December 23, 2020 “Information Clearing House” – President Donald Trump shredded a just-passed Covid-19 relief package Tuesday night, saying the legislation includes measures that have nothing to do with the pandemic and that it is too stingy with payments to average Americans.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 (direct payment) to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said.

"I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package," said, adding, "And maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done."

The legislation already passed by Congress included two bills that were combined: One was the Covid-19 relief and stimulus bill, and the other was a large spending bill to fund the government through next September. If the spending bill is not enacted into law, the government will have to shut down Monday.

– “Source“ –

The word "missile" appears 19 times in the COVID Relief Bill.



"Aircraft" appears 208 times.



"Munition" 46 times.



"weapon" 46 times.



"Healthcare" = 24.



"doctor"/"nurse" = 5.



"masks" = 0.



Who and what exactly is this bill really for? — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) December 21, 2020

