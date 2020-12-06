UK First to Approve Pfizer COVID Vaccine as Former Head of Pfizer Research Says Vaccine Can Make Females Infertile

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, December 06, 2020Health Impact News 2 December 2020

In breaking news today, the U.K. became the first country to issue emergency authorization for Pfizer’s new COVID vaccine, with the first doses being delivered “immediately” and injections expected to begin in the U.K. next week.

Pfizer and BioNTech have made history. The two companies’ BNT162b2 has become the first COVID-19 vaccine allowed in the Western world as drug regulators in the U.K. doled out an emergency use authorization on Wednesday, ahead of decisions by the U.S. and Europe, which are expected soon. For the broader vaccine world, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s decision means the world now has the first mRNA shot authorized for widespread use, opening up a brand-new chapter for vaccine development. (Source.)

This announcement today comes one day AFTER an emergency STAY OF ACTION was filed with the European Medicines Agency by Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former head of Pfizer research.

This STAY OF ACTION is very similar to the one filed last week with the FDA in the U.S. by Dr. Sin Hang Lee, and demands that clinical trials be STOPPED until there is an accurate testing mechanism in place to correctly identify SARS-CoV-2, since the PCR test is very inaccurate. See: “Stay of Action” Filed Against FDA to STOP Approval of COVID Vaccine for Using Faulty PCR Tests in Trials

Dr. Yeadon, the former head of Pfizer research, also went public recently in a viral video recording where he states that the COVID Pandemic is over, and that it is being kept alive by false narratives using the faulty PCR tests. See: “Pandemic is Over” – Former Pfizer Chief Science Officer Says “Second Wave” Faked On False-Positive COVID Tests

In their STAY OF ACTION filed yesterday, one day BEFORE the U.K. issued emergency use authorization, Dr. Yeadon stated that this vaccine can make females infertile.

He writes that the Pfizer COVID vaccine as well as other COVID vaccines currently in Phase III trials are:

expected to induce the formation of humoral antibodies against spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2. Syncytin-1 (see Gallaher, B., “Response to nCoV2019 Against Backdrop of Endogenous Retroviruses” – http://virological.org/t/response-to-ncov2019-against-backdrop-of-endogenous-retroviruses/396), which is derived from human endogenous retroviruses (HERV) and is responsible for the development of a placenta in mammals and humans and is therefore an essential prerequisite for a successful pregnancy, is also found in homologous form in the spike proteins of SARS viruses. There is no indication whether antibodies against spike proteins of SARS viruses would also act like anti-Syncytin-1 antibodies. However, if this were to be the case this would then also prevent the formation of a placenta which would result in vaccinated women essentially becoming infertile. To my knowledge, Pfizer/BioNTech has yet to release any samples of written materials provided to patients, so it is unclear what, if any, information regarding (potential) fertility-specific risks caused by antibodies is included. According to section 10.4.2 of the Pfizer/BioNTech trial protocol, a woman of childbearing potential (WOCBP) is eligible to participate if she is not pregnant or breastfeeding, and is using an acceptable contraceptive method as described in the trial protocol during the intervention period (for a minimum of 28 days after the last dose of study intervention). This means that it could take a relatively long time before a noticeable number of cases of postvaccination infertility could be observed. (Source.)

As we have previously reported, Pfizer is one of the largest criminal organizations in the world, having repeatedly paid out BILLIONS of dollars in settlements for fraud. See:

Criminal Pfizer Inc. Wins COVID Vaccine Race? Hundreds of Millions of Doses Expected to be Ready Within WeeksAlert COVID-19: RNA-Type Vaccines Which Modify the Human Genome. Crackdown on Free Speech

Will The U.S. Public Wake Up in Time to Understand the Globalist Eugenic Agenda Standing at Our Door??

The COVID vaccine has been the plan all along with the COVID Plandemic. They are not even hiding this fact.

Bill Gates declared right away when COVID began to dominate the Corporate News cycle that the only way through this was to vaccinate EVERY SINGLE PERSON ON THE PLANET. See: 7 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for World’s Population of 7 Billion – Was This the Plan All Along?

These Globalist Eugenicists have one goal they intend to implement: significantly reduce the world’s population and setup a single world government, now referred to as “The Great Reset.”

The U.S. elections were always the side show to set this in place and begin the distribution of the new COVID vaccines.

So while all of you on the Religious Right and in the Alternative Media are clamoring every day that Trump needs to send the military into the cities to “Save the Nation” and overturn the election which was stolen from him, you seem to be forgetting that President Trump is behind the roll out of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, and he is going to do it through the military!

The biggest threat to the United States right now is NOT who is going to be crowned President, but whether or not the nation is going to resist the COVID vaccine which knowledgeable scientists and doctors are saying will be a “Crime Against Humanity.”

Time is now short for you to hear these dissenting voices that are censored by Big Tech and the corporate media. See: COVID Vaccines “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction” says Wyoming Medical Doctor and Manager for Wyoming’s State Public Health Department

Dr. Judy Mikovits and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: A New COVID Vaccine Could Kill 50 Million People in the U.S.

Dr. Northrup Discusses “Worst Case Scenarios” with New COVID Vaccine Dangers

Download these articles and videos to your local computers NOW! And store them in a safe place on devices that are NOT connected to the Internet, because chances are that your Operating System, such as Windows, Android, or iOS, will soon find ways of deleting this information from your devices.

But President Trump will NOT save us from this Eugenicist program to vaccinate everyone in the U.S.!

In fact, just the opposite!! He wants the vaccine! And he is very upset with the FDA right now for not already approving it!!

Throughout the pandemic, White House officials have twisted arms at the FDA—and sometimes succeeded. Now, in the final months of the Trump administration, agency chief Stephen Hahn has been summoned to explain the timing of its review of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Axios reports. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called Hahn in for a 9:30 a.m. meeting Tuesday to explain why the agency hasn’t moved faster on the review, sources told the publication. Ahead of the meeting, Hahn told the news outlet that “career scientists have to make the decision, and they will take the time that’s needed to make the right call on this important decision.” Some people in the Trump administration are “complaining the FDA is not working around the clock to get things approved,” one source told Axios, prompting Meadows to call the meeting. (Source.)

The White House has politicized the COVID vaccine like everything else, further dividing the American public at a time we need to be UNITED against the real threat here, which is the Globalist Eugenic plan to vaccinate EVERYONE and reduce the world’s population.

WAKE UP America and every other freedom loving soul around the world!! This is no longer a Conspiracy “Theory,” but a full-blown Plandemic that the Globalists have conspired and planned to do for decades now, and it is happening right in front of your eyes, if you just open them and see the truth!

All Eyes on the U.K. – Again

Since the U.K. is the center of the House of Rothchild, one of the most powerful families in the world and part of the Illuminati, it makes sense that most of the Globalist moves right now are starting in the U.K., where these “trial balloons” are being put out to see just how far they can push their agenda before the masses start revolting.

It was heartening to see the masses take to the streets this past Saturday and engage the police, but there were far too many people just standing around with their cell phones recording their fellow citizens being beat up by the police.

The masses always outnumber the tyrants, and resistance does NOT have to necessarily be violent, although it may come to that. You MUST use your bodies as human shields, and get between the police and the one being attacked.

There is strength in numbers, but you have to be wise. When you barricade an individual, or a doorway to a building, for example, LAY DOWN on the ground when an officer approaches you!

A person standing up can easily be pushed away, but bodies lying on the ground between the perpetrators and the way to be guarded will be MUCH harder to remove. It can take 2-3 officers to pick up and carry away a limp body lying on the ground.

I was personally involved with the Operation Rescue movement back in the early 1990s that shut down late-term abortion clinics, and this tactic was very effective in keeping these killing centers closed for hours if not the entire day, as it took the police literally hours to carry each one of us away to be arrested.

The horror that these young mothers observed in seeing so many people step up to try and save their baby often convinced them to change their minds and choose life instead.

But it won’t be as easy this time, because the U.K. will be deploying the military, just as President Trump is planning to do in the U.S.

The British Army’s Information Warfare Unit is being deployed to deal with “anti-vaccine propaganda” heading into the rollout of the vaccine, The Daily Mail reports. The unit was launched in 2010 and is part of the Army’s 77th Brigade, which “often works with psychological operations”. In fact, “solders are already monitoring cyberspace for Covid-19 content”, the report reveals. The move comes as a response to a growing number of both anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protests. Late last week, for example, more than 155 anti-lockdown protesters organized in Central London, marching through Westminster and chanting “shame on you” and “freedom”. Others waved signs reading “All I want for Christmas is my freedom back”, “Ditch the face masks” and “Stop controlling us”. The country is implementing similar fines and restrictions for businesses as the U.S. government. And, similarly, businesses are starting to take matters into their own hands and defy lockdown orders. (Source.)

Time is short now, especially for those of you in the U.K., as the vaccine is in route and will be deployed very soon.

Like sheep being led to the slaughter, those who believe the Corporate Media narrative and fear for their lives from COVID, will line up to get this vaccine.

The only thing stopping them from literally taking the “mark of the beast” with this new vaccine, is YOU!

You British made the news last week with merely a handful of arrests, but those arrests need to be in the THOUSANDS with massive resistance, if you have any hope of waking up the masses who are sleepwalking to their own deaths right now.

Those of you in the U.K. need to find out NOW just where they are storing these vaccines and make every effort to get there, as well as the health centers or drug stores where the vaccines will be injected into people, so that you can use your bodies as shields to try and stop this mass genocide that the Globalist Eugenicists are planning.

If you are successful in disrupting their plans, which will spark fear and awareness among those uniformed who are showing up to get the vaccine and make them hesitant, then expect the Globalists’ next move, which will be an Internet black out. So prepare in advance for sustained opposition, and find ways to share information outside of the Internet as well.

What, then, shall we say in response to this? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for us all—how will he not also, along with him, graciously give us all things? Who will bring any charge against those whom God has chosen? It is God who justifies. Who is he that condemns? Christ Jesus, who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword? As it is written: “For your sake we face death all day long; we are considered as sheep to be slaughtered.” No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us! For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:31-39)

