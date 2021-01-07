A Pandemic of Insanity

By Arthur Firstenberg

Global Research, January 07, 2021Cellular Phone Task Force 21 December 2020

You see them everywhere. Men and women walking down the street, all of them with masks on their faces and cell phones in their hands. People jogging, with masks covering their faces and cell phones in their hands. Mothers wheeling their babies with one hand, holding a cell phone in the other hand, with a mask covering their face.

The world has gone insane.

Back in May, the President of Tanzania announced that a goat, a quail, and a papaya had tested positive for COVID-19. People did not stop eating papayas. But when farmed minks began testing positive, the response has been to kill them all.

After a few minks in the Netherlands tested positive in April, 570,000 minks were slaughtered. Minks started testing positive and being killed in Denmark in June, and on November 4, Denmark announced it would destroy the rest of its 17 million minks. Sanity finally broke out in that country, and the eradication campaign stopped after only 2.5 million minks were slaughtered. But minks have also been killed in Spain, Sweden, Greece, France, and the United States.

Lions, tigers and leopards in zoos have tested positive.

People have been testing their dogs and cats, and lo and behold, some of them have tested positive, and on May 6, the Centers for Disease Control created a webpage titled “What to Do if Your Pet Tests Positive for the Virus that Causes COVID-19.”

This is what you are supposed to do: “Isolate the pet from everyone else, including other pets.” “Keep your pet at least 6 feet away from other pets and people.”

“If you have a private backyard where your dog can go to the bathroom, do not take them for walks.” But, the CDC warns, “Do not wipe or bathe your pet with… hand sanitizer,” and “Do not try to put a mask on your pet.”

It is becoming obvious that no matter what you test — minks, lions, dogs, papayas, people, or anything else — you will get positive results, and that the results mean nothing. Just wait until someone tests a cow. Kill all the cows, and no more meat or dairy products! Vaccinate every pet and farm animal in the world! Do contact tracing for every pet that comes in contact with an infected pet!

We have a pandemic, all right, but it is a pandemic of insanity, not COVID-19. The world — the entire world, not just a few people or a few countries or a few cultures — has forgotten what life is. Life is community. It is social contact, touching, breathing, sharing. It is oxygen. People are dying because their masks are making them hypoxic. Cancer cells thrive in the absence of oxygen.

If you have cancer, and you wear a mask, you are making your cancer grow. And life is bacteria and viruses. Ninety-nine percent of all bacteria and viruses are beneficial and necessary — necessary for life, and necessary for evolution. If you disinfect the surface of the earth, you will put an end to life. We did not disinfect the world for smallpox, influenza, measles, or tuberculosis. But we are doing it for “COVID-19.”

And we are blaming every symptom known to man on “COVID-19.” COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, closely related to the common cold. But we have made a caricature of it. Suddenly a coronavirus is a magical piece of RNA, created by Dracula, that will damage your kidneys or your heart or give you a stroke.

There is another, very real pandemic that is out of control: a pandemic of radiation. A pandemic that does cause kidney and heart damage and strokes, in addition to pneumonia. The radiation is produced by cell phones. The cell phones with which mothers are irradiating their babies, and joggers are irradiating their hearts. The cell phones with which 7 billion people are irradiating the birds, insects and flowers around them. The radiation that will kill all 7 billion of us, unless we put an end to it.

Take Back Your Health Conference, January 23-24, 2021

I will be speaking about these issues at the 2021 Take Back Your Health (TBYH) Conference. This year’s conference, featuring doctors, immunologists, environmental experts, and others, is titled Our Global Microbiome: Understanding Our Relationship with the Viruses, Bacteria and Molds Around Us.

The conference will be held online January 23 and 24. Details and registration information are here: https://conference.tbyhguide.com/.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Arthur Firstenberg is the author of The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life Founder of ECHOEarth (End Cellphones Here On Earth).

Featured image is from dreamstimeThe Covid-19 Numbers Game: The “Second Wave” is Based on Fake Statistics

Related

Fur Trades and Pandemics: Coronavirus and Denmark’s Great Mink Massacre8 November 2020In “English”

The Pandemic That Never Was1 October 2020In “English”

Sweden Close to Victory Over Coronavirus; Never Had a Lockdown or Mask Mandate10 September 2020In “English”The original source of this article is Cellular Phone Task ForceCopyright © Arthur Firstenberg, Cellular Phone Task Force, 2021