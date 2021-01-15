Selected Articles: You Are Surrounded by Propaganda. “The Invisible Government”

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 15, 2021

Trump Hardliners Poisoning US-China Relations. Pompeo “Spreads Political Viruses”

By Stephen Lendman, January 15 2021

In its waning days in power, Trump regime hardliners are going all-out to more greatly deteriorate US relations with China than already — Pompeo leading the assault.

Encircling China and Praising India: The US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, January 15 2021

Rather than seeing it as a blueprint for imminent conflict with China, a more benign reading is given: how to handle “strategic rivalry with China.” Looming in the text of the National Security Council’s US Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific (SFIP) is a generous doffing of the cap to Australia’s reckless, self-harming approach towards China.

COVID-19: Rethinking the Lockdown Groupthink

By Dr. Ari Joffe, January 15 2021

The public health goal of lockdowns was to save the population from COVID-19 cases and deaths, and to prevent overwhelming health care systems with COVID-19 patients. In this narrative review I explain why I changed my mind about supporting lockdowns.

Biden’s Pick: Will the Senate Confirm Coup Plotter Victoria Nuland?

By Medea Benjamin, Nicolas J. S. Davies, and Marcy Winograd, January 15 2021

Most Americans have no idea that President-elect Biden’s pick for Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs is stuck in the quicksand of 1950s U.S.-Russia Cold War politics and dreams of continued NATO expansion, an arms race on steroids and further encirclement of Russia.

The New America of Terror and Discontent

By Richard Gale and Dr. Gary Null, January 15 2021

There is something on the horizon that does not bode well for most Americans. It is a simple principle to understand; yet so subtle it will likely go unnoticed until everyone is individually and collectively affected. It is the utter lack of balance within the nation’s body politick, and across the media that spoon feeds us virtual images of a faux theatrical play.

Video: Israel and US Efforts in Large-scale Strikes on Iranian Infrastructure in Syria

By South Front, January 15 2021

The first two weeks of 2021 have, so far, been marked by an incredible increase in Israeli activity in the skies over Syria. The most intense strike took place on January 13 morning hitting multiple Syrian and Iranian-affiliated targets in the province of Deir Ezzor.

History of Economic Thought: John Maynard Keynes and the Battle for Bretton Woods

By Matthew Ehret-Kump, January 14 2021

Under the Keynesian takeover of Bretton Woods Trans-Atlantic nations became increasingly dominated by bloated bureaucratic systems while plans for genuine development were undermined, Matthew Ehret writes.

You Are Surrounded by Propaganda. “The Invisible Government”

By Rod Driver, January 15 2021

The ancient Greek philosopher, Aristotle, realised that persuasive speakers can lead their audience into making unwise choices, and therefore believed that the ‘art of influencing opinion’ should be widely taught. Unfortunately in Britain and the US, there is no formal teaching of how powerful people manipulate our opinions.

Art as Liberation: The Mexican Muralists at the New York Whitney Museum

By Prof. Sam Ben-Meir, January 15 2021

The painters of Mexico’s renaissance saw the potential of art to serve as a political force against social injustice, nor was this lost on their counterparts to the north. A subject to which these artists frequently turned was police brutality against unionized workers.

