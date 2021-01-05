Video: Ontario Death Count includes People who didn’t die of COVID-19

Toronto Sun Report

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 05, 2021Toronto Sun

The following report (excerpts) was published in early October 6, 2020 by the Toronto Sun. The report confronts the legitimacy of the policies which are now being enforced in the province. Below are excerpts of the Toronto Sun report by Anthony Fury

The daily pandemic death counts in Ontario include people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have not necessarily died from the virus.

The exact number of people who fit into this category is unknown by the government and not even being counted.The Sun was able to confirm this information after speaking with three of the hardest hit public health units in Ontario — Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region.“The mortality data sent to the Ministry and reported in (Ottawa Public Health) dashboard/reports represents the number of Ottawa residents with confirmed COVID-19 who have passed away,” an Ottawa Public Health spokesperson explained via email. “It does not indicate if COVID-19 was the cause of death, and we can’t make that inference.”According to local health units, this reporting process is required by the province.“Toronto Public Health continues to follow the provincial definition for how COVID-19 deaths are categorized,” said Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto’s associate medical officer of health. “This means that individuals who have died with COVID-19, but not necessarily as a result of COVID-19, are all included in the case counts for COVID-19 deaths in Toronto.”Why New CDC Report Does Not Mean Only 6% of COVID Deaths Were Genuine

https://www.youtube.com/embed/UphD8uFtx1k Copyright Toronto Sun, October 6, 2020To Read complete article, click here

Related

Fog Around COVID-19 Made Thicker by New Ontario Rules for Handling Deaths27 May 2020In “English”

Assaulting Science in the Name of Science: Exploring the Coronavirus Crisis of 20208 October 2020In “English”

The Pandemic That Never Was1 October 2020In “English”The original source of this article is Toronto SunCopyright © Global Research News, Toronto Sun, 2021