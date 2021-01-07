Selected Articles: A Pandemic of Insanity

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 07, 2021

COVID-19: “Virus Isolation”. Does the Virus Exist?

By Dr. Saeed A. Qureshi, January 07 2021

This is a controversial issue which has been raised by several prominent scientists. On January 7, 2020 the Chinese authorities “identify a new type of virus” which was “isolated”. The CDC also confirmed that the virus had been isolated. But no specific details were released.

Assange Denied Bail. Campaigning For Freedom and Justice

By May Ayres, January 07 2021

It didn’t take very long to confirm that we are truly in the final stage of a police state. The euphoria on Monday when Assange’s extradition was denied (a wonderful interlude of laughs, smiles and hugs) was short lived.

Video: What No One Is Saying About the Lockdowns

By James Corbett, January 07 2021

If you are advocating for lockdowns, you are complicit in tearing families apart. You are complicit in inflicting untold suffering on millions of people around the world.

9/11 and WTC Building 7: “Good Science” vs “Bad Science” and Propaganda: A Review of “Seven”

By Professor Piers Robinson, January 07 2021

Among the many controversies surrounding the events of 9/11 one of the most prominent has been the question of how, many hours after the collapse of the Twin Towers, the 47-storey WTC7 building suffered a total collapse, all in a matter of seconds.

A Pandemic of Insanity

By Arthur Firstenberg, January 07 2021

We have a pandemic, all right, but it is a pandemic of insanity, not COVID-19. The world — the entire world, not just a few people or a few countries or a few cultures — has forgotten what life is. Life is community.

France Grants Citizenship to Immigrant Essential Workers as Protests Against Racist “Security” Laws Grow

By Danica Jorden, January 07 2021

The new move comes at a time of increasing popular criticism of the government. Beginning two years ago with the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Jackets) fight against new consumer fuel taxes, the movement has grown to embrace protest of two impending laws seen to curtail civil rights.

COVID-19 Contact Tracing and State Surveillance

By Tracy Rosenberg and Ann Garrison, January 07 2021

The US remains wholly incapable of tracing Covid-19 contagion, but if it tried, we might wind up with “the worst of both worlds” – a horror of coercion and confusion that still failed to stop the epidemic.

Qatar and GCC Detente? In the Wake of a Three Year Blockade Imposed by Saudi Arabia

By Andrew Korybko, January 07 2021

The unexpected detente between Qatar and its GCC partners saw the full restoration of political ties between them following the end of the over three-year-long blockade against the peninsular nation, but speculation remain about the future of their reconciliation.

Africa in Review 2020: Anti-Imperialist Perspectives Essential in Understanding the Way Forward

By Abayomi Azikiwe, January 07 2021

One of the most serious attacks on the anti-colonial and national liberation legacy in Africa was the attempts by the United States and the Kingdom of Morocco to liquidate the right to self-determination among the Saharawi people in the Northwest region of the continent.

Debating Maoism in Contemporary China: Reflections on Benjamin I. Schwartz, Chinese Communism and the Rise of Mao

By Elizabeth Perry, January 07 2021The discussion ofXi Jinping’s Maoist tendencies evokes a previous debate, conducted during the Cold War, over the authenticity and import of Maoism itself. Benjamin I. Schwartz introduced the term “Maoism” into the English lexicon in his 1951 book Chinese Communism and the Rise of Mao.

***

***

