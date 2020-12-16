Selected Articles: Pardon Julian Assange, under Article II, Section 2 of US Constitution

By Global Research News

Pardon Julian Assange, under Article II, Section 2 of US Constitution

By Stephen Lendman, December 16 2020

The US Constitution gave presidents “power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment (Article II, Section 2).” Throughout US history, sitting presidents used this power thousands of times.

China’s Economy of Peace. The End of Dollar Hegemony?

By Peter Koenig, December 16 2020

Transcript of Peter Koenig’s presentation to webinar Conference (14 December 2020), on “China’s New Development Paradigm and High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation”, China Center for Contemporary World Studies, and the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China.

COVID’s Covert Reengineering of Humanity. “Genetically Modified” Vaccines?

By Julian Rose, December 15 2020

The first Covid vaccines now being rushed onto the market are genetically modified products. However, they are not publicly referred to as such, because that would likely scare off a high percentage of would be recipients.

US Unemployed Rising, Evictions, Mortgages Crisis Brewing, Small Business Collapsing: Economic Consequences of a 2nd ‘Mitigation’ Bill

By Dr. Jack Rasmus, December 16 2020

As of mid-December 2020 the US economy has begun showing increasing signs of an exceptionally weak 4th quarter, October-December, growth. After having collapsed -10.5% in the March-June 2020 period, followed by a partial ‘rebound’ (not sustained recovery) in the 3rd quarter, July-September 2020, the economy is now slowing rapidly once again.

Health Impacts of “Social Distancing” and Isolation: Scientists Show a Sort of Signature in the Brains of Lonely People

By McGill University, December 16 2020

A new study shows a sort of signature in the brains of lonely people that make them distinct in fundamental ways, based on variations in the volume of different brain regions as well as based on how those regions communicate with one another across brain networks.

Big Brother in Disguise: The Rise of a New, Technological World Order

By John W. Whitehead, December 16 2020

We are living the prequel to The Matrix with each passing day, falling further under the spell of technologically-driven virtual communities, virtual realities and virtual conveniences managed by artificially intelligent machines that are on a fast track to replacing human beings and eventually dominating every aspect of our lives. Science fiction has become fact.

Local Sheriffs Are Pushing Back on Some of the Lockdown’s Harsher Measures

By Gideon Bradshaw, December 16 2020

The limits of the government’s power to follow through with some of its public-health orders are being tested as states impose new restrictions on private gatherings because of COVID-19. “You have due process,” said Sheriff Richard Giardino, of Fulton County, N.Y. “We can’t just go into someone’s home without a search warrant, their consent or an emergency.”

US Wants to Increase Special Agents in Latin America Under Anti-drug Speech

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, December 16 2020

Washington’s “war on drugs” is advancing in Latin America. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently asked the US Congress for a new budget, valued at more than 3 billion dollars, to improve its operations abroad and help to prevent narcotics from entering American territory. As expected, the main countries mentioned in the Agency’s plans are Latin American nations.

Iran’s Rouhani to Biden: We Will Fulfill Our Nuclear Obligations on Day One if You Return to 2015 Deal

By Prof. Juan Cole, December 16 2020

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani was asked Tuesday in an interview with a state-owned news outlet under what conditions Iran would return to the 2015 nuclear deal with the 5 permanent members of the UN Security Council (P5), including the U.S., plus Germany (+1) He replied, “A thing we are saying today is that if tomorrow morning the P5 + 1 fulfills all its undertakings, we will without delay fulfill all of our undertakings.”

The Pandemic’s Christmas Gift. “Ten Dollars in His Pocket”

By Philip A Farruggio, December 16 2020

The moratorium on his rent was just about ending, and his unemployment was about to run out as well. The old lady living in the next apartment was too nice, with her free meals for him and his son. How long could that last, with her in a similar boat?

