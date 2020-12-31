Security Council meeting Protection of civilians in armed conflict Report of the Secretary-General on the protection of civilians in armed conflict (S/2019/373) Letter dated 8 May 2019 from the Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General (S/2019/385) 1 Secretary-General António Guterres

A file photo of the United Nations Security Council’s interior (Photo by un.org)

Iran’s ambassador to the United Kingdom says the US’ continued failure to unite the UN Security Council against the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers once again proves the isolated nature of its policy concerning the deal.

“[US President Donald] Trump’s administration brought about another defeat for itself at the end of 2020, and once again showed the isolation of its policy concerning the JCPOA,” Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted on Thursday.

پیشنهاد آمریکا دایر بر بازگشت تحریمهای بین المللی علیه ایران که پیش از این نیز مورد مخالفت شورای امنیت قرار گرفته بود با مخالف قاطع اعضای ملل متحد رد شد. دولت ترامپ در پایان سال۲۰۲۰ میلادی، شکست دیگری را برای خود رقم زد و بار دیگر انزوای سیاست خود در خصوص برجام را به نمایش گذارد.— Hamid Baeidinejad (@baeidinejad) December 31, 2020

He was referring by acronym to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the nuclear deal that has the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany as its other deal partners alongside Iran.

US return to JCPOA, resumption of obligations, right way to defuse tensions: ChinaA Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson urges the US to rejoin the JCPOA and resume its obligations to defuse tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

The United States illegally and unilaterally left the nuclear agreement in 2018. It, therefore, lost all possible rights to invoke its terms, including a so-called snapback mechanism that enables return of all of the Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

However, acting as if it was still a JCPOA member, the US went to the UNSC earlier this year and tried to have the sanctions returned. As predicted, it was snubbed by the absolute majority of the Security Council’s 15-strong members.

Baeidinejad’s remarks came after the US took yet another unrealistic move by asking the Security Council to allocate a budget for the implementation of the snapback mechanism, although the provision has not been triggered as Washington would have desired.

The unjustified nature of Washington’s latter move was verified by the opposition it was met with on the part of 110 UN members.

The Iranian official described the response served to the US as an instance of “decisive objection.”

Iran’s UK envoy reminded that even America’s allies in the JCPOA – the US, France, and Germany – and many other pro-Washington UN members rejected its proposal in chorus with the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which traditionally oppose big powers’ one-upmanship.

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/12/31/641960/Iran-United-States-nuclear-agreement-sanctions-snapback