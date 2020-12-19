Former Pfizer Vice-President Dr. Michael Yeadon Questions Company’s Vaccine ‘Breakthrough’ Spin

Dr Yeadon’s letter to the UK Health Minister

By John O’Sullivan

Yesterday Pfizer announced to much media fanfare that it has a breakthrough in the search for a reliable COVID-19 vaccine claiming studies showed it can prevent 90% of people contracting the virus. But respected former vice-president of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, raises serious concerns.

World stocks and shares are surging upwards after hearing the press announcement on Monday that the drugmaker has claimed a major victory in the war against a virus that allegedly killed over a million people, but has certainly battered the world’s economy.

Reuters.com are reporting:

“Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.F said they had found no serious safety concerns yet and expected to seek U.S. emergency use authorization this month, raising the chance of a regulatory decision as soon as December. If granted, the companies estimate they can roll out up to 50 million doses this year, enough to protect 25 million people, and then produce up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021. “Today is a great day for science and humanity,” said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla, noting the data milestone comes with “infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.” Experts said they wanted to see the full trial data, but the preliminary results looked encouraging.”

But Pfizer has an enormous fly in the ointment of their corporate bragadaccio: former vice-president of Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, now coming to the fore as a prominent whistleblower of the global pandemic vaccine fraud.

As reported on www.weblyf.com and other alternative media outlets, Professor Yeadon is exposing a host of junk science claims:

“As a founder and CEO of the biotech company Ziarco, now owned by Novartis, Dr. Yeadon has more than three decades of experience and expertise in the research and development, as well as in the areas of biochemistry, toxicology, including the development of new drugs and treatment. Dr. Yeadon believes that the data regarding COVID 19 that most governments rely are “fake” and mostly impossible to be validated objectively. Sad to say, despite all these debacles about a fake pandemic, many governments in various parts of the world still continue to defend this coronavirus rhetoric no matter how absurd their justifications are.”

Batting for Big Pharma is CDC and White House pandemic task force front man, Dr Anthony Fauci, who lauded Pfizer’s new claims, telling CNN:

“But the bottom line is, as a vaccine it’s more than 90% effective, which is extraordinary.”

However, Dr Anthony Fauci – along with his boss at NIH – are among many key government medical advisers who are hardly impartial observers. They are heavily invested in Big Pharma vaccine shares. There are growing calls for a full investigation of this medical elite clique. Curiously, even Fauci admitted the COVID test Has a Fatal Flaw.

Fauci knows dissent is growing and further admits it is “disturbing” that so few people want the new vaccine. As such governments like the UK are pushing through mandatory vaccine laws.

But the most compelling opposition is among independent medical professionals. Over 30,000 medical doctors and related experts have signed the Great Barrington Declaration calling out proven irregularities and expressing grave concerns.

Not only have governments and their ‘science advisers’ grossly overreacted to the pandemic, it has become very clear from the evidence that the claimed novel coronavirus has no more impact on global health than any normal flu bug.What’s Not Being Said About the Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine. “Human Guinea Pigs”?

The need to roll out a trillion-dollar mass compulsory vaccination program using ‘rushed through’ vaccines is not only reckless, it may end up killing more people than the virus itself.

Pointing to the fact evidence shows no mass winter vaccination program is warranted, Dr. Yeadon stated:

“Were it not for the test data that you get from the TV all the time, you would rightly conclude that the pandemic was over, as nothing much has happened. Of course people go to the hospital, moving into the autumn flu season…but there is no science to suggest a second wave should happen.”

So distressed by the way the UK government has pandered to the vaccine lobby on this key issue, Professor Yeadon wrote an open letter to Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of United Kingdom, who has ordered his department to publish the proposed changes to the Human Medicine Regulations “to cover a potential roll-out of a vaccine”.

Dr Yeadon’s letter to the UK Health Minister reads:

“Dear Mr. Hancock, I have a degree in Biochemistry & Toxicology & a research based PhD in pharmacology. I have spent 32 years working in pharmaceutical R&D, mostly in new medicines for disorders of lung & skin. I was a VP at Pfizer & CEO of a biotech I founded (Ziarco – acquired by Novartis). I’m knowledgeable about new medicine R&D. I have read the consultation document. I’ve rarely been as shocked & upset. All vaccines against the SARS-COV-2 virus are by definition novel. No candidate vaccine has been in development for more than a few months. If any such vaccine is approved for use under any circumstances that are not EXPLICITLY experimental, I believe that recipients are being misled to a criminal extent. This is because there are precisely zero human volunteers for whom there could possibly be more than a few months past-dose safety information. My concern does not arise because I have negative views about vaccines (I don’t), Instead, it’s the very principle that politicians seem ready to waive that new medical interventions at this, incomplete state of development- should not be made available to subjects on anything other than an explicitly experimental basis. That’s my concern. And the reason for that concern is that it is not known what the safety profile will be, six months or a year or longer after dosing. You have literally no data on this & neither does anyone else. It isn’t that I’m saying that unacceptable adverse effects will emerge after longer intervals after dosing. No: it is that you have no idea what will happen yet, despite this, you’ll be creating the impression that you do. Several of the vaccine candidates utilise novel technology which have not previously been used to create vaccines. There is therefore no long term safety data which can be pointed to in support of the notion that it’s reasonable to expedite development & to waive absent safety information on this occasion. I am suspicious of the motives of those proposing expedited use in the wider human population. We now understand who is at particularly elevated risk of morbidity & mortality from acquiring this virus. Volunteers from these groups only should be provided detailed information about risk / benefit, including the sole point I make here. Only if informed consent is given should any EXPERIMENTAL vaccine be used. I don’t trust you. You’ve not been straightforward & have behaved appallingly throughout this crisis. You’re still doing it now, misleading about infection risk from young children. Why should I believe you in relation to experimental vaccines? Dr. Michael Yeadon References: See this and this

As each week passes it becomes all too clear that the British government cares little about what independent medical experts say and is going all in on implementing their mass compulsory vaccination plan using the military, as stated in the controversial consultation document.

In a separate Tweet about the UK’s plans Professor Yeadon lamented:

“I Have Read The Consultation Document. I’ve Rarely Been As Shocked And Upset. I Believe Recipients Are Being Misled To A Criminal Extent.”

Here at Principia Scientific International we are actively building a highly-qualified team of international experts presenting robust empirical and documented evidence exposing the scam. Central to the science we present is the inescapable fact that no laboratory anywhere in the world has been proven to have isolated, refined and reproduced the virus to the accepted standard.

The COVID-19 Cart Is STILL In Front Of The Horse. We Argue That COVID19 Is Really A CDC Computer-Generated ‘Virus’ And The Shocking Admission From The United States’ Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) Which Admitted In An Official Document That:

“No Quantified Virus Isolates Of The 2019-NCoV Are Currently Available…”

Freedom of Information law (FOI) requests to several international government science agencies have revealed English-speaking nations have no such ‘gold standard’ proof of any such SARS-Cov-2 virus (the claimed cause of the pandemic). Admitting this key flaw is the UK and Ireland. Health Canada Has No Record Of ‘COVID-19 Virus’ Isolation.

While a New Zealand university has been exposed for falsely claiming it has isolated the virus.

The question we pose to the Big Pharma crony capitalists and their bought-off friends in government is: how can you remotely claim to have a successful vaccine for a virus you haven’t even properly isolated and verified?

*

