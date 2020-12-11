Selected Articles: What Happens if Something Goes Wrong after You Receive a COVID Vaccine?

By Global Research News

Global Research, December 11, 2020

NATO Is Determined to Find Threats and Challenges to Justify Its Existence

By Brian Cloughley, December 11 2020

Government and media propaganda has firmly convinced most of the citizenry of the West that Russia invaded Crimea, and the truth has dissolved in the swirling miasma that the anti-Russia movement has dubbed as history.

What Happens if Something Goes Wrong after You Receive a COVID Vaccine?

By Dr. Meryl Nass, December 11 2020

The bottom line is that if you are injured by a vaccine or other “countermeasure” designated by the DHHS Secretary as intended for a pandemic or bioterrorism threat (Covid-19, Pandemic Flu, Anthrax, Smallpox) your options for receiving any financial benefit are very limited.

Video: Thailand: US Openly Backs Anti-Government Mob

By Brian Berletic, December 11 2020

US Senators Bob Menendez and Dick Durbin introduced a resolution openly siding with the anti-government and anti-monarchy mobs in Thailand.

Melinda Gates: “We Hadn’t Really Thought Through the Economic Impacts”

By Jeffrey A. Tucker, December 11 2020

In a wide-ranging interview in the New York Times, Melinda Gates made the following remarkable statement: “What did surprise us is we hadn’t really thought through the economic impacts.” A cynic might observe that one is disinclined to think much about matters that do not affect one personally.

Six Dead from Pfizer Trials: Shares Down, Pfizer CEO Makes a Killing

By John Goss, December 11 2020

Yesterday BioNTech shares were down more than 4% at the close. Pfizer shares were down by nearly 2%. Less than a month ago the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, dumped 60% of his shares in Pfizer at its highest trading point, denying insider trading while praising the vaccine. Do you think he knows what’s coming?

Saudi Arabia Sends Joe Biden Mixed Messages

By James M. Dorsey, December 11 2020

Saudi Arabia appears to be drawing lines in the sand as the kingdom prepares for a new era in relations with the United States once President-elect Joe Biden assumes office in January.

“Elephants in the Room”: Scary ‘R’ Us: The Exaggerated Threat of Terrorism

By Rod Driver, December 11 2020

This is the sixth in a series entitled Elephants In The Room, which attempts to provide a beginners guide to understanding what’s really going on in relation to war, terrorism, economics and poverty, without the nonsense in the mainstream media.

ICC Drops Probe into Alleged UK War Crimes in Iraq Despite ‘Reasonable’ Evidence

By Middle East Eye, December 11 2020

Despite finding “reasonable basis” for allegations of war crimes against British soldiers in Iraq, an International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor dropped a preliminary investigation, citing the UK’s own efforts to investigate the conduct of its troops in the war.

The Approaching Crunch in US Policy Towards China

By Dennis Argall, December 11 2020

An attempt to tear China down will be unsuccessful. To follow paths to antagonise China will eventually reap hostile responses and darken global affairs at a time when global cooperation is essential.

My Take on the US Elections: Voting for Corporate Figureheads is not Democracy

By Alfred de Zayas and Thomas Kaiser, December 11 2020

In a democracy the citizen must demand genuine policy choices and a right to shape that policy. Interview with Prof. Dr. iur. et phil. Alfred de Zayas, international law expert and former UN mandate holder.

Visit our Asia Pacific Research website at asia-pacificresearch.com

Providing coverage of the Asia-Pacific Region

***

Notre site Web en français, mondialisation.ca

***

Nuestro sitio web en español, globalizacion.ca

The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2020