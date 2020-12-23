Worthless PCR Tests for COVID. “Almost all” PCR Tests Produce False Positives

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, December 23, 2020

PCR tests are a scam. They don’t work as claimed.

Yet their widespread use provides a foundation for manipulating people to be vaxxed with experimental, hazardous to human health vaccines.

PCR tests produce false positive results up to 90% of the time.

According to former Pfizer chief science advisor Dr. Mike Yeadon, PCR tests are junk science.

They lack credibility, creating a covid outbreak crisis that would not exist without them.

We’re being lied to by government officials, Pharma and their media press agents.

Asked if “(w)e are basing a government policy, an economic policy, a civil liberties policy, in terms of limiting people to six people in a meeting…all based on what may well be completely fake data on this coronavirus,” he said:

“Yes.” “It is now established that at least 30% of our population already had immunological recognition of this new virus before it even arrived.” “COVID-19 is new, but coronaviruses are not.”

“Almost all” PCR tests produce false positive results.

According to 22 eminent scientists, around 97% of PCR tests for covid produce false positive results.

The test “contains so many molecular biological design errors that it is not possible to obtain unambiguous results.”

“It is inevitable that this test will generate a tremendous number of so-called “false positives,” rendering them worthless.

“The test cannot discriminate between the whole virus and viral fragments.”

“Therefore, the test cannot be used as a diagnostic for intact (infectious) viruses, making (it) unsuitable as a specific diagnostic tool to identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus and make inferences about the presence of an infection.”

Dr. Pascal Sacre calls the flawed PCR test a way to “mislead humanity (by) using a (worthless) test to lockdown societ(ies).”

“Let’s stop this debauchery of RT-PCR testing,” he said.

“It is time for everyone to come out of this negative trance, this collective hysteria, because famine, poverty, massive unemployment will kill…many more people than” any virus.

What’s going on “is not normal.”

“We cannot let our rulers, for whatever reason, organize our collective suicide any longer.”

What’s going on with mass media complicity is a diabolical new world order plot against free and open societies.

Dark forces in the US and their complicit partners behind it want them eliminated everywhere.

They’re doing it by scaring us to death over nothing to get their way.

Without worthless mass-testing, they’ll be no more reported mass covid outbreaks, no mask-wearing, social distancing, and lockdowns.

Normalcy will return if state-sponsored mass deception ends.

