Selected Articles: President Joe Biden’s “Dark Winter”

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 21, 2021

President Joe Biden’s “Dark Winter”: Code Name for a Scenario in Which a Biological Weapon Was Used Against the American Populace

By Michael Snyder, January 21 2021

First published in November 2020. “Dark Winter” was mentioned in the course of the election campaign. According to Michael Snyder in an incisive and carefully researched article “Joe Biden specifically warned us about a “dark winter” during the final presidential debate in October… that the U.S. was “about to go into a dark winter.”

“Q Anon” May Have Been an FBI Psyop

By Swiss Policy Research, January 21 2021

Given the recent revelations by British investigator David J. Blake – who for the first time was able to conclusively show, at the technical level, that the “Russian hacking” operation was a cyber psyop run by the FBI and FBI cyber security contractor CrowdStrike – the Reuters report may in fact indicate that “Q Anon” was neither a hoax nor “Russian”, but another FBI psychological cyber operation.

Fauci Now Says COVID-19 Vaccine May Become Mandatory

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, January 21 2021

Will the COVID-19 vaccine become mandatory? That’s a question many are asking these days and, by the looks of it, the answer may well be yes — although as I’ll explain later, I suspect the harms of the vaccine will become so apparent that it’ll kill such efforts before they become widespread.

Barrage of New Countries and Airlines to Adopt Vaccine Passports

By Steve Watson, January 21 2021

New York Times admits schemes could lead to “a dystopic system that would limit the rights of people who have been careful to avoid infection and are unable or unwilling to be vaccinated”

Video: “The New Normal” Documentary

By happen.network, January 21 2021

We bring to the attention of GR readers this outstanding documentary entitled the New Normal which investigates the corona crisis, as well as it’s aftermath. “The Fourth Industrial Revolution” under the World Economic Forum’s ” Great Reset has been put forth. What are the consequences for the World’s 7.8 billion people.

Vaccine Injury Reporting Systems ‘Utterly Inadequate,’ Independent Researchers Say

By Children’s Health Defense, January 21 2021

New peer-reviewed study of adverse events following MMRV vaccines highlights the urgent need for independent research on vaccine safety and the importance of informed consent and vaccine choice.

The COVID-19 RT-PCR Test: How to Mislead All Humanity. Using a “Test” To Lock Down Society

By Dr. Pascal Sacré, January 21 2021

The misuse of the RT-PCR technique is used as an intentional strategy by some governments, supported by scientific safety councils and by the dominant media, to justify the violation of a large number of constitutional rights, the destruction of the economy with the bankruptcy of entire active sectors of society.

The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, January 21 2021We are at the crossroads of one of the most serious crises in modern history. We are living history, yet our understanding of the flow of events since January 2020 has been blurred. Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media..

That $2.6 Trillion Stimulus Was One Heck of a Holiday Bonus to Defense Contractors

By Ross Marchand, January 21 2021

America’s debt has more than doubled over the past ten years, skyrocketing from $13 trillion to more than $27 trillion over just two presidential administrations. And, despite successive presidents’ promises to “wind down” conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, the defense budget has only gone in one direction— up.

Washington’s 40-year North Korea Policy: Success or Failure?

By Prof. Joseph H. Chung, January 21 2021

Washington’s 40-year offensive policy of North Korean regime change has gone nowhere. Bill Clinton created a chance of peace with North Korea in 1994 and he blew it. George W. Bush accepted the 2005 agreement for peace, then, he threw it away. Donald Trump had the golden chance for peace at 2018 Hanoi Summit, but he lost the chance. Barack Obama has made North Korea a Nuclear State.

UK Mega Meddling – UK Sets Up Media Influencing Project in Venezuela Amid Secretive £750,000 ‘Democracy Promotion’ Programme

By Matt Kennard and John McEvoy, January 21 2021

The UK government has established a journalism project to ‘influence’ Venezuela’s ‘media agenda’ while a Foreign Office-funded foundation is spending £750,000 on a secretive ‘democracy-promotion’ programme in the country, as Britain appears to deepen efforts to remove the Maduro government.

How to Buy Politicians: Corruption and Lobbying

By Rod Driver, January 21 2021

The term corruption conjures up images of brown envelopes stuffed full of used notes being passed furtively under a table as a bribe. However, this is just one type of corruption. In Britain, Europe and the US, the corruption that really matters is built into the system, in the forms of donations, favours and influence.

Farmers’ Protests Reflect Existential Crisis of Indian Agriculture

By Colin Todhunter, January 21 2021

With over 800 million people, rural India is arguably the most interesting and complex place on the planet but is plagued by farmer suicides, child malnourishment, growing unemployment, increased informalisation, indebtedness and an overall collapse of agriculture.

Related

“Q Anon” May Have Been an FBI Psyop21 January 2021In “English”

President Joe Biden’s “Dark Winter”: Code Name for a Scenario in Which a Biological Weapon Was Used Against the American Populace21 January 2021In “English”

Why Is the Corporate Media Predicting a “Dark Winter”?2 November 2020In “English”The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021