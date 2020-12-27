The WHO has Changed The Definition of Herd Immunity

By Global Research News

Herd immunity is an important concept in medicine.

According to Healthline:

“It happens when so many people in a community become immune to an infectious disease that it stops the disease from spreading.

This can happen in two ways:

1. Many people contract the disease and in time build up an immune response to it (natural immunity).

2. Many people are vaccinated against the disease to achieve immunity.

Herd immunity can work against the spread of some diseases. There are several reasons why it often works.” (See Healthline)

Below (Left) is the official WHO definition (June 2020). And in November (Right) the WHO decided unilaterally to redefine a fundamental medical concept, focussing solely on the role of vaccination in achieving herd immunity.

To our knowledge, the peer reviewed definition of herd immunity has not changed.

The new “definition” of the WHO visibly serves the interests of Big Pharma.

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, December 27, 2020

