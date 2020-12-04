By Swiss Propaganda Research

Fully referenced facts about covid-19, provided by experts in the field, to help our readers make a realistic risk assessment. (Regular updates below).

“The only means to fight the plague is honesty.” (Albert Camus, 1947)

Overview

Overview DiagramsCOVID-19 by “Swiss Doctor Team”

Global covid deaths and cases vs. global all-cause deaths

Flu vs. Covid mortality by age (CDC)

Sweden: Predicted vs. actual deaths

Sweden: Mortality since 1851

UK: Mortality 2020 vs. 2000

Corona deaths: Sweden vs. England

US: Monthly age-adjusted mortality since 1900

Covid deaths in New York vs. Florida

US: Cases vs. deaths

US: Percentage of care home deaths

Percentage of care home deaths

US recessions in comparison

Switzerland: Cumulative excess mortality (2010-2020)

German mortality 2017-20

France: Masks and cases

Covid symptoms duration

September 2020

Medical updates

Covid lethality : Most Western countries report a covid lethality (IFR) of about 0.3% in the general population (excluding nursing homes). The IFR may be even lower as antibody tests appear to miss about half of all infections. The IFR is higher if there was a local collapse of health care or elderly care. Countries with a younger population report lower IFRs: India reports about 0.1%, African countries report about 0.01%. Read more.

: Most Western countries report a covid lethality (IFR) of about 0.3% in the general population (excluding nursing homes). The IFR may be even lower as antibody tests appear to miss about half of all infections. The IFR is higher if there was a local collapse of health care or elderly care. Countries with a younger population report lower IFRs: India reports about 0.1%, African countries report about 0.01%. Read more. Why covid is a “strange pandemic” : Why does covid-19 appear to be a somewhat strange pandemic? It is because of the covid-19 mortality profile, which is almost identical to natural mortality. But this doesn’t mean covid is just a “casedemic”. Read more.

: Why does covid-19 appear to be a somewhat strange pandemic? It is because of the covid-19 mortality profile, which is almost identical to natural mortality. But this doesn’t mean covid is just a “casedemic”. Read more. Face masks : Evidence from around the world indicates that cloth face masks used by the general population have little to no impact on coronavirus infection rates. The WHO study on face masks and social distancing turned out to be seriously flawed.

: Evidence from around the world indicates that cloth face masks used by the general population have little to no impact on coronavirus infection rates. The WHO study on face masks and social distancing turned out to be seriously flawed. Treatment of covid-19 : Early or prophylactic treatment of covid-19 is essential to prevent progression of the disease. New studies confirm the effectiveness of zinc, vitamin D, bromhexine and malaria drug HCQ in early treatment of high-risk patients. Read more.

: Early or prophylactic treatment of covid-19 is essential to prevent progression of the disease. New studies confirm the effectiveness of zinc, vitamin D, bromhexine and malaria drug HCQ in early treatment of high-risk patients. Read more. Disease mechanisms : Several new studies show that (severe) covid is first and foremost a cardiovascular disease that causes thrombosis (blood clotting) and lung embolism by damaging the blood vessels. This explains the age and risk profile of covid-19 mortality.

: Several new studies show that (severe) covid is first and foremost a cardiovascular disease that causes thrombosis (blood clotting) and lung embolism by damaging the blood vessels. This explains the age and risk profile of covid-19 mortality. Post-acute (“long”) covid : About 10% of symptomatic people, including young and healthy people, develop “long covid” that may last for several weeks or months. Of particular concern is the impact of the new coronavirus on the heart muscle. Read more.

: About 10% of symptomatic people, including young and healthy people, develop “long covid” that may last for several weeks or months. Of particular concern is the impact of the new coronavirus on the heart muscle. Read more. PCR tests : As previously reported, many of the people testing positive may not carry infectious virus. A new analysis now confirms that in the US, up to 90% of positive PCR tests may have been “false positives” detecting non-infectious virus fragments.

: As previously reported, many of the people testing positive may not carry infectious virus. A new analysis now confirms that in the US, up to 90% of positive PCR tests may have been “false positives” detecting non-infectious virus fragments. Origin of the new coronavirus : Evidence is increasing that the new coronavirus may be linked to a covid-like pneumonia incident in a Chinese mine back in 2012. Read more.

: Evidence is increasing that the new coronavirus may be linked to a covid-like pneumonia incident in a Chinese mine back in 2012. Read more. Children: The risk of transmission and disease in children continues to be extremely low. The following chart shows cases and hospitalizations of children in Florida.

Florida: Cases and hospitalizations of children (DOH)

Country profiles

In large parts of previously locked-down Europe as well as in parts of the US, antibody values are still rather low and the risk of a renewed increase in coronavirus infections and disease is therefore high. Read our latest covid-19 country profiles:

USA: Several short regional waves, mortality comparable to 1957/68 flu pandemics

Germany: No excess mortality so far, but still very low antibody values

Sweden: No lockdown, no masks, mortality comparable to strong flu wave.

Japan: No lockdown, but by far lowest mortality among G8 countries.

Australia and New Zealand: Last Western countries following a zero-covid strategy

Africa and Latin America: Lowest and highest covid mortality in the world.

Belarus: Very low covid mortality despite no lockdown; unique demographics.

Belgium: Very high mortality; 66% of deaths occurred in nursing homes.

Italy: Huge differences between northern and southern Italy.

Nembro (Italy): The hardest hit place in Europe. What happened?

Switzerland: Low mortality in spring, but very low antibody values.

Swedish mortality since 1851. Source: VS/SCB

Political updates

Melbourne: Police and military enforced lockdown.

