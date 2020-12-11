COVID Crimes and the Violation of Fundamental Human Rights in Ontario

By Mark Taliano

Global Research, December 11, 2020

Full transcript of the video below. Recorded by Mark Taliano

[00:00:00] He spoke in Toronto yesterday?

[00:00:07] Oh, our lawful excuse for being here is for safeguarding the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Human Rights Code. I’m going to repeat my lawful excuse for being here is for safeguarding the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the Human Rights Code. The police have been asked many times to safeguard the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Human Rights Code. This is Section 1.2 of the Police Services Act. It’s the duty of the police.

[00:00:43] So either you the police or the Lieutenant Governor and Premier are committing reckless endangerment of children, child abuse, elder abuse, healthy people abuse things, an innocent civilian populations, bodily harm, failing to obey a statute, and torture.

How the Covid-19 Crisis Affects Individual Rights and Freedoms. A New Crisis in International Law?

[00:01:07] Over 30 institutions and offices around the world have been queried from through Freedom of Information request for records containing proof that the alleged Sars-cov-2 virus in fact exists. The responses have yielded internal no records. Ontario public health officials have zero legitimate evidence to support their story of a Covid-19 virus, let alone a Covid-19 pandemic. The virus is unproven and purely theoretical. They have committed fraud on a population.

[00:02:02] I’d like to bring to the attention of the police Section 83.01 (b) at 83.231 (1) of the Canadian Criminal Code, domestic terrorism and hoax regarding terrorism.

[00:02:19] The Lieutenant Governor and the Premier did cause public intimidation with regards to its security, including economic security, causing persons to do or refrain from doing any act such as freedom of assembly, freedom of the right to the gaining of a livelihood, freedom to not breathe in one’s own carbon dioxide, among other things. This recklessly endangered the lives of children, elderly, the vulnerable and the healthy segment of the population.

[00:02:53] Lieutenant Governor Premier also caused serious disruption and interference of essential services. The Lieutenant Governor and Premier never supplied sworn records or sworn proof of the criteria for a Declaration of Emergency and never disclosed which resources or which circumstances existed in Section 7.0.1 (3) subparagraph 2. Yes, it is deemed to be a hoax without such sworn under oath. Demonstrably justified proof required by Section One of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The Lieutenant Governor and Premier acted with intention and wanton and reckless disregard for the lives of the population, causing severe hardships, reckless child endangerment and suicides. The report on the 129 day Declaration of Emergency did not divulge the criteria and circumstances for the Declaration of Emergency, nor was it ever divulged under oath to the population at any point. It can easily be said that the resources in Section seven point zero point two and three No. two were staples or paperclips. The Lieutenant Governor and the Premier failed to disclose sworn records containing proof that the alleged Sars-cov-2 virus, in fact, exists. The Ontario website also states deaths are included whether or not covid-19 was determined to be the contributing or underlying cause of death. There’s no police here, ask the police to detain to question the Lieutenant Governor and Premier for violating Section 83.01(1) bracket b and 83.231(1) for domestic terrorism and hoax regarding terrorism.

Thank you. Thank you.

The original source of this article is Mark Taliano
Copyright © Mark Taliano, Mark Taliano, 2020