How to Wear a Face Mask and Still Show Dissent Against Tyranny

I’m not fond of grocery shopping. Doubly so when our local “natural” food store operates like a cross between a 21st century bio-contamination laboratory and a 1940’s Soviet food rationing depot. (It’s called Gentle Rain, but Stalin’s Reign would suit its recent transformation.)

Nonetheless, one week, back in July, my usual grocery was on holidays, so I found myself waiting in their communist-style breadline. When I finally reached the front, the sentry asked: “Do you have your own mask or would you like to use one of ours?”

“Neither, thank you for asking.”

“Well, then you can’t come in.”

“Can I use my own mask?”

“Sure.”

“How about two? That would be better, wouldn’t it?”

“I can’t argue with that.”

Opening my backpack I pulled out a white surgical mask and snapped it around my ears: “Hey! If one mask will save Grandma–” I then pulled out a Guy Fawkes mask and stretched the elastic around my head. “–two masks will save the world.”

What’s a freedom-loving citizen to do? We either boycott the store (and go hungry) or we get creative.

Introducing my Three-Step Face Mask Dissent Plan:

Step 1: Wear a smiling face:

Step 2: Put on one of the establishment’s scientifically unproven and dehumanizing face masks:

Step 3: Apply a Guy Fawkes party mask (available from Amazon.com, Amazon.ca and Amazon.co.uk):

Yes, I realize many identify Guy Fawkes as a terrorist. I disagree. He did not target civilians; only politicians who had taken away his freedom to practice his religion. He did not try to explode Westminster Palace to instil fear in the masses; merely to replace the government. He was a freedom fighter. I may not agree with his means, but certainly his spirit and motives.Hypoxia Experiment: Do Face Masks lower our Blood Oxygen Levels?

Indeed, today, it’s the governments of the world who are terrorizing us with inflated death tolls while taking lives with oppressive lockdowns.

Of course, other masks could be worn: Americans might masquerade as George Washington. Canadians could resurrect Louis Riel. Mexicans can don Geronimo masks. East Indians could honour Mahatma Gandhi. With a little creativity we can beat them playing by their own rules.

I must admit I was unsure how my face mask dissent strategy would unfold at the local health food store. Would they scream? Would they not permit me to enter? Would the police be called?

Instead, the sentry burst out laughing. I assumed that meant I could enter. I opened the front door and stepped inside.

“Now that’s a face mask!” exclaimed the cashier. More laughter from customers and staff. Not what I had expected.

I grabbed a shopping cart and started following their arrows…

Within seconds a “high risk” elderly lady came right up to me – ignoring social distancing rules – and said: “I love your mask! I can’t stand this nonsense. I just go along to get along.”

Later, another lady told me bitterly: “Ever since they’ve started all this COVID stuff they’ve taken away the senior discounts.”

Standing in line to pay, another yelled: “Happy Halloween!”

A few days later I brought my wife along to join in the costume party…

The second time around we skipped the surgical masks – just wore the Guy Fawkes masks. No one complained or seemed to care. One teenager shot me a “That’s awesome, man!” I suspect he knew the V for Vendetta reference — a graphic novel about a modern day freedom fighter who wore a Guy Fawkes mask.

David Lloyd, the illustrator for V for Vendetta, said: “The Guy Fawkes mask has now become a common brand and a convenient placard to use in protest against tyranny – and I’m happy with people using it…”

And I’m happy we have this tool to beat them at their own face mask psych-op game, for those who must join the charade. Guy Fawkes masks are available from Amazon.ca, Amazon.com and Amazon.co.uk. They became Amazon’s bestselling mask after the V for Vendetta movie. While, I rely on stores that grant me mask-free entry, curb-side pick-up or home delivery, I still never leave home without a Guy Fawkes (just in case).

John C. A. Manley has spent over a decade ghostwriting for medical doctors, naturopaths and chiropractors. He currently writes articles that question and expose the contradictions in the COVID-19 narrative and control measures. He is also completing a novel, Much Ado About Corona: A Dystopian Love Story. You can visit his website at MuchAdoAboutCorona.ca.