Full Spectrum Dominance: UN General Assembly Voting Reveals the Truth

The final most important UN General Assembly resolutions were just voted on in December, and, the voting is incredibly significant. The United States (and Israel or Ukraine) opposed almost every constructive resolution just adopted. It is truly shameful, and although I have seen this outcome every year since I have been at the United Nations, it never ceases to amaze (and disgust) me!In this overview article, I have chosen representative resolutions from the First Committee on Disarmament, the Second Committee on Economics and the Third Committee on Human Rights. Of course, most interesting is the voting record which I made certain to obtain from the President of the General Assembly, and I have made explicit in this article. It is a revealing finale to the year 2020 at the United Nations!!!. INTRODUCTION

” In 1999 I [Helen Caldicott] was invited by Bruce Gagnon, an Air Force pilot and former Republican, to attend a meeting in Florida that addressed the weaponization of space. Having never heard of this concept before and believing that the Cold War was over, I accepted the invitation with alacrity.

This meeting, which featured extremely knowledgeable people, made me realize that I had been living in a fool’s paradise. To my horror I found that seventy-five military industrial corporations such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, TRW Aerojet, Hughes Space, Sparta Corp, and Vista Technologies had produced a Long Range Plan, written with the cooperation of the U.S. Space Command, announcing a declaration of U.S. space leadership and calling for the funding of defensive systems and a ‘seamlessly integrated force of theater land, sea, air, and space capabilities through a worldwide global defense information network.’

The U.S. Space Command would also ‘hold at risk’ a finite number of ‘high value’ earth targets with near instantaneous force application—the ability to kill from space. As retired general Robert R. Fogelman, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, ‘I think that space, in and of itself, is going to be very quickly recognized as a fourth dimension of warfare.’ I also discovered that the much-vaunted missile defense system was to be closely integrated with the weaponization of space and that all of the hardware and software would be made by the same firms, at the combined cost of hundreds of billions of dollars to the U.S. taxpayers.” (Dr. Helen Caldicott and Craig Eisendrath, “War in Heaven, The Arms Race in Outer Space” (The New Press, 2007)

Part I

First Committee: DISARMAMENT

The concept of “Full Spectrum Dominance,” elaborated by the United States, as described by Dr. Helen Caldicott, above, includes military control of land, sea, air and outer space. Obviously, this involves dominance not only of planet earth and all its inhabitants, but of the entirety of outer space. This is a power usurped by the United States, without the agreement, and despite fierce opposition of the majority of other nations, and would explain the fact that when the United Nations General Assembly voted, on November 16, 2020 to adopt Draft Resolution A/C.1/75/L.3, entitled: “Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space,” a resolution whose co-sponsors included China, Cuba, Syria, the Russian Federation, etc., and supported by almost every member state of the United Nations, including both the DPRK and the ROK, the ONLY nations which voted against this resolution were the United States and its satellite, Israel.

On October 15, 2020 Draft Resolution A/C.1/75/L.62 entitled:

“No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space” was co-sponsored by Russia, China, Cuba, DPRK, Syria, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, etc.

The resolution was adopted by a “Yes” vote by the majority of the UN member states; voting against this resolution were the minority: US, UK, Lithuania, Estonia, India, Poland, Latvia, Israel, etc.

On October 15, Draft Resolution A/C.1/75/L.63: “Further Practical Measures For the Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space” was co-sponsored by Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, and numerous others. At the November 6th meeting, this resolution was adopted by a recorded vote, and those voting “Yes” included DPRK, Venezuela, Vietnam, Iran and the great majority of United Nations member states. Again, the only votes against this resolution were the United States, and its satellite, Israel. (Abstaining were Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and most NATO countries.)

Part II

Second Committee: ECONOMICS

“Macroeconomic Policy Questions: International Financial System and Development”

Draft Resolution A/C.2/75/L.4/Rev.1 Submitted by Guyana on Behalf of the G77 and China:

“Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” in which it adopted a comprehensive, far-reaching and people-centred set of universal and transformative Sustainable Development Goals and targets, its commitment to working tirelessly for the full implementation of the Agenda by 2030, its recognition that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development, its commitment to achieving sustainable development in its three dimensions – economic, social and environmental – in a balanced and integrated manner…..”

“Emphasizing that the international financial system should bolster sustainable, inclusive and sustained economic growth, sustainable development and job creation, promote financial inclusion and support efforts to eradicate poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, and hunger, in particular in developing countries, while allowing for the coherent mobilization of all sources of financing for development.”

“41. Reiterate that States are strongly urged to refrain from promulgating and applying any unilateral economic, financial or trade measures not in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations that impede the full achievement of economic and social development particularly in developing countries.”

In total isolation, only the United States voted against this resolution, which was adopted with the support of virtually all member states of the United Nations.

This Resolution calls for the transformation of the International financial architecture, which is the only method of “eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions.”

And most inconspicuous, but most threatening to the United States is item “41” which implicitly, and virtually explicitly, accuses the United States, which has recklessly imposed unilateral coercive measures against independent and often vulnerable member states, such as the DPRK, Venezuela, Cuba, China, Russia, Zimbabwe and many others, in shameful and scandalous violation of the human rights of the citizens of all these independent member states of the United Nations. “Full Spectrum Dominance,” indeed. Not only military control over land, sea, air and space, but micromanaged economic control and dominance of the most intimate spaces of the lives of the inhabitants of planet earth. These economic coercive measures are causing devastation and fatalities throughout the populations of these targeted countries, and are in flagrant violation of International Law and in violation of the Charter of the United Nations.

PART 3: HUMAN RIGHTS

Precipitating World War 2, Nazi Germany led by Adolph Hitler attempted to impose full spectrum dominance over the entire world at that time, before the nuclear age.

Japan shared Hitler’s racism, and the result of the scourge they unleashed throughout the world, the heinous slaughter and genocide they perpetrated should have been the example of horror forever remembered by humanity, forever to be avoided. It is therefore both stupefying and terrifying that for more than a recent decade, and less than a century since World War II, an attempt is being made to rewrite history, and to glorify Nazism, with the complicity of many of the European nations that were the victims of nazi conquest and whose peoples in great numbers suffered nazi atrocities.

Again, this year the Russian Federation, (30 million of whose citizens were murdered during the Nazi invasion of the USSR in World War 2), introduced

The famous Resolution: A/75/476 DR1 “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.”

Co-sponsors of this resolution are DPRK, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, China, Cuba, South Africa, Serbia and numerous other United Nations member states. Though ultimately triumphant over the diabolic forces of the Gestapo and their collaborators in Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, and even the fifth column in the United States, Russia and the co-sponsors of this resolution have never forgotten, and for the sake of humanity, will never forget.

It is shameful that again, as in every past year, and in virtual isolation, the United States voted against this Resolution. It is not surprising that Ukraine alone shared this ignominy. Ukraine is now a U.S. vassal state, whose current government, (originally micromanaged by the United States Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, Victoria Nuland, famous for her “F*ck the EU” expletive) is composed of a large nazi and pro-nazi contingent.

During World War II, the Ukranian nazi, Stefan Bandera masterminded two assassination plots against United States President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and it is not surprising that Ukraine’s recent pro-nazi President Victor Yushenko awarded Bandera with the highest Ukranian honors. It is also not surprising that Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Finland abstained from voting on this resolution: there were 200,000 Jews living in Lithuania before World War II; 195,000 Jews were murdered by Lithuanian nazis during the war. In fact, Germany was not involved in that act of genocide by Lithuania.

This Resolution states:

“5. Expresses deep concern about the glorification, in any form, of the Nazi movement, neo-Nazism and former members of the Waffen SS organization, including by erecting monuments and memorials, holding public demonstrations in the name of the glorification of the Nazi past, the Nazi movement and neo-Nazism, declaring or attempting to declare such members and those who fought against the anti-Hitler coalition, collaborated with the Nazi movement and committed war crimes and crimes against humanity participants in national liberation movements, as well as by the renaming of streets glorifying them. 13. Emphasizes once more the recommendation of the Special Rapporteur that ‘any commemorative celebration of the Nazi regime, its allies and related organizations, whether official or unofficial should be prohibited’ by States, also emphasizes that such manifestations do injustice to the memory of the countless victims of the Second World War and negatively influences children and young people, and stresses in this regard that it is important that States take measures, in accordance with international human rights law, to counteract any celebration of the Nazi SS organization and all its integral parts, including the Waffen SS, and that failure by States to effectively address such practices is incompatible with the obligations of States Members of the United Nations under its Charter. 14. Expresses deep concern about increased frequency of attempts and activities intended to desecrate or demolish monuments erected in remembrance of those who fought against Nazism during the Second World War, as well as to unlawfully exhume or remove the remains of such persons, and in this regard urges States to fully comply with their relevant obligations, inter alia, under article 14 of Additional Protocol 1 to the Geneva Conventions of 1940. 22. Condemns without reservation any denial of or attempt to deny the Holocaust, as well as any manifestation of religious intolerance, incitement, harassment or violence against persons or communities, on the basis of ethnic origin or religious belief. 23. Affirms its deep commitment to the duty of remembrance, and welcomes the call of the Special Rapporteur for the active preservation of those Holocaust sites that served as Nazi death camps, concentration and forced labour camps and prisons, as well as his encouragement to States to take measures, including legislative, law enforcement and educational measures, to put an end to all forms of Holocaust denial.”

As the voting on these United Nations General Assembly resolutions reveals, while the Western rhetoric regarding disarmament, economics and human rights is a cosmetic device projecting a beautiful illusion, it conceals a reality ugly and abhorrent beyond imagining.

Carla Stea is Global Research’s Correspondent at the United Nations. She is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization

