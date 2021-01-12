The World Economic Forum (WEF) and the “Jobs Reset Summit”- A New Outrage in Disguise

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, January 12, 2021

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Jobs Reset Summit report (October 2020) starts out with some flowery wording. You have to give it to them.

They have a way with meaningless niceties, hardly anybody beats them.

Here we go for the beginning:

“After years of growing income inequality, concerns about technology driven displacement of jobs, and rising societal discord globally, the combined health and economic shocks of 2020 have put economies into free fall, disrupted labor markets have fully revealed the inadequacies of our social contracts.”

“As we emerge from the crisis, we can proactively shape more inclusive, fair and sustainable economies, organizations, societies and workplaces. To do so, we must mobilize the best of human capabilities, technologies, innovative policies and market forces, in service of this new vision.”

“The World Economic Forum’s Job Reset Summit will serve as key milestone in supporting such a mobilization, working closely with partners around the world. The virtual meeting will bring together leaders from business, government, civil society, media and the broader public to shape the new agenda for growth, jobs, skills and equity.”

In my view, the Great Reset, which advances at warp speed, if we don’t stop it, will reduce the world to “modern” feudalism, one ruler and a herd of serfs that are provided with the necessary means to survive — and their brains have been converted (by the injections that go under the absurd name of vaccines), with electromagnetic gels, into “transhumans”. So, they / we can be manipulated electronically – which is one of the key purposes of 5G and soon to come 6G.

The latest of WEF’s dark and diabolical conundrums describes “Resetting the Jobs”. It emerged from a virtual conference from 20 to 23 October 2020, called “The Jobs Reset Summit”. This 3-minute video describes in a few brush strokes, what the world may look like after the Great Reset – jobwise. (Click Screen Below to View Video)



Nothing will stay the same. This may be the key and catch-phrase for the “Resetting of Jobs”; in fact for the entire Great Reset.

The video starts with Allen Blue, co-founder and Vice-President of Linkedin, dramatically declaring some truisms,

“Right now we are facing a crisis of international proportions. It’s a health care crisis, but it’s also an economic crisis. It’s going to have a long-term impact for us. And we are going to see that the biggest impact is actually going to be acceleration of inequality.”

Wow! We have been seeing inequality growing in the west at least for the past two centuries. Happy continuation!

Ms. Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO and President of GLAAD adds

“The systemic way that we have built is not holding up. The foundation is cracking.”

GLAAD was created in 1985, as an American non-governmental media monitoring organization, in protest against defamatory coverage of LGBT people. Its agenda has since extended to the entertainment industry and its portrayal of these groups.

Mr. Angel Gurría, Secretary General, OECD, elaborates:

“Our duties remain the same: The fact is that we should not leave anybody behind, again.”

The cream of the intellectual nobility has spoken. Wonderful, but so meaningless words, as the intro to the video so clearly shows; to impress and deviate the quick reader’s mind from what really is behind The Great Reset — and all the jobs that are going to be let down the drain for the benefit of the “4th Industrial Generation”, high-tech – digitization, robotization – all means to control humanity, or what we may have become by then “transhumans”, to the last breath.

Is that the future world we want? No – most certainly not. Not 99.999% of the world population. So, let’s not let it happen!

New technologies will require new jobs; Artificial Intelligence (AI), robots will take over many of the existing jobs, the economy will move faster and become “greener”. Green capitalism in the coming. The so-called New Green Deal. Its good old neoliberal capitalism painted green. Humans have to adapt.Covid-19: The Great Reset – Revisited. Scary Threats, Rewards for Obedience…

The Job Reset doesn’t really explain how, except at one point honesty escaped them. For example, Henrietta Fore, Executive Director, UNICEF, says

“8 of 10 of the young people who live in low-income countries will have to become entrepreneurs. They are going to have to make jobs for themselves.”

And this is coming from UNICEF, the World UN agency created to protect children and young adults. What if the 8 out of 10 cannot create their own jobs, and / or do not become entrepreneurs – are they going to be “left behind” again, despite the good wishes of Mr. OECD?

Anybody who seriously reads the transcript, or listens to this warp-speed prepared video for something so important as the future jobs for the next generations to come, must think the WEF is nuts – not serious, another fear-instilling NGO. Yes, that’s what the WEF still is today, an NGO established in a lush suburb of Geneva, Switzerland. They call themselves an international organization, uniting the world’s business, culture and civil society. Unfortunately, that’s the power they – the WEF adherents – have been given by World Inc., the world’s Big Corporate Finance Structure.

The WEF calls the shots on the UN and all its sub-organizations, notably WHO (World Health Organization). Of course, the WEF also follows “higher orders”, like the leaders (sic) of the once-upon-a-time sovereign 193 UN member countries.

Create Your Own Jobs

Back to the UNICEF statement, “create your own job”, so to speak – there seems to be no other choice, isn’t there, than leaving most of the young behind, because most will not be able to create their own job. This bold, almost rude statement from UNICEF’s ED, is expanded by Andrea Zafirakou, a “Global Teacher Prize Winner” (sic – term used by WEF, certainly to aggrandize the importance of her statement). She says, new generations of children have to have “transferable skills…. resilience, mastery, collaboration, asking questions, why, how, when. This is what they need in order to thrive in any profession they choose.” – Do they have a choice to choose, when they are being marginalized by AI and robots?

To this, Eddie Ndopu, a UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) advocate, adds…

”The moment you incorporate marginalized segments of society, it changes product offering, it changes the way that we think about supply chains. When you cater to the margins, the positive externalities in economic terms, are pretty enormous.”

Does he know what he is talking about? – What does he mean by “externalities”? – Externalities is a love-term for neoliberal economists. When they do not want to account for negative values in their profit-driven projects and enterprises, they shove them off to the public sector, in other words to the tax-payers. Hélas, the WEF consists mostly of non-tax payers, of tax-excemptees. So, they have no clue who pays for an externality.

The Great Reset Explained

Bringing back some reality into the Great Reset, you must see the Great Reset explained, by Roy McCoy-Ward, who does an impressive job in presenting a rather objective analysis of what the WEF is and plans, as well as what the Great Reset is all about. The Great Reset (WEF) – explained (youtube below 27 min – 12 September 2020). Once we understand this diabolical plot, we are better prepared to face it off.

And face it off we will.

The Big Picture

Once we realize that covid and the WEF’s Great Reset go hand in hand, we are closer to the Big Picture, a picture that demonstrates that we are gradually and ever faster succumbing to a system that will bring us back to a modern, electronic, digitalized feudalism, where, We, the People – those of us that are left – may be just serfs of the masters, a small elite of super-rich globalists, otherwise called, the Deep State – let’s call them the Globalists. This term explains exactly what is the underlying reason of covid, and the Great Reset by the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Klaus Schwab and his Masters. It’s a rapid move towards ”A One World Order” (OWO) – with a One-World government and a super administration – over a drastically reduced population.

A massively reduced world population has been, and still is, an objective of Bill Gates and the Rockefeller clan– for at least the last 70 years. It folds nicely into the Great Reset plan. The idea has been promulgated for a long time – covertly and openly – by the Bilderberg Society, patronized by the Rockefellers, since it came into existence in 1954.

This sets the stage for the Agenda ID2020 vaccine project which is the most inhuman planned approach to a future for humanity.

“[ID2020 is] an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity. The program harnesses existing birth registration and vaccination operations to provide newborns with a portable and persistent biometrically-linked digital identity. (Peter Koenig, March 2020)

It is the threshold for “transhumanity” on which the Great Reset bases its theory of a 4th Industrial Revolution: A totally digitized and robotized world in which transhumanity, i. e. transhumans would become a work force, a work commodity. Welcome to Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

How do we become “transhumans”? – God forbid – but that’s the plan. The Covid vaccine is an instrument. According to:

“Microbiologist Dr Sucharit Bhakdi and leading lung specialist Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, …the composition of the Covid vaccine is “largely new and highly risky genetic engineering interventions in complex biological communication processes of our immune systems.”

The vaccines composition, they point out, includes fragments of different genetic information to be introduced into human cells as RNA or DNA. “Recombinant RNA, which is introduced into human cells, also alters the genetic processes and can very well be classified as genetic modification of the cells or the [human] organism.” (Julian Rose, December 15, 2020

The Implementation of the Great Reset

The WEF’s Great Reset feeds on the “Great Pretext” of Covid-19, which also by higher orders, was declared by WHO as a pandemic on March 11, 2019.

Worldwide cases on that day were 5095 and deaths 293 (WHO), hardly a case for a pandemic. Its rather a Plandemic – a purposefully planned pandemic that subsequently justified global lockdowns and the devastating destruction of the world economy, with disastrous human and social consequences – uncountable bankruptcies, hundreds of millions of unemployed – no income, famine, despair, suicide.

Based on these horrendous premises Klaus Schwab published the Great Reset in May 2020 – probably prepared long before – as the plandemic was planned by a “long hand”.

He described – and still does – this scenario of wanton economic destruction as “A Window of Opportunity” to rebuild the world, as a more equal, more just and more peaceful place. In October 2020, the WEF published a White Paper entitled “Resetting the Future of Work Agenda: Disruption and Renewal in a Post-Covid World” which is basically an implementation manual for the Great Reset.

The full Reset implementation agenda coincides with the UN agenda 21-30, meaning by the end of 2030, the Great Reset must be completed. Going by their plan, the Great Reset will have launched the Forth Industrial Generation – digitization of everything. When you go by their planned accomplishments, the most striking one is that the average transhuman serf will own nothing but is happy.

You may want to see a number of articles related to the Great Reset and the subsequently published White Paper; here:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Knows Best – The Post-Covid “Great Global Reset”,

The Post Covid World, The WEF’s Diabolical Project: “Resetting the Future of Work Agenda” – After “The Great Reset”. A Horrifying Future

Die Post-Covid-Welt, das teuflische Projekt des WEF: „Resetting the Future of Work Agenda“ – Nach dem „Großen Reset“. Eine erschreckende Zukunft

COVID and Its Man-Made Gigantic Collateral Damage: The Great Reset – A Call for Civil Disobedience

Covid-19: The Great Reset – Revisited. Scary Threats, Rewards for Obedience….

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he has worked for over 30 years on water and environment around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020). He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

Related

Pandemic, ‘Great Reset’ and Resistance30 November 2020In “English”

The ‘Great Reset’: A Technocratic Agenda that Waited Years for a Global Crisis to Exploit16 November 2020In “English”

The Davos “Great Reset” 2021 Agenda of the World Economic Forum. A New Phase of Economic and Social Destruction?2 December 2020In “English”The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Peter Koenig, Global Research, 2021