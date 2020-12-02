US Department of Justice (DOJ) Coverup of 2020 Election Fraud

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, December 02, 2020

Despite significant evidence of Election 2020 fraud, Attorney General Barr proved he’s a fifth column Trump regime member.

Telling AP News that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election (sic)” showed his support for Biden/Harris over DJT — by foul, not fair means — when the latter’s term expires.

Barr also dubiously said “we haven’t seen anything to substantiate… the claim that (Dominion voting) machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results.”

According to a hollow follow-up DOJ spokesperson statement:

“The department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible (sic).”

What hasn’t been done so far virtually assures DOJ inaction on this vital issue ahead — other than pretending that scrutiny continues.

Significant evidence of election fraud has been clear for weeks. Saying the DOJ hasn’t yet found it doesn’t square with the facts.

According to Trump’s legal team, witnesses to fraud they met with were not contacted by the FBI — what the DOJ probe should have prioritized.

What’s clear from events leading up to Election 2020 and its aftermath is that deep state dark forces want Trump denied a second term — election-rigging their chosen strategy.

While it ain’t over ’til it’s over, their scheme most likely will work.

If it appears that SCOTUS may support the Trump campaign’s legal challenge — a long shot but possible — a JFK fate could await DJT to assure he’s out — pre-or-post January 20 inauguration day.

The US ruling class tolerates no sovereign independent nations free from its control.

It’s increasing intolerant of homeland dissent — notably in the streets and online.

It seeks total control over the state of the nation, planet earth, its resources and populations.

Open, free and fair elections threaten its hegemonic aims.Election 2020 Fraud: Philadelphia Federal Appeals Court Rejects Trump’s Challenge

It’s why duopoly power runs things, two right wings shutting out independents.

It’s also why ordinary Americans have no say over who serves as president, in key congressional posts, and on the nation’s courts.

Corporate-controlled conventional and social media operate as gatekeepers for powerful interests — controlling the message their mandate, suppressing what diverges from the official narrative.

After Barr met with Trump on Tuesday, AP News reported the following:

DJT’s “personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and his political campaign issued the following scathing statement: “With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation.” “We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined.” “We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud.” “As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ.” “The Justice Department also hasn’t audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth.”

While directing US attorneys nationwide to investigate “substantial allegations” of election fraud last month, whatever was done, if anything, fell woefully short.

Paul Craig Roberts minced no word about Barr, accusing him of being on “the (Dem) side.”

Instead of opposing and acting to reverse brazen election fraud — depriving Trump of a second term he won — Barr went “nowhere” on this cutting-edge issue.

Election 2020 fraud is the elephant in the room that Barr pretends not to see — nor FBI agents assigned to probe this issue for evidence.

Yet Dominion voting machines were programmed to favor challenger Biden over incumbent Trump.

Along with evidence of significant vote-flipping for Biden/Harris, along with other discovered shenanigans, it’s clear that the process was rigged to assure Trump’s tenure ends on January 20.

Based on what’s known, can anyone ever trust the results of a US federal election ever again?

When votes for candidate A are counted for candidate B, an open, free and fair process no longer exists.

That’s the disturbing reality about US fantasy democracy — the real thing prohibited.

Election 2020 is Exhibit A.

A Final Comment

Biden/Harris won a record low number of US counties.

In stark contrast to Trump carrying 2,497 of the nation’s counties (83.3% of them), Biden/Harris only managed to win the other 16.7%.

Trump also got more votes than any previous GOP presidential candidate in US history.

He drew huge crowds for campaign rallies compared to sparse ones for Biden.

If official Election 2020 results stand, the process will henceforth be remembered as the selection of losers Biden/Harris over winner Trump.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Award-winning author Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG)

His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Stephen Lendman, Global Research, 2020