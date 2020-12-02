The Proof Is in: The Election Was Stolen

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, December 02, 2020

I have read enough of the fraud reports, affidavits, and statements from election security and forensic experts to be comfortable in my conclusion that the election was stolen. But I am not confident that anything will be done about the fradulent election. The American elite no longer believe in democracy. Consider, for example, the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset. It is anti-democratic, as is globalism. Democracy is in the way of elite agendas.

Indeed, the reason the elite despise Trump is that he bases himself in the people. Judges will not even preserve the vote record so that it can be investigated. In Georgia a federal judge has refused to stop the Dominion voting machines from being wiped clean and reset—See this. UPDATE: Judge overturns his previous order and reinstates ban on wiping and reseting Dominion machines used in Atlanta.

For those of you who find it too technical and volumnious to read through the massive evidence of election fraud, here is a brief summary:

Electoral fraud was organized in all of the states. The purpose was not to try to steal the red states, but to make the vote look closer than the expected pattern in order to provide cover for extensive fraud in the critical swing states.

The voting machines were programmed to allocate votes with a bias toward Biden.

The result was to cut back Trump’s margin of victory in red states.

In swing states more extensive measures were used. The Biden bias programmed in the voting machines was raised.

As a backup, large numbers of fraudulent mail-in ballots were accumulated in the Democrat-controlled cities in the swing states—Milwaukee, Detroit, and Philadelphia. Although Georgia is a red state, the same occured in Democrat-controlled Atlanta.

The reason voting was stopped in the middle of the night in these cities was to prepare the mail-in ballots necessary to overtake Trump’s sizeable lead and enter them into the count. This is a time when poll watchers were told to go home, and it is a period when both Democrat and Republican watchers observed numerous acts of fraud of every description. You can review the types of fraud in the references at the end ot this article.

There are proven votes from the grave, from unregistered people, from out-of-state people. There are back-dated mail-in ballots. There are mail-in ballots without a crease, that is, ballots never folded and placed in an envelop, and so on and on. There are places where the vote exceeds the number of registered voters.

A number of independent unbiased experts have reported that the Biden vote spikes in the early hours of the morning are either impossible or so improbable as to have a very low probability of occurring. For them to occur simultaneously in different states falls outside the range of believability.

It is clear that the voting procedures imposed by Democrats in Pennsylvania are in violation of the Pennsylvania state constitution. A Pennsylvania state judge has permitted that suit to go forward and gave her opinion that it would succeed. I am confident that the corrupt Pennsylvania state Supreme Court will overturn her ruling.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

