The Fate of the American Republic: Without the Banana!

By Philip A Farruggio

Global Research, January 06, 2021

You tune into the great BOOB and channel surf the ( so called ) News and News Talk shows, and you hear this over and over: We are a DEMOCRACY.

The Democratic Party leaning stations love to ram this continually down our throats. The right wing outlets seem to be SO far gone that they don’t even attempt to sell this **** to their viewers.

Such is the fate of this republic.

Take a look at this current Senatorial run-off election in Georgia, the one that has gotten so much attention. One surmises that for lovers of this Two Party/One Party con this election could decide the balance of power in the Senate.

As many of us should realize by now the Senate is AKA The Super Rich Man’s Club replete with super rich or water carriers for the super rich. One of the current Georgia Senators is a super rich cousin of the powerful Sonny Perdue, former Governor of the state.

David Perdue made his fortune as a management consultant for major corporations. HIs real ‘ claim to fame’ was just this past year when he made money from the Covid 19 influenced stock market crash from information he gathered at closed door Senate meetings. This should be enough to have him either censored from the Senate or indicted.

His opponent, Jon Ossoff, has an equally ‘ checkered past’ in Democratic Party politics.

Ossoff was a student at Georgetown U. when he volunteered to write speeches for Hank Johnson in 2006. Johnson was selected ( the term I will use) by the big machers in the Democratic Party to run against Rep. Cynthia McKinney. Ms. McKinney ( who I later voted for as President when she ran on the 2008 Green Party ticket ) was one of the most outspoken critics of the Iraq invasion, along with her doubts as to the official 9/11 Commission’s findings“Dysfunctional Democracy”, US Elections: “Less Than A Week…”

In a nutshell, McKinney was a ‘ breath of progressive fresh air’ during those days. Her party could NOT tolerate her for her stances on many issues. Bernie Sanders could only wish e had the same views on things that she had. Ossoff made damn sure that this woman would lose her seat… and she did!

Now we come to Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, appointed to that seat just 13 months ago. Loeffler, married to NY Stock Exchange Chairman Jeffery Sprecher, is said to be worth $500 million.

Her husband is also “filthy rich”. As with Perdue, Loeffler had information from being on important Senate Committees that it is reported her husband may have used to make a fortune during this pandemic.

Duh, they call this ‘ Insider trading’ and it is ILLEGAL.

To hear her speak publically, as with Perdue, one can easily ascertain that she is not a ‘ bright candle’. As we all know, ‘ Money talks’. Her opponent, Pastor Raphael Warnock, fits in with the moderate wing of the Democratic Party. He will always make sure that he stays as close to the other ( so called ) moderate Democrats.

The good pastor, who has stood for many noble causes during his tenure as head of the late MLK Jr’s church, is aware of just how far his party will allow him to go. As with this previous presidential election, we the voters really have a scant choice. To vote for Trump and his Republican minions would be almost sacrilegious. Thus, to get rid of these parasites we had to vote for more kinder and gentler parasites. Sad.

This Two Party/One Party con job has been only getting more lethal through the decades. The super rich have succeeded in capturing any remnants of what we were schooled in as pure Democracy. As with the Jim Morrison lyrics:

” When I was back there in seminary school someone put forth the proposition that you can

‘ Petition the Lord with Prayer’ , ‘ Petition the Lord with prayer’ , Petition the Lord with prayer’…..

YOU CANNOT PETITION THE LORD WITH PRAYER!!!

Ditto for thinking that we are living in a Democracy.

Worse than that, we are even worse than a Banana Republic. Why? Well, in most of these Banana Republics the populace knows that their electoral system is a ruse, a scam.

They know just how easy it is for the super rich to run things through fixed elections. Amerika operates on a much more sophisticated con. They make sure there are only two parties to choose from. The rest of any third party movements are either co-opted or forced through the use of money in elections to become mostly invisible to the public. We see in each and every recent presidential election the higher amounts of money spent on campaigns. This obscenity, like the battery commercial, just ‘ Keeps on Keepin on’.

As this new Biden administration will reveal, just like with Obama before him, little will be done to counteract the super rich who run this empire.

We will see the same ‘ Food Fight’ by the two parties that will give Zero to working stiffs. Zero!

When the day comes that a mass of people finally show up at the halls of Congress, at the statehouses and the city councils, as well as the local offices of their elected officials , and look them in the eyes and demand change concerning vital issues….

PA Farruggio

January 5th, 2021

