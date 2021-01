By Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Racism. Materialism. Militarism. The three social evils Dr. Martin Luther King Jr warned would destroy America from within… Decades later, they help explain the divisions in our country that led to the January 6th siege of Congress. While it’s often ignored, the way militarism drives our scourges at home is a critical missing link in how we ended up with Trump and the attack on the Capitol.

Posted January 07, 2021

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56255.htm