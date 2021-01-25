Selected Articles: Eurostar Train Near Collapse, Biden’s Policy on Israel & Latin America, The Nuclear Ban Treaty

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 25, 2021

In the Asian Flu of 1957-58, They Rejected Lockdowns

By Jeffrey A. Tucker, January 25 2021

Shutting down an economy flatly contradicts a founding principle of the WHO: “Economic development and public health are inseparable and complementary… the social, cultural and economic development of a community, and its state of health, are interdependent.”

Eurostar Train Near Collapse, Asks for Bailout, Becomes Hot Potato

By Nick Corbishley, January 25 2021

Eurostar, the company that operates the cross-Channel train service that connects the UK with France, Belgium and the Netherlands, is on the brink of collapse, the company’s management warned this week.

The Will to Believe: Americans and Their Divine Masters

By Edward Curtin, January 25 2021

Propagandists are smart people. They begin their devious machinations with the premise that people need to believe in something rather than remaining suspended in doubt or forced to accept the existential courage of despair that leaves them temporarily lost and without answers or masters, suffering from free-floating anxiety.

Human Civilization and the Recreation of Wilderness

By S. M. Smyth, January 25 2021

Does civilized man create wilderness? When does the split between man and beast divide us from the goddesses of the earth and from the wildness of our own heart? Are we then doomed to be alienated “strangers in a strange land?”

The ‘Humanitarian’ Left Still Ignores the Lessons of Iraq, Libya and Syria to Cheer on More War

By Jonathan Cook, January 25 2021

The instinct among parts of the left to cheerlead the right’s war crimes, so long as they are dressed up as liberal “humanitarianism”, is alive and kicking, as Owen Jones revealed in a column last week on the plight of the Uighurs at China’s hands.

Biden and the Democrats will Sow Chaos in Latin America

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, January 25 2021

US President Joseph Biden, a relic from Washington’s old political establishment will continue the same imperialist policies in Latin America as did his predecessors including that of Donald Trump. There is a clear indication that Washington’s hostilities towards Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro will continue under a Biden administration.

Joe Biden’s Policy on Israel Isn’t “Transformative” or “Decent”

By Rima Najjar, January 25 2021

Among so many otherwise progressive or liberal Americans, core convictions about the legitimacy of Israel as a Jewish state, now ensconced comfortably on all of the Palestinian homeland, allows them to repudiate Palestinian movements for justice and place their energies, instead, into digging for “coded” anti-Semitism in anti-Zionist speech.

German Court Rules that COVID-19 Lockdowns Are Unconstitutional

By Great Game India, January 25 2021

A German court in a landmark ruling has declared that COVID-19 lockdowns imposed by the government are unconstitutional. Thuringia’s spring lockdown was a “catastrophically wrong political decision with dramatic consequences for almost all areas of people’s lives,” the court said, justifying its decision.

The UN Prohibits Nuclear Weapons and What Does Italy Do?

By Manlio Dinucci, January 25 2021

Today, January 22, 2021, is the day that can go down in history as the turning point to free humanity from those weapons that, for the first time, have the ability to erase the human species and almost every other form of life. In fact, the UN Treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons enters into force today.

The Biden Presidency: Business as Usual or a New Departure?

By Dr. Leon Tressell, January 24 2021

Joe Biden‘s inauguration as US president was unprecedented in modern times. The US capital resembled a war zone as 25,000 National Guardsmen plus thousands of police enforced severe restrictions over civilian movement on the streets.

A Life Saving Hope or Death Defying Jab? Three Perspectives on the Experimental COVID Vaccine

By Michael Welch, Mary Holland, and Dr. Meryl Nass, January 24 2021

The Global Research News Hour this week endeavours to explore the issue with three individuals all with somewhat different views and vantage points about the harm caused by these Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna potions.

A Totalitarian Regime Is Coming to America? Or Is It Just an Old Ball Game?

By Dr. Ludwig Watzal, January 25 2021

Dutch-Jewish historian Jacques Presser remarked as early as 1947: “Fascism, should it ever return, will undoubtedly present itself in the guise of anti-fascism.” Having watched the surreal inauguration, the Green Zone in Baghdad popped up. The occupation in Washington was called Red Zone.

The Responsibility to Disarm and the Nuclear Ban Treaty

By Ramesh Thakur, January 25 2021

n 1984, President Ronald Reagan noted the nuclear emperor had no clothes: “The only value in our two nations (the United States and Soviet Union) possessing nuclear weapons is to make sure they will never be used. But then would it not be better to do away with them entirely?” Indeed it would. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) tries to do so through a new normative settling point on the ethics, legality, and legitimacy of the bomb.

Keep Swinging for Justice and Freedom: The Legacy of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron

By John W. Whitehead, January 24 2021

“My motto was always to keep swinging. Whether I was in a slump or feeling badly or having trouble off the field, the only thing to do was keep swinging.”—Hank Aaron

