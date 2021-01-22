Biden’s Mask-Wearing Mandate

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, January 22, 2021

Biden and his press agent media won’t explain what’s vital for everyone to know.

On his first day in office as selected, not elected, president, he signed a blizzard of executive orders.

Among them was mandatory wearing of face masks in federal buildings and on its land. More on this below.

***

Face masks don’t protect and risk harm to health from extended use.

Porous to permit breathing, minuscule viral spores penetrate them easily, concentrate, and are inhaled.

When masked, normal breathing is impaired and exhaled air can go into eyes and irritate them.

Noted neurosurgeon Russell Blaylock explained the following about their use:

“As for the scientific support for the use of face masks, a recent careful examination of the literature, in which 17 of the best studies were analyzed, concluded that:” “None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.” “(N)o studies have been done to demonstrate that either a cloth mask or the N95 mask has any effect on transmission of the COVID-19 virus.” “Any recommendations, therefore, have to be based on studies of influenza virus transmission.” “The fact is, there is no conclusive evidence of their efficiency in controlling flu virus transmission.”

Dr. Jim Meehan cited the following reasons why face masks aren’t needed and don’t work:

“Masks are ineffective, unnecessary and harmful,” noting peer-reviewed data. The don’t protect as falsely claimed. “Risks outweigh the benefits.” “Your CO2 inhalation is increased to dangerous levels.” “Viral particles move through face masks with relative ease.” “Your mask is a petri dish experiment” by permitting viral spores to penetrate, concentrate in nasal passages, “enter the olfactory nerves and travel to the brain.” “Asymptomatic transmission of (covid…aka seasonal flu) does not occur to any significant level.” Studies showed that “masked subjects were infected at the same rate as unmasked subjects.” “You can take vitamin D,” C, and zinc for protection.

Reported numbers of covid cases “are deceptive.” Positive PCR tests are nearly always false.

“Successful, proven, affordable treatments exist” — harmful to health vaccines not needed.

The safe, effective, inexpensive treatment includes:

HCQ 200 mg tabs #16 (hydroxychloroquine)

Zinc sulfate 22O mg (or elemental Zinc 50 mg) # 15

Azithromycin 500 mg # 5 (Z pack) or

Doxycycline 100 mg # 10

Ivermectin 3 mg tabs #8 are also effective and safe.

Dr. Meehan explained that “(y)ou fight this virus with truth…Healthy people should not wear face masks.”Corona Mask Mandates: Science or Political Dogma?

Voluntary house arrest under lockdown and quarantine do enormous harm and no good.

“Never before had anyone beaten a virus by quarantining the healthy,” said Meehan. “We were not told that quarantining healthy people was a first-of-its kind experiment. And the experiment failed.”

We’re told and increasingly mandated to do polar opposite to what benefits health and well-being.

“(E)vidence shows that (when) healthy people (wear) face masks, (they pose) serious health risks to wearers” from extended use. What’s gone on since early last year reflects “political agendas, symbolism, fear, and dividing and isolating the people.” “It has nothing to do with science.” “As a physician and former medical journal editor, I’ve carefully read the scientific literature regarding the use of face masks to mitigate viral transmission.” “I believe the public health experts have community wearing of masks all wrong.” Their use “decrease(s) oxygen, increase(s) carbon dioxide, and alter(s) breathing in ways that increase susceptibility and severity of” seasonal flu renamed covid. “Mask wearers frequently report symptoms of difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, headache, lightheadedness, dizziness, anxiety, brain fog, difficulty concentrating, and other subjective symptoms while wearing medical masks.”

Despite scientific evidence about ineffective, potential harm from wearing face masks, incremental mandating of their use perhaps is heading toward requiring them for access to public places.

Biden’s executive order falsely claimed that he’s “relying on the best available data and science-based public health measures (sic),” adding:

“Such measures include wearing masks when around others, physical distancing, and other related precautions (sic).” “(T)o protect the federal workforce and individuals interacting with the federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of government services and activities, on-duty or on-site federal employees, on-site federal contractors, and other individuals in federal buildings and on federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures (sic).”

Complying with the above will have no positive effect on personal or public health — just possible harm from extended use of face masks.

Biden’s order also “encourag(es) masking across America. Will mandating it follow?

Will going unmasked in public places be criminalized ahead and subject to punishment?

Will removing face masks for dining in restaurants risk punishment if caught?

Will mass-vaxxing with hazardous to health, experimental, inadequately tested, DNA altering, vaccines be mandated?

Will Biden’s executive order be followed by numerous other repressive ones and congressional legislation that aim to replace remaining freedoms with tyranny?

*

