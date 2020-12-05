The Great Reset, The Green New Deal, and Co-opted NGOs will not End Climate Change!

Conversations with Cory Morningstar and Clive Spash

By Michael Welch and Cory Morningstar

Global Research, December 05, 2020

“Yet this depraved new global architecture, dangerous to life, human, sentient and biological, is pushed forward despite advanced knowledge of foretold tragedy – solely for the pursuit of money, profits and power. It is this very fact that shows us unequivocally and irrevocably that promises for a just transition, green deals, new deals, build back better schemes, are nothing but empty, hollow assurances, void of intent. These are the lies they tell. Promises and assertions that are nothing more than alibis.” – Cory Morningstar, from The Great Reset [1]

On December 12th, on the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement, the world is set to host the virtual Climate Ambition Summit.

This Agreement aimed for the first time to hold global temperature rise “to well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C.” It also called for the less developed economies to develop their economies using high efficiency technology and less high emissions technology which would require financing from developed technologies.[2]

The Agreement spotlighted the countries’ commitment to transparency, flexibility, cooperation and regular reports on their Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDC). And while there was no mechanism to enforce compliance with the provisions of the Accord, there was a proposal to promote compliance developed by a committee.[3]

Paris does have its critics however, not all of whom are climate change deniers. One 2016 paper stresses that the Agreement commits to “sustained industrial growth, risk management over disaster prevention, and future inventions and technology as saviour.” He argues the incompatibility of attracting economic growth and lowering greenhouse gas emission.[4]

Meanwhile, there is another agreement set to introduce a range of changes in all areas of life. The Great Reset is essentially a “reboot” of the economic system of capitalism which is starting to show signs of fatigue and failure. It claims to address the major dilemmas facing our world, including economic insecurity, gender disparity, climate change and, of course, the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.[5]

But, given what we know about Klaus Schwab, UK Prince Charles, and all these other members of the capitalist cavalry, what can we realistically expect of this giant scheme?

This week, on the Global Research News Hour, we will address both of these changes, and what to expect of the major entities, including some of the environmental non-profit organizations, leading the charge toward restoration of the people and the planet.

Our first conversation is with past guest Cory Morningstar. She has written The Great Reset: The Final Assault on the Living Planet. It was the third in a three part series called It’s Not a Social Dilemma – It’s the Calculated Destruction of the Social. In a twenty minute conversation, Cory reveals the context behind the series, the role of social engineering in the process, and highlights how the new 5G system potentially draws much more fossil fuel energy from the system than it saves.

Our second guest is Clive Spash, the man who wrote the 2016 article I mentioned earlier, entitled This Changes Nothing: The Paris Agreement to Ignore Reality. During our talk, Spash not only goes into detail about the flaws in the agreement, he also underscores the problems with any kind of “green new deal,” the mix of energy infrastructure currently with military security, and the failure of non-profit organizers generally to confront the global economic masters of industry.

Cory Morningstar is an independent investigative journalist, writer and environmental activist, focusing on global ecological collapse and political analysis of the non-profit industrial complex. She resides in Canada. Her recent writings can be found on Wrong Kind of Green, The Art of Annihilation and Counterpunch. Her writing has also been published by Bolivia Rising and Cambio, the official newspaper of the Plurinational State of Bolivia. You can support her independent journalism via Patreon.

Clive Spash is an economist, a teacher and an environmental activist. He works as Professor, and Chair of Public Policy and Governance in the Department of Socio-Economics, WU Vienna University of Economics and Business. His books include The Political Economy of Nature (2006) and Greenhouse Economics: Value and Ethics (2002). He is also the author of over 100 articles.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 298)

Notes:

