removed or censored, taken down, you know, thrown down the memory hole. That burden has never been placed on them legally to say we have proof that the person here is lying.

They simply label you as someone who was untruthful or spreading misinformation. So the fact that they would be required to then come forward and present evidence, that proves one thing or another. Do you believe that you are setting a precedent by doing this that can be followed almost a blueprint that could be followed in other countries as well?

Excellent. You’ve got it, you hit it right on the spot. That’s precisely what we’re doing. That’s why we this is going to be a precedent.

This is this is one of many, many, many complaints we’re going to file here in in Germany and throughout Europe, through the other law firms, in all the German speaking countries, Australia, Switzerland, I’m sorry, Austria, Switzerland, but also the other countries lawyers who we cooperate with. But this same complaint is going to be used for a large part of it is also going to be used by our American and Canadian colleagues, because in the meantime, everybody agrees. All the lawyers who have kind of dug into this all all of them agree that the PCR test is the cornerstone of this entire hoax.

And again, is there any evidence that you can provide today that shows the PCR tests don’t work?

Yeah, there is no scientist in this entire world who will claim that a PCR test can detect infections, PCR tests are not designed for diagnostic purposes. They’re not admitted for diagnostic purposes. I’ve seen all the videos by the inventor of the PCR test is a great tool.

It makes things visible to the human eyes, which are otherwise not visible by amplifying it, by making those molecules that you take with these swabs larger so that eventually you can see what this is all about. But they are not in any way capable of telling you anything about infections in particular, not when these PCR tests are set at more than twenty five cycles.

Everybody agrees because cycles of amplification, that is, everybody agrees, including the New York Times, which is part of the mainstream media, which again, as Bobby Kennedy just alluded to, is apart from investing their money in the pharmaceutical and tech industry, they’ve also the other side I’m calling them, they’ve also invested invested much of their money in the mainstream media but even the New York Times in an article that was published in August of this year agrees that anything beyond 35 cycles is completely and utterly unscientific and completely useless now the tests we’re talking about the infamous Drosten test which us what the so-called professor Drosten here from charity University in Berlin invented in order to show the world that by using these tests you can see the infections you can detect infections.

This test was used worldwide because it was pushed by the WHO as a sort of gold standard to find out how many infections there are with COVID-19.

Fascinating stuff Dr. Reiner Fuellmich thank you so much for taking the time today and personally I wish you good luck in your lawsuit against those tech companies and their censorship. I think it’s needed badly not just in Germany but worldwide. Thank you, thank you very much.

