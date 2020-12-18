“Unhealthy Americans”. Best Healthcare For the Rich. Highest Child Poverty Among Developed Nations

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, December 18, 2020

The world’s richest country USA has one of the least healthy populations.

Among developed nations, Americans have shorter lifespans, more illnesses and injuries — despite around double the per capita amount spent on healthcare compared to other developed countries.

In cahoots with Pharma, large hospital chains, and insurers, US ruling authorities prioritize profits over human health.

America has the world’s best healthcare system — based on the ability to pay.

Proper care when most needed is increasingly unaffordable for millions.

What should be a model system for the rest of the world community of nations to emulate is dysfunctional for most of its people.

Sickness is prioritized over good health because the latter is unprofitable.

Among 37 OECD countries, the US has one of the lowest life expectancy rates.

It has one of the highest per capita rates of infant mortality, heart disease, cancer, diabetes, strokes, respiratory illnesses and other illnesses.

The incidence of premature births in the US for lack of proper care is much like in underdeveloped countries.

In most all health categories, including chronic illnesses affecting half the population, the US ranks poorly.

A combination of processed foods and hazardous GMOs, further contaminated by pesticides, unsafe air and water, along with toxic drugs, including vaccines, benefits a sickness industry by creating an unhealthy population.

Earlier US generations were healthier than the current one.

High-cost/unaffordable US healthcare for most Americans is a leading cause of death.

So are prescription drugs, notably toxic vaccines.

A 2014 Harvard study found that nearly three million adverse prescription drug reactions happen annually.

Over 100,000 Americans die each year from prescribed drugs, including vaccines.US life expectancy lowest among industrialized countries

Low income and poverty are leading causes of poor health.

In January, the Commonwealth Fund reported the following:

“The US spends more on health care than any other high-income country but has the lowest life expectancy.” “The US has the highest suicide rate among wealthy nations.” “The US had worse (health) outcomes… compared to other high-income countries.” “The US has the highest chronic disease burden and an obesity rate that is two times higher than the OECD average.” “Compared to peer nations, the US has among the highest number of hospitalizations from preventable causes and the highest rate of avoidable deaths.”

According to a 2016 study on the relationship between income and life expectancy in the US, men in the top 1% income bracket live 15 years longer than those in the bottom 1%.

For women, the difference is about 10 years.

Millions of Americans lack health insurance, many millions more inadequately covered because of unaffordability.

According to the Urban Institute, the US “lags behind (many other countries on healthcare), education…child poverty, and income inequality.”

Predatory capitalism, high unemployment and underemployment, along with neoliberal harshness made the US one of the most unhealthy nations among developed ones.

According to LearnTheRisk.org, “(v)accines do not create immunity.”

“They create customers. It’s the best business model in the world. It keeps people coming back for more – forever.”

Toxins in vaccines produce customers for other Pharma drugs.

The UN Human Development Report ranked life expectancy in the US 36th among the world community of nations.

In the 1950s, the US had one of the world’s highest life expectancy rates.

It also had high tax rates on the rich and less spent on militarism, endless wars, and so-called homeland security — all of the above causing harm, not good.

Today the US has the world’s highest child poverty rate among developed nations and increasing social inequality.

Both are harmful to human health in a nation of, by, and for the privileged few at the expense of most others.

Americans can have whatever they want based on the ability to pay.

Mass unemployment, underemployment, and growing poverty deny the fruits of the richest country to most of its people.

*

