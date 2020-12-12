By Open Letter

December 12, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – “Mondoweiss” – We, Jewish groups and individuals from across the globe, applaud the recent powerful statement and set of principles signed by 122 Palestinian and Arab academics, journalists, and intellectuals regarding the definition of antisemitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and the way this definition has been applied, interpreted and deployed.

As the letter states so compellingly: ” The fight against antisemitism should not be turned into a stratagem to delegitimise the fight against the oppression of the Palestinians, the denial of their rights and the continued occupation of their land.”

It avers: “Antisemitism must be debunked and combated. Regardless of pretense, no expression of hatred for Jews as Jews should be tolerated anywhere in the world. We also believe that the lessons of the Holocaust as well as those of other genocides of modern times must be part of the education of new generations against all forms of racial prejudice and hatred.”

And it also makes clear: “The fight against antisemitism must be deployed within the frame of international law and human rights. It should be part and parcel of the fight against all forms of racism and xenophobia, including Islamophobia, and anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian racism. The aim of this struggle is to guarantee freedom and emancipation for all oppressed groups. It is deeply distorted when geared towards the defence of an oppressive and predatory state.”

Signatories:

Anya Topolski Een Andere Joodse Stem, Another Jewish Voice, Belgium

Hilla Dayan Academia for Equality, The Netherlands

Wieland Hoban Jüdische Stimme für gerechten Frieden in Nahost Germany

Dror Feiler European Jews for a Just Peace (EJJP) Sweden

Dr. Itamar Shachar Belgium / Israel

Ofer Neiman, Boycott from Within Israel

Donna Nevel, Jews Say No! USA

Alan Rückert Z. Chile

Sheryl Nestel, Independent Jewish Voices Canada Canada

David Comedi, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network-Argentina Argentina

Marilyn Garson, Sh’ma Koleinu – Alternative Jewish Voices New Zealand

Vivienne Porzsolt, Jews against the Occupation Australia

Rina King, South African Jews for a Free Palestine SAJFP South Africa

Ronnie Kasrils South Africa

Liliana Cordova-Kaczerginski, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network Spain

Alejandro Ruetter, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network Spain

Guy Bollag Switzerland

Richard Wagman, UJFP (French Jewish Peace Union) France

Eyal France

Corey Balsam, Independent Jewish Voices Canada

Rowan Gaudet, Independent Jewish Voices Canada

Itay Sapir, Université du Québec à Montréal Canada

sue goldstein, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network Canada

Haim Bresheeth, Jewish Network for Palestine UK

David Cannon, Jewish Network for Palestine UK

Mike Cushman ,Free Speech on Israel UK

Leah Levane, Jewish Voice for Labour UK

Michael Kalmanovitz, International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network–UK UK

Rob Ferguson, Steering Cttee Free Speech on Israel & SocialistWorkers Party UK

Rachel Lever, Labour Party UK

Dorothy M. Zellner, Jews Say No! USA

Stefanie Fox, Jewish Voice for Peace USA

Lesley Williams Jewish Voice for Peace, USA

Ivan Strasburg, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (ATSE) USA

Rachel Giora, Boycott From Within Israel

Anat Matar, Tel Aviv University Israel

Haley Firkser Israel

Shir Hever, Jüdische Stimme für gerechten Frieden in NaHost. e.V. Germany

The Board A Different Jewish Voice, Amsterdam Netherlands

Michal Sapir Israel

Rebecca Vilkomerson United States

Ofra Ben Artzi Israel

Dr Les Levidow UK

Angie Mindel UK

Yehuda Aharon Australia

Heather Mendick UK

Professor Jonathan Rosenhead UK

Sue Rabkin South Africa

Motti Shimoni USA

Mike Simons United Kingdom

