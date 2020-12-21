Global Research: Analysis of a World in Crisis

By The Global Research Team

Global Research, December 21, 2020

Dear Readers,

As the year slowly draws to a close, we remain committed to providing a diverse and wide range of opinion and analysis of a World in crisis. Our sincere hope is that truth will ultimately prevail and will be used as an instrument of social, political and economic transformation. We are much indebted to our readers, to our authors and members of our team for their support and commitment.

Please, during this “season of giving”, consider donating something, however large or small, to Global Research’s continuation. We need your support in whatever way you can provide it: it can be financial; it can be through re-posting our material and articles on social media pages or on your blogs or forwarding them to your friends, family, and colleagues; or it can be getting people you know to visit our webpage.

Help us remain independent, so that we can fight the tide of misinformation about issues that matter to you. Together we can counter this insanity.

With thanks & season’s greetings,

The Global Research Team

Click to donate:

Click to make a one-time or a recurring donation

Click to become a member (receive free books!):

We thank you for your essential support!The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © The Global Research Team, Global Research, 2020

Counter Information In solidarity with Global Research