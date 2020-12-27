Selected Articles: Warning: COVID Vaccines! Huge Risks, Huge Injuries – Huge Compensations?

By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, December 27, 2020

Samos Dreaming: Reflecting on the Life, History and Social Injustice on Greece’s Samos Island

By Chris Jones, December 27, 2020

The Covid cases here are thankfully small but the lock-downs apply all the same with the closure of businesses and movement restrictions. Such regulations virtually wiped out the 2020 summer tourist season upon which so many depend on.

Democracies Don’t Start Wars. But U.S. Democrats Do.

By Philip Giraldi, December 27, 2020

The idea that pluralistic democracies are somehow less inclined to go to war has in fact been around for a couple of hundred years and was first elaborated by Immanuel Kant in an essay entitled “Perpetual Peace” that was published in 1795.

Elections in Venezuela: The Trump-Guaidó “Pyrrhic Victory” and Its Achilles Heel

By Arnold August, December 27, 2020

In the weeks prior to voting day, the civil-military union contributed to the peaceful exercise of the right to vote, acting as that Achilles heel, and helping turn the December 6 elections into a Chavista victory.

How Will Joe Biden “Resolve” the Syrian Crisis? The Viewpoint of a French Diplomat

By Steven Sahiounie, December 27, 2020

Thepaut treats the Syrian crisis as if it was only between various governments, such as; the US, EU, Russia, Iran, and Turkey. Those various countries listed are indeed involved in the Syrian crisis, but the suffering and effect on the residents in Syria must be considered in any US foreign policy changes.

Selected Articles: War Before Welfare

Covid Death by Ventilator – A Personal Story – for the World to Know

By Peter Koenig, December 27, 2020

So, this is like an open letter about a personal drama, of which there are myriad of similar ones across the continents. A warning to what might happen to innocently trusting people – a warning, not to blindly trust authorities, nor the official covid-narrative and covid-science.

Europe’s Lack of Confidence Hampers Signing of Trade Agreement with China

By Paul Antonopoulos, December 27, 2020

After seven years of tough negotiations, the European Union and China were close to signing an investment agreement. However, at the last moment, it hit a road block as it faced pressure from those wanting Washington’s involvement, or those wanting to impose Western Liberalism on China.

After Trump Blocked UN Inquiry on Racist Violence, NGOs Are Conducting Their Own

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, December 27, 2020

Shortly after the public lynching of George Floyd, the U.S. Human Rights Network and the ACLU organized an international coalition of more than 600 organizations and individuals to urge the United Nations Human Rights Council to convene a commission of inquiry to investigate systemic racism and police brutality in the United States.

Step Forth Divine Human. The Worldwide Rising Tide of Human Consciousness

By Julian Rose, December 27, 2020

The forces at work to subdue humanity into abject slavery are well aware of the rising tide of consciousness sweeping across our world at this time. They know their own existence is under threat due to the rising momentum of the aspiration for truth.

Christmas Visions: Children and the Importance of Redemption

By Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin, December 26, 2020

The idea of a child-centred Christmas is taken for granted now but in Dickens’ time it was not so assured. A high child mortality rate, child labour, poverty and, a colder, more utilitarian attitude towards children prevailed.

Warning: Covid Vaccines! Huge Risks, Huge Injuries – Huge Compensations?

By Peter Koenig, December 25, 2020

Did you know that the US Government since 1988 paid as of 1 December 2020 more than 4.4 billion dollars to vaccine-injury victims? – It’s your money – Taxpayers Money. This is Health Services and Service Administration Vaccine Injury Compensation Data.





