Masking the COVID-19 Virus in this ‘Pandemic’

By Dr. David Halpin

Global Research, December 29, 2020

There is no logic, nor reason based in medical science, for the wearing of paper or cloth masks in the context of the epidemic of this virus – Covid_19 (C19) . The virus, though likely altered in laboratories, is part of a family of viruses/virions first identified in the 1960’s – the corona viruses. Corona = crown, and hence the projected images seen on every BBC ‘news’ for months. It is often found, along with other classes of viruses, by chance – as in 15% of cases of the ‘common cold’.

I was a medical student at St Mary’s Hospital Paddington from 1958 to 1964. Amongst all of the subjects in my education there was bacteriology, virology, epidemiology (the study of disease in populations at large eg cholera in Soho – Dr Snow 1854), and immunology. The latter was taught very well by Professor Porter, who was later awarded a Nobel Prize, and his case deservedly! St Mary’s was the home of penicillin, Alexander Fleming having noted that a mould was killing colonies of bacteria on a culture plate. The hospital was expert in infection, and its Almoth Wright Institute had been at the centre of this since the early twenties. We were taught to use antibiotics wisely, and not wastefully nor dangerously.

As doctors, it is essential that we learn as much as possible about pathology in creatures, and especially the human.

This is the study of things that go wrong and sometimes cause disease. Known in depth, and over time, this gives the doctor ‘X ray eyes’ when facing a sick person.

It was taught very well at St Mary’s there being a ‘post-mortem’ demonstration at noon on every weekday. These were presentations of the history, preserved organs and slides of the tissues in the woman or man who had died. They took place in a lecture theatre and were given by the Professor in Pathology or one of several pathologists. We also witnessed actual post-mortems/autopsies. I absorbed all this, and gained a prize as a student in it. I am very grateful for this teaching and to St Mary’s – a hospital that was a family – for caring.

I am sad, and angry also, to say that pathology has been sidelined, along with much else in OUR NHS. I read that of all deaths IN hospital only between 1 to 2% are subject to a post-mortem. It is known that at least 40% of diagnoses made on the ward are found to be wrong when the body and its tissues are studied in and after the post-mortem examination.

My training in this is the reason why I have contributed fact and analysis in the unnatural death of Dr David Kelly MD CMG 17/18th July 2003.

He was the UK’s foremost germ and chemical weapons expert whose death was dealt with superficially, and indeed very inadequately, at the ad hoc Hutton Inquiry as triggered by Anthony Charles Lynton Blair QC within three hours of an unidentified corpse being found in an Oxforshire wood. The then PM was at the time in a jet travelling from Washington, after an award to him, en route to Tokyo! The hearing – directed by Lord Falconer to ‘inquire urgently into the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr Kelly …’, an oblique instruction, started 3 weeks after the death. It had no legal force and was hamstrung as against an inquest in four key ways. Uniquely, this ‘unnatural’ death has never been subject to an inquest as the law of our beautiful islands has required since the 13thC – mostly. Of the total 21 days of the hearing, only one half of one day were spent in discussing the medical and forensic matters, and these most inadequately. One of the four key omissions was the absence of any cross examination by others than Lord Hutton. (He died a few weeks ago.)Medical Doctor Warns that “Bacterial Pneumonias Are on the Rise” from Mask Wearing

This virus has been lethal, especially in the frail elderly and those with impaired immunity, and what are called ‘co-morbidities’ – lung disease, diabetes, heart failure etc. All are common in a sickly Britain. The Office of National Statistics has recorded that 95% of those dying with Covid19 had these co-morbidities.

The diagnosis has been ‘encouraged’ in many ways. As for those dying in care homes, mostly as a result of government negligence, the death certificates have been written after telephone calls and without a doctor having seen the patient in his or her’s usually lonely death.

In the US, hospitals have received a bonus for each death attributed to C19. Expert doctors and scientists who have sought to inform and plead for logical and scientific management have been ruthlessly censored by governments.

Literally hundreds of ‘videos’ on Youtube etc have been ‘taken down’ within hours. This confirms that the Covid-19 ‘management plan’ is a lie, and disastrous for humans worldwide.

Great distress is being caused, especially in those with existing mental illness, backlogs in diagnosing often treatable cancers, treating pain and disability in my field of orthopaedic surgery and trauma surgery etc. The effects on the global, national and personal economies are disastrous and growing daily, and are entirely predictable. The winter ahead will be dark, and we all must hold to our common sense, and care for each other – as this country did so bravely from 1939. ‘To care is the most important characteristic of any worthwhile society’ – David Halpin.

The WHO is a ‘dodgy’ organisation. One defect is its inconsistency – like any committee. And its members vary greatly in calibre and motivation. I give these quotes from a posting on the GreenMedInfo website.

According to the World Health Organization’s June 5, 2020, guidance on face mask use, there’s no direct evidence that universal masking of healthy people is an effective intervention against respiratory illnesses Despite the fact that cloth masks are far less effective for blocking potentially infectious respiratory droplets, the WHO recommends cloth masks should be worn by infected persons in community settings A policy review paper published in the CDC’s (USA) journal Emerging Infectious Diseases found that masks did not protect against influenza in non-healthcare settings Harms and risks of mask-wearing include health effects associated with poor air quality and toxic ingredients in the mask, self-contamination caused by manipulation of the mask by contaminated hands, general discomfort, facial skin lesions, irritant dermatitis or worsening acne, and a false sense of security that may reduce adherence to other preventive measures such as hand hygiene

I add that oxygen levels fall and carbon dioxide levels rise in the blood as a result of re-breathing expired air.

I finish. Fascism rose strongly in Germany from 1933 after the ‘false flag’ / ‘put up job’ of the Reichstag Fire – lead by Hitler. It rose in Italy and other countries. There was a strong movement here in Britain with many powerful sympathisers. I quote from Milton Mayer, the son in a German ‘Jewish’ family who fled Berlin and moved to the US in 1936. He became a journalist and went back to Germany a few years after WW2 to interview many Germans. These quotes are from the book he wrote on the Home page of my website – google ‘david halpin’ under ‘A Little Food for Thought’. The book – ‘They Thought They Were Free’ by Milton Mayer, The Germans, 1938-45

“What no one seemed to notice was the ever widening gap between the government and the people. And it became always wider…..the whole process of its coming into being, was above all diverting, it provided an excuse not to think….for people who did not want to think anyway gave us some dreadful, fundamental things to think about…..and kept us so busy with continuous changes and ‘crises’ and so fascinated…..by the machinations of the ‘national enemies,’ without and within, that we had no time to think about these dreadful things that were growing, little by little, all around us….. “Each step was so small, so inconsequential, so well explained or, on occasion, ‘regretted,’ that unless one understood what the whole thing was in principle, what all these ‘little measures’…..must some day lead to, one no more saw it developing from day to day than a farmer in his field sees the corn growing…..Each act is worse than the last, but only a little worse. You wait for the next and the next. “You wait for one great shocking occasion, thinking that others, when such a shock comes, will join you in resisting somehow. You don’t want to act, or even talk, alone…..you don’t want to ‘go out of your way to make trouble.’ But the one great shocking occasion, when tens or hundreds or thousands will join with you, never comes. “That’s the difficulty. The forms are all there, all untouched, all reassuring, the houses, the shops, the jobs, the mealtimes, the visits, the concerts, the cinema, the holidays. But the spirit, which you never noticed because you made the lifelong mistake of identifying it with the forms, is changed. Now you live in a world of hate and fear, and the people who hate and fear do not even know it themselves, when everyone is transformed, no one is transformed. “You have accepted things you would not have accepted five years ago, a year ago, things your father…..could never have imagined.”

Be kind to one another.

Rely on your common sense. Stand together for reason, justice and our laws. Speak up for your family and friends. And NEVER GIVE UP.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site, David Halpin, where this article was originally published.

Featured image is by Engin Akyurt from PixabayThe original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. David Halpin, Global Research, 2020