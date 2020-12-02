Trump’s Landslide Meets the Politics of Electoral Fraud in America

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall

I want the American public to know right now, we will not be intimidated. American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government. We are going to take this country back. We will not be intimidated. We are going to clean this mess up right now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who voted for freedom. — Sidney Powell, Washington D.C., 19 November, 2020

Sidney Powell is emerging as a pivotal figure among those sounding the alarm that the United States is forfeiting its claim to be anything like a democratic country subject to the rule of law. Like Rudolf Giuliani, Powell has been a federal prosecutor. Unlike Giuliani, Powell has made one thing abundantly clear. She will not distinguish between members of the Republic Party and Democratic Party in her prosecutorial approach to solving the still-unresolved outcome of the 2020 US election. “My intent,” Powell asserts, “has always been to expose all the fraud I could find and let the chips fall where they may—whether it be upon Republicans or Democrats.”

Powell’s non-partisan approach to getting at the truth of what actually happened in election 2020 is proving to be infectious. Increasingly individuals are turning up at public demonstrations calling attention to the fraud of this election in ways that promote the need for genuine investigations of a bi-partisan nature. Those seeking investigation more than victory want to see a genuine archaeological dig by forensic experts into the evidentiary morphology of this electoral debacle irrespective of adversarial spins fovouring Republicans or Democrats.

Powell’s commitment to pursuing the high road of non-partisanship in litigating the rigged 2020 election may well have played a role in opening up a split within the personal legal team of President Donald Trump. Giuliani’s strategy points one way and Powell’s strategy points another another. As I see it, Powell will probably continue her case no matter who is residing in the White House after Inauguration Day on January 20, 2021.Did President Trump Just Launch A “Sting Operation” against the “Corrupt Swamp” of the Democratic Party?

As any conscientious and aware observer can easily discern, the main elements of this year’s presidential contest expose the clear outlines of a rigged election displaying a wide variety of cheating techniques. The obvious irregularities began in the early hours of November 4 after President Trump made a speech at the White House emphasizing the large extent of his reported lead especially in important swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The outcome of voting in Nevada and Arizona would subsequently move into the category of contested jurisdictions.

When rigged elections come to light, evidence of fraud inflicted on voters is evidence of gross abuse pointed at people and principles. The real crime of facilitating or allowing election fraud goes back to the government’s betrayal of many sacred trusts. The act of voting by enfranchised citizens is meant to be the ultimate embodiment of the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. The effort to rig elections assaults the dignity, interests and constitutional rights of faithful citizens who are cheated of their chance to perform their democratic duty.

People will remember waking up after election night to news reports stating that the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate had somehow zoomed ahead during the dead of night when the vote counting was supposed to have stopped. Starting at around 4:30 am strange occurrences began in many vote tabulation centers. The anomalous developments threw the electoral process into a condition of chaos and disarray that continues yet. In Michigan and Wisconsin, for instance, huge bundles of votes miraculously showed up, all for Joe Biden. As Sean Davis tweeted,

So while everyone was asleep and after everyone went home, Democrats in Michigan magically found a trove of 138,339 votes, and all 138,339 of those “votes” magically went to Biden. That doesn’t look suspicious at all.

What are the odds of flipping a coin 138, 339 times and having it come up tails 138,339 times in a row? A similar all-Biden “vote” dump took place around 6 am in Wisconsin. The resulting graph of the Biden vote in these and other states goes perpendicularly straight up to form so-called vote spikes. The legitimacy of these spikes especially in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin has become the subject of much scrutiny and sceptical interpretation.

The overall pattern of what transpired is beginning to be pieced together. It seems that the rigged computer voting machines were not sufficiently well rigged to negate the enormous surge of votes for Donald Trump that arose from normal voting on election day. When the voting system shut down it seems to have been to break the trajectory of a big win for Trump. When the process was mysterious set back in motion during the wee hours of the morning of Nov. 4, new techniques of cheating were introduced and deployed to “backfill” the Biden electoral deficit.

Anthony James Hall has been Editor In Chief of the American Herald Tribune since its inception. Between 1990 and 2018 Dr. Hall was Professor of Globalization Studies and Liberal Education at the University of Lethbridge where he is now Professor Emeritus. The focus of Dr. Hall’s teaching, research, and community service came to highlight the conditions of the colonization of Indigenous peoples in imperial globalization since 1492.

