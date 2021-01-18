Selected Articles: The Digital-Financial Complex is the True Center of Power: “Is the Goal to Ignite Massive Civil Unrest?”

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 18, 2021

Dear Readers, we are happy to announce that we recently introduced a translation plug-in to Global Research. Located in the top banner of the website, the “Translate Website” drop-down menu allows you to select from 27 different languages into which the entire website can be translated at the click of a button. We invite you to test it out and please feel free to send any feedback you may have to crg.online@yahoo.com

***

Fighting a Corona Phantom

By Julian Rose, January 18 2021

Covid 19 is a phantom. Slaying a phantom is what the mythic Spanish hero Don Quijote attempted to do by ‘tilting at windmills’ he imagined to be monsters. But now almost everybody has got into the act.

The Digital-Financial Complex is the True Center of Power: “Is the Goal to Ignite Massive Civil Unrest?”

By Ernst Wolff, January 18 2021

The politics of both Democrats and Republicans have for months been dominated by their dispute over the outcome of the U.S. election in November. Neither side misses an opportunity to systematically stir up emotions. Thus, both parties are deliberately inflaming the mood amongst a population whose living conditions have recently deteriorated drastically.

Video: How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health. The Vaccine

By James Corbett, January 18 2021

Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert?This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates’ unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research and vaccine development.

No Evidence COVID-19 Vaccines Will Block Spread of Coronavirus

By Marco Cáceres, January 18 2021

But what exactly does “efficacy” mean when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines? Does it mean that the vaccines will prevent people from becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus? Does it mean that they will prevent people who have the virus from spreading it to others? Based on clinical trials, there is no evidence the vaccines will prevent either.

Operation “Lipstick on a Pig”: Was the “Violent Insurrection” at the Capitol a 9/11 Retread?

By Emanuel Pastreich, January 18 2021

The Federal government, the production of money by the Federal Reserve, the educational system and the corporate media from which citizens get all information has been taken over definitively by the multinational corporations.

Western Society in Crisis: Repression and Impoverishment of Their Own People

By Stephen Sefton, January 18 2021

The traditional motto of Western foreign policy and diplomacy has always been “do what we want, or else…”. Now, domestically, the underlying, unspoken but still extremely clear variation on that message Western elites now offer their own peoples is “don’t worry, our sadism is good for you…”

The Corona Crisis: The Conspiracy Is Obvious. Here Are Facts to Construct a Theory

By Jack Dresser, January 18 2021

Specifically, we must demand investigation of the following documented events and questionable policies brought to public attention during this crisis. These questions are central but by no means comprehensive. More emerge every day.

“Leaking”: Digital Activism Is Today’s New Radicalism

By Megan Sherman, January 18 2021

A new radicalism is rocking the foundations of modern politics, rapidly destroying venerated but defunct notions about our political systems and replacing them with new activism and political configurations of astonishing sophistication and power.

Microsoft, Big Tech Coalition Developing Rockefeller Funded COVID Vaccine Passports

By Steve Watson, January 18 2021

A coalition of big tech companies, including Microsoft is developing a COVID passport, with the expectation that a digital document linked to vaccination status will be required to travel and get access to basic services.

Thirty Years Ago: The Gulf War

By Manlio Dinucci, January 17 2021

Thirty years ago, in the early hours of January 17, 1991, Operation “Desert Storm” began in the Persian Gulf, this war against Iraq opened the sequence of wars after the Cold War. The USA and its allies launched it at the moment when, after the collapse of the Berlin Wall, the Warsaw Pact and the Soviet Union were about to dissolve.

Vaccines: “Death by Coincidence”. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr, January 17 2021

The official handling last week of the deaths of two Danes and a Miami doctor following their COVID jabs highlights the gaping holes in the government’s surveillance system for detecting post-marketing vaccine reactions.

The Sheep Syndrome.

By Peter Koenig, January 17 2021

Today and during the last few days new “measures” – restrictions of freedom imposed by governments for reasons of “public health security”, i. e. preventing the spread of covid infections – have been tightened throughout Europe.

Thirty years Ago. The 1991 Gulf War: The Massacre of Withdrawing Soldiers on “The Highway of Death”

By Joyce Chediac, January 17 2021

I want to give testimony on what are called the “highways of death.” These are the two Kuwaiti roadways, littered with remains of 2,000 mangled Iraqi military vehicles, and the charred and dismembered bodies of tens of thousands of Iraqi soldiers, who were withdrawing from Kuwait on February 26th and 27th 1991 in compliance with UN resolutions.

Fortress Washington Occupied and Militarized

By Stephen Lendman, January 18 2021

The nation’s capital resembles occupied Baghdad’s Green Zone that’s half-way around the world from Washington DC. Seven-foot-high non-scalable barricades topped with razor wire surround the Capitol and various federal buildings.

Related

The Digital-Financial Complex is the True Center of Power: “Is the Goal to Ignite Massive Civil Unrest?”18 January 2021In “English”

The Global Reset – Unplugged. “The Deep State”12 January 2021In “English”

The Global Economic Crisis: Riots, Rebellion and Revolution7 April 2010In “English”The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021