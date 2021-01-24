Sham Trump “Second Time” Senate Impeachment Trial to Begin February 9

As a former president, Trump cannot be removed from an office he no longer holds.

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, January 24, 2021

In February last year, Trump was tried and acquitted by the Senate on the following two phony charges:

“Article I: Abuse of power, falsely claiming Trump sought foreign interference from Ukraine in the US 2020 presidential election.

Article II: Obstruction of Congress, falsely claiming he “directed the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its sole Power of Impeachment,”

adding:

“(W)ithout lawful cause or excuse, President Trump directed Executive Branch agencies, offices, and officials not to comply with those subpoenas. President Trump thus interposed the powers of the Presidency against the lawful subpoenas of the House…”

Trump’s unwillingness to participate in the sham process did not rise to the level of obstructing Congress.

Nor did urging current and former regime members not to cooperate with Dems because proceedings lacked legitimacy.

Charges against him were politicized, justifiable wrongdoing to hold him accountable were ignored because most congressional members and bureaucrats share guilt.

On January 13, Trump was impeached again.

The second time around was on the phony charge of “engag(ing) on high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States (sic),” adding:

He “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government (sic).” “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system (sic), interfered with the peaceful transition of power (sic), and imperiled a coequal branch of government (sic).” “He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States (sic).”

Cold, hard facts refute all of the above politicized rubbish.

January 6 events on Capitol Hill had clear earmarks of an orchestrated anti-Trump false flag — staged by elements wanting him blamed for what he had nothing to do with.

He urged supporters to protest against certification of rigged Election 2020 results nonviolently, not the other way around.

Public assembly and free expression are constitutionally guaranteed.

Perhaps not much longer based on recent events and if undemocratic Dems controlling Congress and the White House enact the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act Dem Senator Richard Durbin said he’ll introduce.

If it becomes the law of the land, it may equate dissent with domestic terrorism, along with hardening totalitarian rule.

In US history, three presidents faced trials by Senate members on politicized charges — Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump.

Beginning on February 9 — unless changed to an alternate date — Trump will be tried again on the phony charge of inciting insurrection he had nothing to do with — this time as a former president.

While exoneration is likely because of a required two-thirds Senate super-majority needed to convict, orchestrated events of January 6 could result in proceedings against him concluding the other way around.

For the first time in US history, a current or former president could be convicted by Senate trial — in private citizen Trump’s case, by a phony charge against him.

If a sitting or former US president can be wrongfully charged and convicted, what chance for justice in America for anyone will ever exist henceforth.

What remains of the practically nonexistent rule of law in America will be in dock when Senate proceedings against Trump begin.

Wrongful conviction by a Senate super-majority for what he had nothing to do with will be a de facto obituary for rule of law in America that no longer exists.

One sham article of impeachment will be presented to the Senate on Monday.

They’ll be nothing fair about a trial on a phony charge — presided over by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

If convicted, Trump could be barred from holding public office again by a separate vote.

He could be denied benefits afforded former US presidents under the 1958 Former Presidents Act.

He could lose them by removal pursuant to Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution — including his pension and Secret Service protection.

However, the law states that presidents “whose service in such office shall have terminated other than by” removal from office office are entitled to benefits.

As a former president, Trump cannot be removed from an office he no longer holds.

Mostly likely, he’ll retain pension and Secret Service protection no matter the results of trial.

According to the Constitution’s Article ll, Section 2:

“The president…shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”

Trump cannot be pardoned after conclusion of politicized proceedings against him.

He or counsel representing him may or may not participate in what’s forthcoming.

No one should be above the law and that includes sitting and former presidents.

Of equal importance, no one should be falsely charged and held accountable when innocent.

Trump is guilty of high crimes of war and against humanity by hot and other means.

He’s guilty of enormous harm to most Americans so privileged ones could benefit at their expense.

He wasn’t impeached twice for these offenses. Nor did he earlier and will in February face Senate trial for them that would be justified and warrant conviction.

Instead, he faced two phony articles of impeachment earlier and a third one that’s the politicized basis for his upcoming sham Senate trial.

While unsympathetic toward him for high crimes I believe demand accountability, a nation of laws — not the whim of its ruling authorities to do what they please extrajudicially — is far more important.

It’s the difference between the rule of international, constitutional and statute laws v. rule of the jungle.

The latter standard defines how US governance operates.

Framing Trump on bogus charges while ignoring legitimate offenses against him and countless other current and former US ruling class members is one of many examples of a nation off the rails.

Governing by its own rules is what tyranny is all about.

That’s the disturbing state of things in the US on a path toward making it full-blown ahead if not challenged nonviolently in the streets to stop what no one yearning to breathe free should tolerate.

Edmund Burke long ago explained that “(t)he only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (and women) to do nothing.”

*

