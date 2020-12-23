Selected Articles: Staff at Hospitals in DC, Texas Turn Down COVID-19 Vaccine

By Global Research News

Global Research, December 23, 2020

The Gaza Strip is “Uninhabitable”: Israel’s Genocide in Gaza Goes Uninterrupted, but Is Europe Finally Taking Notice?

By Miko Peled, December 23, 2020

A long and cruel siege, constant Israeli attacks resulting in the killing of countless civilians, destruction of homes and infrastructure, extreme poverty, and trauma remain the daily bread of Palestinians in Gaza.

COVID-19 Lockdowns Are in Lockstep with the ‘Great Reset’

By Dr. Mathew Maavak, December 23, 2020

We have entered a “new normal” where Pyongyang, North Korea affords more ambulatory freedom than Melbourne, Australia. While rioting and mass demonstrations by assorted radicals are given a free pass – even encouraged by leaders in the West – Facebook posts questioning lockdowns are deemed subversive.

VIPS MEMO: To Biden: Don’t be Suckered on Russia

By Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, December 23, 2020

We Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity wrote to the president before the Iraq war to let him know that our former colleagues were playing fast and loose with the “intelligence,” which was conjured up to “justify” the invasion.

Don’t Blame the Soviets for the War in Nagorno-Karabakh

By Max Parry, December 23, 2020

By October, the clashes had escalated past the state border between Azerbaijan and the internationally-unrecognized Republic of Artsakh which suffered heavy shelling from banned Israeli-made cluster bombs by the Azeris.

US Attack: Treasury Department Imposes New Sanctions on Cuba and Nicaragua

By Orinoco Tribune, December 23, 2020

According to Cuban authorities, the White House has applied nearly 200 measures and sanctions against Cuba including: entry bans on cruise ships and charter flights, sending remittances, financial persecution targeting any fuel entering the island, and an extensive “black list” that includes over 200 Cuban companies.

World Tourism Chief: Mandatory Vaccines Will “Kill” Travel Industry

By Steve Watson, December 23, 2020

Guevara’s comments come after a World Health Organisation spokesperson said “proof of vaccination for COVID-19 vaccine will be essential for public health purposes,” but added that “It is also important to make a distinction between an ‘immunity passport’—something WHO does not recommend—and such a vaccine requirement for travel.”

Staff at Hospitals in DC, Texas Turn Down COVID-19 Vaccine

By Ayla Ellison, December 23, 2020

The hospital, a major healthcare provider for the Black community, received 725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 15 and expects to receive a second shipment this week. As of Dec. 18, only about 600 of the hospital’s 1,900 employees had signed up for the shots, according to Kaiser Health News.

British Government Contracts Firms to Make COVID ‘Freedom Passports’

By NWO Report, December 23, 2020

The British government has contracted two firms to develop COVID ‘freedom passports’, that would be used to segregate society between those who have been tested or vaccinated against COVID and those who have not.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Project (GERD) and the Quest for African Unity

By Abayomi Azikiwe, December 23, 2020

These events over the last two months are also overshadowing the ongoing differences surrounding the role of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Project (GERD) which is designed to provide energy resources to Ethiopia and the contiguous states throughout North, East and Central Africa.

Visit our Asia-Pacific Research website (see link below) for region-specific analysis. See our selected articles below:

Health and Wealth in India – Farmers’ Lives Matter

By Colin Todhunter, December 18, 2020

The deregulation of international capital flows has turned the planet into a free-for-all bonanza for the world’s richest capitalists. Under the post-World-War Two Bretton Woods monetary regime, governments could to a large extent run their own macroeconomic policy without having to constantly seek market confidence or worry about capital flight.

The Gold Comes Off: A COVID-19 Outbreak in Sydney

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, December 23, 2020

The decision to place convicts on the island by the British was audaciously cruel and illogical, setting a precedent for future decisions by Australian governments to send undesirables to distant, inaccessible outposts, at cost.

