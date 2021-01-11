Selected Articles: Joe Biden and the Post-Corona “Great Reset”. The Protest Movement

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 11, 2021

For Martin Luther King Day: Let Us End His “Second Assassination”

By Matthew Ehret-Kump, January 11 2021

While many people take the opportunity to treat Martin’s life as a pre-packaged hallmark card of cliché speeches, far too few take the time to fully appreciate not only the depth of his understanding of the multifaceted evils plaguing society but also his brilliant plans, methods and vision for creative problem solving.

End of the Saudi Blockade of Qatar: Will Syria Benefit from the “Renewed Gulf Unity”?

By Steven Sahiounie, January 11 2021

With an end to the Qatar blockade and a possible rapprochement with Turkey, Saudi Arabia may soon move towards reconciliation with Syria. The Persian Gulf states’ opposition to Iran’s role in the region, while limiting Turkey’s influence, may bring Saudi Arabia and the Gulf back to Damascus.

Patriot Act 2, Censorship, and Other Notes from the Edge of the Narrative Matrix

By Caitlin Johnstone, January 11 2021

Patriot Act 2.0 will be rolled out with a lot of mindless bleating about white supremacists and fighting fascism, and the actual policies and laws put into place will have virtually nothing to do with any of those things. They will be geared at preventing the revolutionary changes.

America Under Censorship: Twitter Shutting Out Certain Voices and Ideas. Biden Presidency Certified, Free Speech May be No Longer

By Catherine Shakdam, January 11 2021

Though many will argue that such measures to silence Mr Trump were wielded in the public’s best interest, in the context of the violence we all saw unravel at Capital Hill this Wednesday, I’d like you to consider for a moment the implications of such a unilateral move.

Video: Senator Jensen Under Investigation For Telling the Truth About COVID-19

By Sen. Scott Jensen, January 11 2021

In the following video, Senator Scott Jensen of Minnesota warns of a “danger that we need to talk about.” “The cancel culture is happening, … but the fact of the matter is COVID-19 has opened a door into a tremendously vicious political non-discussion.”

False Positives: Evidence Based Fact, What is the Reliability of the PCR Test?

By Dr. Gary G. Kohls, Prof. Stefan Homburg, and A. Castellitto, January 11 2021

We bring to the attention of our readers a series of quotations by the CDC, FDA, scientists and medical doctors compiled by Dr. Gary Kohls.

Genetic Engineering, Agriculture and Brexit: Treachery in Our Midst

By Colin Todhunter, January 10 2021

The UK government has launched its public consultation on the deregulation of gene editing in England. To kick things off, somewhat predictably Environment Secretary George Eustice recently spun a staunch pro-industry line at the Oxford Farming Conference.

How the Media Distort Reality – Filtering Out the “Important Stuff”

By Rod Driver, January 10 2021

If our media were trying to cover world events each day honestly, then the headlines would repeatedly say things like: “US and Britain commit more war crimes in the Middle East”, “Thousands persecuted by tyrants supported by US and Britain”. This does not happen because our current media are not trying to give us an honest explanation of what is really happening in the world.

Joe Biden and the Post-Corona “Great Reset”. The Protest Movement

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, January 09 2021

In the wake of the Wednesday January 6, 2021 Capitol Hill Event, we must reflect on what a Joe Biden Administration will look like. Joe Biden was not duly elected, he was selected. He is a groomed and “reliable” politician. He is a political instrument of the global capitalist establishment.

How the Left is being Manipulated into Colluding in its own Character Assassination

By Jonathan Cook, January 09 2021

Varoufakis describes here the way that leftwing dissidents who challenge or disrupt western establishment narratives – whether it be himself, Assange or Jeremy Corbyn – end up not only being subjected to character assassination, as was always the case, but nowadays find themselves being manipulated into colluding in their own character assassination.

Related

Joe Biden and the Post-Corona “Great Reset”. The Protest Movement9 January 2021In “English”

Selected Articles: The GSK – Pfizer Multibillion Dollar Global Vaccine Monopoly6 January 2021In “English”

Selected Articles: The Emergence of the Pandemic Industrial Complex4 January 2021In “NO READ MORE LINK”The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021