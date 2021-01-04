Video: Cyber Pandemic: “Crisis Coming Bigger than Covid”

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 04, 2021Ice Age Farmer 5 January 2021

The World Economic Forum (WEF) warns of a new crisis of “even more significant economic and social implications than COVID19.”.What threat could possibly be more impactful?.Christian breaks down the WEF’s “Cyber Polygon” tabletop exercise, its participants, and predictive programming around a looming large scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure that would unleash a Dark Winter and help to usher in the Great Reset..According to Jeremy Jurgens, WEF Managing Director ( https://youtu.be/5ZRg5kiH9Is ):.“I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant. It will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID. The impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant.” .According to Klaus Schwab

.“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention, to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack could bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole. The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack. To use the COVID19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cybersecurity community can draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber-pandemic.”,

The original source of this article is Ice Age FarmerCopyright © Global Research News, Ice Age Farmer, 2021