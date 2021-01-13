Selected Articles: Biden Exploits His Capitol Gains

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 13, 2021

History of the Russian Revolution: Separating Truth from Myth

By Max Parry, January 13 2021

There is a deceitful and ahistorical myth that frequently resurfaces in right-wing circles seeking to discredit socialism with lies about the Russian Revolution. No matter how many times it has been invalidated as fabrication, the reactionary mythos endures.

Why Does the US Department of Justice Want to Worsen the Split in the US Population?

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, January 13 2021

The initial charges against those few who entered the Capitol during the Trump rally were “entering a restricted building without permission and engaging in disorderly conduct while inside.” This charge does not carry sufficient punishment for the kind of example the Establishment intends to make of Trump supporters.

Britain to Issue Vaccine Passports

By Stephen Lendman, January 13 2021

According to the London Telegraph, UK vaccine passports “could be rolled out across the UK” if Boris Johnson’s “trial” run goes as planned.

A Nation Imploding: Digital Tyranny, Insurrection and Martial Law

By John W. Whitehead, January 13 2021

This is what we have been reduced to: A violent mob. A nation on the brink of martial law. A populace under house arrest. A techno-corporate state wielding its power to immobilize huge swaths of the country. And a Constitution in tatters. We are imploding on multiple fronts, all at once.

Agroecology and Post-COVID Plunder

By Colin Todhunter, January 13 2021

Contingent on World Bank aid to be given to poorer countries in the wake of coronavirus lockdowns, agrifood conglomerates will aim to further expand their influence. These firms have been integral to the consolidation of a global food regime that has emerged in recent decades.

Ten Things You Need to Know about the Experimental COVID Vaccines

By Makia Freeman, January 13 2021

Experimental COVID Vaccines are coming to town, being rolled out worldwide as the transhumanistic New World Order (NWO) agenda dictates. This next phase of the COVID scamdemic is an incredibly dangerous one.

Biden’s Patriot Act 2.0: Exploiting the Chaos to Impose More Surveillance and Censorship

By Rainer Shea, January 13 2021

Welcome to the latest stage in the process of reaction that’s occurring within the U.S. ruling class amid Washington’s imperial decline. This is the stage where after Trump’s personality cult has escalated a petty political dispute into violence, the liberal technocrats who will soon have control over the White House are escalating their war against dissent.

Biden Exploits His Capitol Gains

By Diana Johnstone, January 13 2021

For months prior to the election, the elite Transition Integrity Project was spreading the alarm, loudly echoed by liberal media, that Trump would lose and refuse to acknowledge his loss. There was a simple, obvious way to avoid such a drama.

Julian Assange, WikiLeaks and Australia’s Complicity

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, January 13 2021

Rather than defend an Australian national against the positively homicidal and kidnapping disposition of US politicians and agencies, Canberra has been generally reticent, hiding behind the fiction of due process.

The Top 10 Weather and Climate Events of a Record-setting Year

By Dr. Jeff Masters and Dana Nuccitelli, January 13 2021

Calendar year 2020 was an extreme and abnormal year, in so many ways. The global coronavirus pandemic altered people’s lives around the world, as did extreme weather and climate events. Let’s review the year’s top 10 such events.

The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021