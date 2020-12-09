Selected Articles: How to Get Saved from COVID-19 Under Nuclear Bombs

By Global Research News

Global Research, December 09, 2020

Pearl Harbor and the Bay of Pigs

By Jacob G. Hornberger, December 09 2020

Given the outrage over what the court historians and the U.S. mainstream press have long maintained was an unprovoked attack by Japan on the United States, why have these same court historians and mainstream media outlets given a pass to the U.S. government for initiating an unprovoked attack on Cuba at the Bay of Pigs in 1961?

The “Great Reset” or the “Great Pretext” … for Dystopia.

By Diana Johnstone, December 09 2020

In the current atmosphere of confusion and distrust, the glee with which economists Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret greet the pandemic as harbinger of their proposed socioeconomic upheaval suggests that if Covid-19 hadn’t come along by accident, they would have created it (had they been able).

How to Get Saved from COVID-19 Under Nuclear Bombs

By Manlio Dinucci, December 09 2020

FEMA – the United States Government Emergency Management Federal Agency – updated instructions to the population on how to behave in the event of a nuclear attack. The new instructions, provided by the Ready Campaign, keep in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, consequent lockdowns and rules to follow in order to protect ones-self from the virus.

Whistleblower: FDA Failed to Address ‘Biohazard Nightmare’ at Merck Vaccine Plant

By Children’s Health Defense, December 09 2020

A former FDA employee-turned-whistleblower says the agency downgraded his report on safety violations at a Merck vaccine plant. The allegation raises questions about how the FDA will monitor safety of COVID vaccine manufacturers.

The U.S. ‘War on Terror’ Has Displaced 37 Million People

By David Vine, December 09 2020

The report conservatively estimates that eight of the most violent “counterterror” wars the U.S. government has engaged in since 9/11 — in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, the Philippines, Somalia, Syria and Yemen — have produced 8 million refugees and 29 million internally displaced people.

Trump’s Pernicious Military Legacy: From the Forever Wars to the Cataclysmic Wars

By Michael T. Klare, December 09 2020

However newsworthy it may be, this focus on Trump’s belated troop withdrawals obscures a far more significant aspect of his military legacy: the conversion of the U.S. military from a global counterterror force into one designed to fight an all-out, cataclysmic, potentially nuclear war with China and/or Russia.

Beef, Banks and the Brazilian Amazon

By Global Witness, December 09 2020

A chain of actors from cattle ranchers through to multinational beef traders, international financiers, supermarkets and fast-food chains, and the governments that regulate them, are either destroying rainforests or are complicit in the destruction of the Amazon, with flawed audits undertaken by US and European auditors.

China Shoots the Moon

By Philip J Cunningham, December 09 2020

While currently playing catch-up behind the space accomplishments of the US and Russia, it is rapidly gaining ground as a result of an ambitious Chinese space program coinciding with domestic squabbling in the US, budgetary shortfalls in Russia, and lack of focused political will on the part of both space pioneers.

Central Africa and South Asia: World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Knew About Rights Abuses by Park Rangers, but Didn’t Respond Effectively

By Ashoka Mukpo, December 09 2020

The reports sent shock waves through the conservation industry, depicting out-of-control eco-guards enforcing the boundaries of protected wildlife reserves through the torture, rape and murder of people living in nearby communities.

Celebrated Artist Mira Lehr Confronts 2020 with New Planetary Visions

By William Spring, December 09 2020

The depth of Lehr's perspective and the scope of her trajectory are singular, having worked as an artist through the social changes of the 1960s and 1970s, the 80s and the 90s . . . and now the 21st century, with its direction into the unknown that feels so impossible to navigate.