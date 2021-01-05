Selected Articles: Venezuela Elections: A Key Victory for Anti Imperialist Movement in Latin America

By Global Research News

Who to Believe about Venezuela’s Election? US Meddling

By Rick Sterling, January 05 2021

On election day, Sunday December 6, we visited many different elections sites. Typically, the election voting takes place at a school, with five or ten classrooms designated as “mesas”. Each voter goes to his or her designated classroom / “mesa”. The voting process was quick and efficient, with bio-safety sanitation at each step.

Venezuela Elections: A Key Victory for Anti Imperialist Movement in Latin America

By Alison Bodine, January 05 2021

The people of Venezuela have dealt another decisive blow against U.S. domination in Latin America. On December 6, 2020, more than 6.2 million Venezuelans voted for a new National Assembly in what was Venezuela’s 25 election in the 21 years since the Bolivarian revolution began.

Full Spectrum Dominance: UN General Assembly Voting Reveals the Truth

By Carla Stea, January 05 2021

The final most important UN General Assembly resolutions were just voted on in December, and, the voting is incredibly significant. The United States (and Israel or Ukraine) opposed almost every constructive resolution just adopted.

A New Year’s Wish: Let’s Remove Israel from American politics

By Philip Giraldi, January 05 2021

There has been one good thing about the COVID-19 virus – for the first time many among the general public are beginning to ask why a rich country like Israel should be getting billions of dollars from the United States.

Brutal Human Rights Abuses: Torture, Sanctions and Failure to Address “Economic Rights”

By Rod Driver, January 05 2021

Some philosophers have suggested that one way to measure how civilized a society has become is to look at how it treats its prisoners. In particular we can look at torture.

The Julian Assange Extradition Verdict

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, January 05 2021

As it transpired, District Justice Vanessa Baraitser went against her near perfect streak of granting extraditions by blocking the request by the US government for 17 charges based on the Espionage Act of 1917 and one of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

Draconian NY Police State Assembly Bill: Indefinite Detainment of “Disease Carriers”

By Stephen Lendman, January 05 2021

Draconian NY State Assembly Bill A416 calls for indefinitely detainment of residents considered to be “disease carriers (sic).” It’s aimed at seasonal flu/influenza, diabolically disguised as covid.

Video: Ontario Death Count includes People who didn’t die of COVID-19

By Global Research News, January 05 2021

The following report (excerpts) was published in early October 6, 2020 by the Toronto Sun. The report confronts the legitimacy of the policies which are now being enforced in the province.

Video: Cyber Pandemic: “Crisis Coming Bigger than Covid”

By Global Research News, January 04 2021

The World Economic Forum (WEF) warns of a new crisis of “even more significant economic and social implications than COVID19.” What threat could possibly be more impactful?

Debating Maoism in Contemporary China

By Elizabeth Perry, January 05 2021

Xi Jinping’s frequent references to Mao Zedong, along with Xi’s own claims to ideological originality, have fueled debate over the significance of Maoism in the PRC today.

How an Austrian and British Malthusian Brainwashed a Generation of Americans

By Matthew Ehret-Kump, January 05 2021

Today’s polarization across the Trans-Atlantic world has reached a fevered pitch with the “right wing conservatives” shouting for liberty and less government while left wing liberals call for more government and top-down reforms of the system (with Great Reset technocrats laughing in the background).

