Selected Articles: 48% Of U.S. Small Businesses Fear They May be Forced to “Shut Down Permanently” Soon

By Global Research News

Global Research, December 14, 2020

48% Of U.S. Small Businesses Fear that They May be Forced to “Shut Down Permanently” Soon

By Michael Snyder, December 13 2020

What would the United States look like if we lost half of our small businesses? The reason I ask that question is because approximately half of all small business owners in the entire country believe that they may soon be forced to close down for good.

Video: Rocco Galati on COVID Lockdown Measures. Crimes against Humanity. Lawsuit against Government of Canada

By Rocco Galati and Michael Welch, December 13 2020

Rocco not only goes through listing the concerns about this vaccine, he also questions the social distancing, lock-downs, masking, shutting down of faith communities, the terrible agenda for children denied schooling and the censorship of scientific facts and expert opinions in mainstream narratives.

Radical De-Globalization: Finding Back Our Freedom and Sovereignty: Tyrants Don’t Create Tyranny. Your Obedience Does.

By Peter Koenig, December 14 2020

According to their plan, the Great Reset, (WEF, “Covid-19 – The Great Reset” by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret, July 2020), Covid-19 is THE window of opportunity for the world to be reset with an ultra-capitalism that finally brings justice to humanity and the environment. No kidding, that’s what they pretend, and worse, believe that we, the People, will go for it.

Antisemitism Claims Mask a Reign of Political and Cultural Terror Across Europe

By Jonathan Cook, December 14 2020

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has run a fascinating long report this week offering a disturbing snapshot of the political climate rapidly emerging across Europe on the issue of antisemitism. The article documents a kind of cultural, political and intellectual reign of terror in Germany since the parliament passed a resolution last year equating support for non-violent boycotts of Israel – in solidarity with Palestinians oppressed by Israel – with antisemitism.

“Digital Vaccine Passports”: Yes, Bill Gates Said That. Here’s the Proof.

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr, December 14 2020

Gates and his minions insist the billionaire never said we’d need digital vaccine passports. But in a June 2020 TED Talk, Gates said exactly that. Someone edited out the statement, but CHD tracked down the original.

Coronavirus Protocols as Tools of Repression

By Ann Garrison, December 14 2020

Covid-19 is a convenient excuse for governments to ban or restrict activities they don’t like. Whatever the scientific truths about coronavirus, state measures to control it undoubtedly have great potential for justifying state repression and surveillance.

British Medical Journal (BMJ): Conflicts of Interest Among the UK Government’s COVID-19 Advisers

By Paul D Thacker, December 13 2020

After months of criticism about SAGE secrecy, the government reversed course this summer and began releasing the names of SAGE members, minutes of meetings, and some of its policy papers. Still, the government has refused to release the financial interest forms signed by SAGE members, leaving the public in the dark.

Trump Administration Helped GOP Donors “Score a Deal for Syrian Oil”

By Matthew Petti, December 14 2020

The State Department’s special envoy for Syria at a congressional hearing on Wednesday admitted to helping Republican donors score a deal for Syrian oil.

Will Biden’s America Stop Creating Terrorists?

By Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies, December 14 2020

The American public is more concerned about battling coronavirus than fighting overseas wars. But America’s wars rage on regardless, and the militarized counterterrorism policy Biden has supported in the past—based on airstrikes, special operations and the use of proxy forces—is precisely what keeps these conflicts raging.

Canadian Politics: Time to Refocus from Hong Kong to Haiti

By Yves Engler, December 14 2020

For those who support a truly just foreign policy comparing Canadian politicians’ reactions to protests in Hong Kong and the slightly more populous Haiti is instructive. It reveals the extent to which this country’s politicians are forced to align with the US Empire.

