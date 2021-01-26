5 hours ago January 26, 2021Jaime C.

gallery The Futility and Dangers of Covid Lockdowns: Doctors Letter to Premier of Ontario Doug Ford

In Support of Open Letter Submitted by Roman Baber MPP

By Dr. Stephen Malthouse

Global Research, January 26, 2021Mark Taliano 25 January 2021

Below is a letter from Canadian doctors supporting Roman Baber MPP who penned an open letter to Premier Doug Ford asking to end the COVID-19 lockdown.

.

.

Here is Baber’s open letter.

Image
Image

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

We thank Mark Taliano for bringing this to our attention.

Featured image is from Mark Taliano“Do No Harm”

Related

We’re Being Locked-down for an Infection Fatality Rate of Less than 0.2%? Dr. Richard Schabas to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

“COVID Cases” Versus the Real Virus

Hyperbolic COVID Modelling Oracle Predicts Nothing More than Typical Winter Flu Season

The original source of this article is Mark TalianoCopyright © Dr. Stephen MalthouseMark Taliano, 2021

The Futility and Dangers of Covid Lockdowns: Doctors Letter to Premier of Ontario Doug Ford

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.