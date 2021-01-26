The Futility and Dangers of Covid Lockdowns: Doctors Letter to Premier of Ontario Doug Ford

In Support of Open Letter Submitted by Roman Baber MPP

By Dr. Stephen Malthouse

Global Research, January 26, 2021Mark Taliano 25 January 2021

Below is a letter from Canadian doctors supporting Roman Baber MPP who penned an open letter to Premier Doug Ford asking to end the COVID-19 lockdown.

Here is Baber’s open letter.

We thank Mark Taliano for bringing this to our attention.

Featured image is from Mark Taliano“Do No Harm”

