COVID-19: A Fabricated Second “Tidal Wave” of Poverty and Injustice

Crimes against Humanity. The people who are implementing and enforcing lockdown measures are directly contributing to the untold suffering and deaths of millions of people

By David Skripac

Global Research, December 13, 2020

Here we are at the end of a year filled with upheaval, facing yet another round of lockdowns, this time ostensibly intended to fight off a supposed “second wave of COVID-19.”

In the foreground, we have the completely co-opted mainstream media bombarding us with an endless barrage of positive coronavirus case numbers. Plus we have the World Economic Forum—along with its lackey world leaders—hounding us with incessant calls for a “Great Reset.”

After listening to the media and WEF members, one wonders whether the alleged “pandemic” really struck from out of nowhere, for it appears to have more-than-coincidentally triggered a patently planned-for-decades upending of the global economy.

Meanwhile, emerging from the background are a growing number of scientific facts that overwhelming and unequivocally prove there is no second wave of infectious disease.

There is, however, another kind of wave—a tidal wave of injustice that has swept across the whole world in a way never before witnessed in history. It is a tsunami one could accurately describe as the single greatest con—the most massive crime—ever perpetrated against humanity. It comes to us courtesy of a globalist fascistic cabal that we will cover in more detail below.

But let us first address what we now know about the virus. Thanks to thousands of infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists who have signed the Great Barrington Declaration or have joined the World Doctors Alliance, not to mention thousands of other pathologists, virologists, and medical practitioners who have courageously presented the world with real scientific data in the face of overwhelming assaults on their careers, we have a much better understanding of what is really happening with the disease known as COVID-19. There is now a large body of scientifically verifiable facts. Here is a brief summary:

LOCKDOWNS: Basic epidemiological theory indicates that lockdowns do not reduce the total number of cases in the long run and have never in history led to the eradication of a disease.

FATALITIES: Multiple studies have found the global infection fatality rate (IFR) of COVID-19 to be similar to seasonal influenza, despite its having been massively overhyped. For children under the age of 15, COVID-19 poses an even lower threat than annual influenza.

ISOLATION/PURIFICATION: To date, not a single scientist has isolated and purified the SARS-CoV-2 RNA virus by using either Koch’s four postulates or Rivers’ six criteria. The six criteria, though slightly different from Koch’s four postulates, can be summed up as follows: first, isolate the virus from the diseased host; second, cultivate the virus in host cells; third, provide proof of filterability; fourth, produce the same disease in a new host; fifth, re-isolate the virus; sixth, detect a specific immune response to the virus.

CAUSE/EFFECT: There is no scientific, peer-reviewed study providing conclusive evidence that a virus called SARS-CoV-2 causes a disease named COVID-19.

RT-PCR TEST INAPPROPRIATE: The COVID-19 RT-PCR test cannot detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It was designed to amplify fragments of the viral genome of a virus. Therefore, the test is a completely inappropriate tool for the diagnosis of infections in clinical medicine.

PLAGUED BY FALSE POSITIVES: The over-sensitivity of the RT-PCR test makes it prone to giving misleading and high false positive rates. For instance, a study from the Infectious Disease Society of America conducted by Jaafar et al. found that when a RT-PCR test is conducted at a cycle threshold (Ct) of 25 cycles of amplification, 70 percent of the “positive results” were not cases, since the virus could not be cultured. When running the test with a Ct value greater than 35 cycles, the accuracy dropped to less than 3 percent—meaning that up to 97 percent of positive results could be false positives. In other words, healthy, symptom-less people and non-infectious people may test positive—and often do—when the Ct level is greater than 25. (Note: Each Ct “cycle” level represents a quantum leap in amplification, or magnification, of the test specimen taken from the patient. The higher the Ct level, the greater the chance of finding irrelevant genomic material that can be wrongly interpreted.)

Ct LEVELS ARE INTENTIONALLY OMITTED: Interestingly, the majority of laboratories around the world do not divulge the Ct value when presenting their case results. Nor are they encouraged to be transparent. In Canada, for instance, public health authorities do not recommend the inclusion of the Ct value when a RT-PCR test result is released. To date, Florida’s Department of Health (FDOH) is the only government agency in the world that has made it a mandatory requirement for all labs in the state to report the critical Ct level of every COVID-19 test they perform.

RT-PCR TEST USELESS: A “positive PCR test result” does not mean that an infection is present or that an intact virus has been found. The test cannot distinguish between active and inactive matter. Thus, it could be picking up inactive genomic material (a snippet of genetic material) from a previous virus, such as the common cold virus. As long as testing is done with this inappropriate and misleading method, we will keep getting “positive cases” for years to come. No wonder many scientists call this—quite correctly—a “PCR-test pandemic.” Medical professionals should immediately stop using the test and focus more on the real clinical state of a person—namely, whether he feels ill or displays any symptoms of sickness.

RAPID ANTIGEN TEST USELESS: The rapid antigen test—named for the viral proteins, or antigens, that it detects within minutes (and thus is used in drive-through testing)—has been found to be no better than the RT-PCR test for detecting COVID-19. It is equally plagued by false positives.

SECOND WAVE: There is no second wave of COVID-19. There is only a global push by public health authorities to get everyone tested with the unreliable, inappropriate RT-PCR assay or the equally useless rapid antigen test. Clearly, then, the lockdowns, accompanied by other mandatory restraining measures, are based solely on fraudulent positive case numbers. The testing simply ramps up hysteria by pounding the public with a growing number of meaningless “positive case numbers.” Is the product of zero times hundreds of thousands of cases greater than zero?

NEAR-ZERO RISK: The disease named COVID-19 poses virtually zero risk to someone under age 45, who has a greater chance of being struck by lightning than of dying from COVID-19.

NEAR-100% SURVIVAL RATE: According to the CDC, healthy people in the 0-to-19 age group have a 99.997 percent chance of survival if they contract COVID-19; in the 20-to-49 age group, 99.98 percent; in the 50-to-69 age group, 99.5 percent; 70 years and up, almost 95 percent.

DISTANCING: Since the SARS-CoV-2 RNA virus can travel up to 30 meters before landing on a surface, physical distancing—whether, 1 meter, 1.5 meters, or 2 meters (6 feet)—is scientifically illogical and absolutely useless in preventing the spread of the virus. Ironically, Italy, which was at the epicentre of the crisis last spring, decided that a mere 1 meter is an acceptable distance to curb the spread of the virus.

Despite the actual science underlying the preceding points, we are seeing governments around the world—with the exception of Sweden, China, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, and Belarus—use the implausible excuse of a “second wave” to once again implement onerous lockdown measures, enforce irrational physical distancing edicts, expand unavailing quarantine regulations, and impose oxygen-restricting muzzles on mouths and noses. It is as if every jurisdiction’s chief executive, whether president or provincial premier, prime minister or mayor, chancellor or governor, has been ordered by their behind-the-scene bosses to make damaging decisions designed to destroy what little remains of moribund Main Street.

(Aside: With regards to the US–China trade war, China is now the clear winner. As the Western nations, specifically the US, once again lock down their populations, causing economic havoc and destruction, China, the country where the alleged outbreak is said to have started, is now laughing all the way to the bank.)

As hundreds of thousands of small and medium-size businesses—the backbone of the real economy—shutter their shops forever, sending millions of proprietors and their families into poverty and despair, the too-big-to-fail transnational corporations and financial institutions continue with business as usual without skipping a beat.Now Comes the Davos Global Economy “Great Reset”. What Happens After the Covid-19 Pandemic?

Take, for example, the US telecom Verizon Wireless and Canada’s equivalent, Rogers. Throughout 2020, these two companies have continued to roll out their 5G networks across North America—networks that will be used to monitor every aspect of our lives and send our once-private information to legalized snoops and spies at previously unimaginable speeds, all the while causing serious damage to our health and the environment.

What’s more, the combination of

(1) trillions of dollars being pumped by institutional investors into Wall Street and the City of London,

(2) insider trading,

(3) ongoing manipulation by central banks of the international financial markets, and

(4) an increasing reliance by locked-down households on online big box stores like Jeff Bezos’ Amazon and the Walton family’s Walmart ballooned billionaires’ wealth from $8 trillion to more than $10 trillion between April and July.

Returning to the real economy, we find industries from which the bulk of humanity earns a paycheck limping along. These include agriculture, manufacturing, mom-and-pop retail stores, restaurants and hotels, movie theaters and ballparks, travel, tourism, transportation, and other service-sector businesses. They are being targeted for appropriation at bargain basement prices or outright elimination by the parasitic multi-billionaire creditors. In short, what we are witnessing is the greatest redistribution of wealth in human history.

While some misinformed and gullible government officials may honestly believe they are saving their respective citizens from the dreaded “second wave” by shutting down their economies, the majority of the world leaders are not so naïve. They are wittingly, willfully—selfishly—serving the special interests of Big Banking, Big Defense, Big Pharma, Big Biotech, Big Telecom, Big Tech—even Big Mainstream Media.

For them, the pandemic serves as a convenient whipping boy: they can pretend to place blame for their economically ruinous decisions squarely on an illness—an illness they have deliberately overblown. Thus, they do not have to give an account to their constituents of the real causes of the economic devastation that their murderous actions have wrought.

These politicians could have followed Sweden’s example—leaving the real economy open for business while wisely ensuring that elderly residents prone to poor health were protected. Instead, many leaders chose to follow the instructions of their either ill-informed or utterly co-opted public health czars, who are invariably allied to, if not outright paid by, the drug-and-vaccine makers. They also gave undue heed to the unelected globalist technocratic overlords who are part and parcel of the World Economic Forum and its “Great Reset” agenda.

Most readers of Global Research are by now all-too-intimately acquainted with the WEF and its founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab, who in July 2020 published his third book, COVID-19: The Great Reset, in which he urges industry leaders and decision-makers from around the globe to “make good use of the pandemic by not letting the crisis go to waste.” The Great Reset plan is readily available for anyone to see in the WEF’s online publications, diagrams, and videos, and its agenda has been well articulated by Prof. Michael Chossudovsky in his December 5, 2020, article (The Covid “Pandemic”: Destroying People’s Lives. Engineered Economic Depression. Global “Coup d’Etat”?) and by Peter Koenig in his November 24, 2020, article (The Post-Covid World, The WEF’s Diabolical Project: “Resetting the Future of Work Agenda” After “The Great Reset.”).

Essentially, the Great Reset plan brings global intergovernmental institutions, like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations (UN) , together with public-private partnerships ,such as GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and with influential foundations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation.

These coalitions are formed with the ultimate goal of incinerating what little is left of parliamentary or representative democratic governments. From their ashes would emerge a “global government” or “one world government” to oversee the political and economic aspects of the plan. This transformative process, it is envisioned, would transcend national borders, making the concept of national and political sovereignty obsolete.

To be sure, the pharmaceutical industry is more than happy to act as the trigger for the Great Reset. After all, it stands to make billions on the sales of experimental mRNA gene-editing vaccines and RT-PCR test kits. But, despite the incessant chatter about the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca rollouts of vaccines (vaccines that bypassed regular safety protocols, such as animal testing, and will only reduce the symptoms of the COVID-19 disease but will not stop the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 virus) and the secrecy surrounding their unknown ingredients, we must not lose sight of the fact that the COVID-19 “scamdemic” serves as a convenient pretext to accelerate the WEF’s nefarious economic agenda, which has been in the works for years.

The “New World Order” imperialist slogan, which was first announced by then-US President George Herbert Walker Bush in 1991 and has been echoed by the predator class ever since, has now morphed into momentous-sounding slogans like “the Great Reset,” “Agenda 2030,” “the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” “Build Back Better” and “Sustainable Development” (read: monopolization of the world’s resources for the benefit of the very few). Besides reciting these slogans at every opportunity, WEF believers hypnotically repeat three buzzwords—sustainability, equality, and inclusiveness—ad nauseam, as if trying to persuade themselves and their hearers that they really do care about the welfare of each and every human being.

But no matter how compassionate their latest catchphrases sound, the objective of these elitists is heartless and selfish. Namely, they seek to amass all the wealth of the world for themselves and place in their own hands all the levers of control over the entire earth.

Based on their actions, one wit has dubbed them the “Megalomaniac, Narcissistic, Psychopathic, Criminal Globalists.” More formally, they are known as Technocrats. These pseudo-scientists are instigating and promoting a recently re-popularized economic system called Technocracy. Their aim is to continue to infiltrate and eventually entirely appropriate the education system, the food supply, financial institutions, the monetary system, the global economy, the human body (especially the brain), and all types of technology, from AI to nanotechnology to biotechnology, thus giving themselves complete control over every aspect of every living being. In short, if allowed to come to fruition, their Great Reset portends the complete transformation—and possible disappearance—of humanity. The WEF script is not the end of globalism, as some have suggested. Rather, it is the continuation of globalism—in hyper-drive. Indeed, this very script portends the mammoth crimes against humanity spoken of in the opening sentences of this article.

The “COVID-19 pandemic” plays two key roles in hastening the WEF plan.

First, in the short term, the stay-at-home restrictions, accompanied by mask mandates and social distancing, create the ideal atmosphere of fear. On the one hand, fear of disease and death is causing many people to be afraid of each other. On the other hand, those who regard the restrictions as a farce are understandably frightened of the consequences of defying authorities—of standing up for their natural and legal rights. The latter fear makes people reluctant to assemble and protest against everything from the unscientific medical edicts imposed by unelected officials to the tyrannical orders imposed by elected executives who circumvent the legislative arm of their government.

Meanwhile, people preoccupied by their fears are oblivious to other, equally devastating moves being made in front of their noses—namely, the trillion-dollar government bailouts of banks and investment firms on Wall Street and in other financial centres around the globe. These windfall rescue packages are being surreptitiously offered by wayward, unaccountable heads of state without any legislative oversight or debate or votes. The bailouts amount to debt servitude for the average citizen, since it is the taxpayers who will be on the hook to pay off governments’ obscene debts for generations to come.

Second, in the long run, the lockdowns and mask mandates are social engineering tactics used by the technocrats to soften us up and condition us to accept their imperialist, transhumanist (merging man and machine) agenda, which is being implemented by degrees but has stepped up its pace in the wake of the oh-so-convenient pandemic. In a nutshell, this agenda, as outlined by Klaus Schwab in a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on November 8, 2020, will lead to “a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.”

Over the past few months, national leaders in Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Canada, and the US have been increasingly using the exact same WEF rhetoric of “Building Back Better” and calling for a “Reset.” At a UN conference in September 2020, for example, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laid bare the globalist agenda:

“. . . This pandemic has provided an opportunity for a Reset. This is a chance to accelerate our pre-pandemic efforts to re-imagine economic systems that actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change. . . . Building back better means getting support to the most vulnerable while maintaining our momentum on reaching the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the SDGs [Sustainable Development Goals].” (emphasis added)

As magnificent as Trudeau’s pronouncement may sound to people who take mushy, meaningless words at face value, the skeptics among us point out three flaws in his logic:

For one thing, nothing would need to be built back if the plutocrats had not destroyed the real economy and the lives of millions around the world. Keep in mind that COVID-19 did not shut down the economy; it was the unsubstantiated, illogical lockdowns that exacerbated the already precarious state of the economy.

Keep in mind that COVID-19 did not shut down the economy; it was the unsubstantiated, illogical lockdowns that exacerbated the already precarious state of the economy. For another thing, poverty and inequality cannot be alleviated by the very organizations that have been wreaking and worsening these wretched conditions for untold generations.

Moreover, while it is true that the globalists are using the pandemic as a propaganda tool for their perpetual promotion of climate change and their pretense of overcoming poverty and their means of hastening the SDGs of Agenda 2030, the fact is, they are determined to forward these objectives in any case, pandemic or no pandemic, so driven are they to fulfill their grand totalitarian design.

“President Elect” Joe Biden is no different from Trudeau or any other WEF groupie. He is a devout adherent of the Great Reset and the Build Back Better schemes. Former Secretary of State John Kerry—Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate change initiatives—made it very clear in mid-November 2020, at a panel discussion hosted by the WEF, that the Biden administration will support the Great Reset. While the globalists at the WEF and the UN are trying to link “climate change” and the Green New Deal (the long-term justification) with the “COVID-19 pandemic” (the short-term justification) to launch the Great Reset of the global economy, the two campaigns are in no way related. The pandemic is being used purely as the accelerant to propel the Great Reset forward at a faster pace.

Furthermore, like his predecessors, Joe Biden is a surrogate serving the interests of Big Pharma, the financial establishment, the military-industrial complex, and the new technocratic world order. Once in the Oval Office, he will maintain partial closure of the US economy, all in the appearance of fighting off a second (or even third) wave of COVID infections and the devastating economic and social consequences.

Crimes Against Humanity

The socioeconomic effects of the pretend pandemic, calculatingly created by the unnecessary closure of the world’s economy, is unparalleled in history. For example, at any given moment there are approximately 2.6 billion people living under some form of lockdown—a number larger than the entire world’s population at the onset of World War Two in 1939, when the population was approximately 2.3 billion.

Scientists have not even begun to fully analyse and quantify the unintended consequences of the lockdowns. Rates of alcoholism, depression, suicide, drug addiction, and domestic violence, which were already prevalent, have only increased with pandemic-induced feelings of isolation and helplessness. The initial exploratory studies done in this area are alarming, to say the least. For instance, quoted last August in a Financial Review article, Prof. Patrick McGorry, executive director of the youth mental health organization Orygen in Australia, noted:

“With another six weeks of a much more severe lockdown, people losing their jobs and youth unemployment, the consequences are severe on mental health and we are really seeing it. . . . We’ve probably lost about 400 people in Victoria to suicide this year, which is a lot more than the pandemic.” (emphasis added)

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) also paints a bleak picture of its country’s state of mental health during the crisis. In an NIH study released in August, authors William D. S. Killgore et al. concluded:

“[T]he percentage of respondents endorsing suicidal ideation was greater with each passing month for those under lockdown or shelter-in-place restrictions due to the novel coronavirus, but remained relatively stable and unchanged for those who reported no such restrictions. Public health policy and routine clinical care need to address the potential for increased suicidal thinking among those experiencing prolonged restrictions of normal social contact.”

Elsewhere in the world, other troublesome reports are also emerging. Take, for example, the signs of mental distress in Israel. During the country’s two lockdowns, volunteers at Eran, a service rendering emotional first aid, “received more than 70,000 calls,” wrote Lee Yaron in Haaretz. She added:

“During the first lockdown, 732 of the 40,779 calls to Eran were suicidal. In the second lockdown a significantly lower number of calls were made—31,583—but 837 were suicidal, marking a 49.5 percent increase of suicidal calls.”

By comparison, in January and February, before any lockdowns had started, 480 calls were made to the Eran hotline.

It is therefore no surprise that Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University and one of the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration advocating against lockdowns, explained during a debate:

“Lockdowns have absolutely catastrophic effects on physical and mental health of populations both domestically and internationally.”

We may never know the full extent of the deaths caused by the socioeconomic effects of the draconian lockdown measures.

We do, however, know that the planned and coordinated global economic collapse has caused a breakdown in the global food chain, affecting the lives of many millions. UNICEF’s July 2020 report warned,

“[W]hile it is too early to assess the full impact of the lockdowns and other containment measures, at least another 83 million people, and possibly as many as 132 million, may go hungry in 2020.”

This same grim statistic was echoed in Bloomberg a month later.

Moreover, the well-respected Lancet published a report in July showing that, as a result of the lockdowns, 125,000 children were expected to die from malnutrition and another 265 million to be placed in a position of severe food insecurity. The same month,Oxfam released an equally dire warning:

“[A]s many as 12,000 people could die per day by the end of the year as a result of hunger linked to COVID-19, potentially more than could die from the disease.” I reiterate that COVID-19 did not cause the hunger; the unscientific and unnecessary lockdowns caused the travesty. Clearly, then, this has been a manufactured hunger crisis of historic proportions.

In light of these sobering facts, I wish to posit that any medical professional or politician advocating for the continuation of lockdown measures is complicit in “Crimes Against Humanity,” as outlined in Article 7, Part 1, of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. The people who are implementing and enforcing lockdown measures are directly contributing to the untold suffering and deaths of millions of people—deaths that we will not be able to fully quantify for years, if ever.

Navigating Our Course Forward

We must come to understand now, more than ever before, that there is no state of emergency that justifies removing each individual’s inherent, inalienable rights. No emergency should be permitted to suspend a nation’s constitution. It is wrong in every sense to treat the constitution of any nation as if it were merely an optional, antiquated set of suggestions dreamed up by unenlightened elitists from a bygone era.

This plandemic has laid bare the true agenda of the psychopathic criminal cabal. Indeed, it is not a stretch to call their motives and actions the greatest crime ever perpetrated on the whole of humanity.

It is high time for all of us to come out from the shadow of our fears and face the foe head-on instead of cowering timidly in a corner. We owe it to ourselves, our families, and mankind to proclaim the truth here and now: the liberty-trespassing measures taken by our would-be overlords are murderous. The poverty and famine wrought by their bald-faced lies about the pandemic are killing many more people than any coronavirus—even if it were isolated, identified, and infective—ever could.

It is up to “we the people” to bring this nightmare to an end.

Let us get it through our heads that elected officials (and unelected public health officials) work for us. We do not work for them, nor should we ever bow to their whims, their fraudulent “emergencies,” their pretend concern for “the greater good,” and their hidden (or not-so-hidden) eugenical agendas.

Anyone who has played a witting part in this criminal conspiracy must be held accountable, in a court of law, for their complicity. Those of us who recognize the crime s must refuse to comply with a single unlawful, unjustified, and unjust edict, either through peaceful non-compliance or peaceful civil disobedience.

Conclusion: We can stop fear from going viral by letting Truth, Life, and Love infect us instead.

David Skripachas a Bachelor of Technology degree in Aerospace Engineering. He served as a Captain in the Canadian Forces for nine years. During his two tours of duty in the Air Force he flew extensively in the former Yugoslavia as well as in Somalia, Rwanda, Ethiopia, and Djibouti.

Featured image: Public domain image from Wiki’s COVID-Protest page.The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © David Skripac, Global Research, 2020