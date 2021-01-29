Selected Articles: “Western Civilization”: The Culture of Slavery vs. the Culture of Resistance

By Global Research News

Global Research, January 29, 2021

Did CDC Deliberately Mislead Public on Allergic Reactions to Moderna Vaccine?

By Dr. Meryl Nass and John Stone, January 29 2021

On Jan. 13, California health officials issued a hold on 330,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after “fewer than 10” people at San Diego’s Petco Park stadium vaccine clinic suffered allergic reactions to the vaccine. Santa Clara County officials lifted the hold on the vaccine lot in question on Jan. 21.

Ten Reasons Why SARS-CoV-2 Is an “Imaginary” and “Theoretical Virus”. “They Never Isolated the Virus”

By Makia Freeman, January 29 2021

The Imaginary and Theoretical Virus known as SARS-CoV-2, a concept which has been used by the NWO (New World Order) controllers to shut down the world, is becoming more and more exposed as the months go by.

Electromagnetic Fields, 5G and Health: What About the Precautionary Principle?

By John William Frank, January 29 2021

Some health protection agencies and their scientific advisory committees have concluded that there is no conclusive scientific evidence of harm. Several recent reviews by independent scientists, however, suggest that there is significant uncertainty on this question.

Biden Will Likely Try to Politically Influence Venezuela by Re-engaging with It Economically

By Paul Antonopoulos, January 29 2021

After the EU, the U.S. could also end its recognition of the self-proclaimed interim president and change its sanctions policy with a new one that is more conducive to normalization. Washington will most likely try and strengthen American economic presence in the devastated Venezuelan economy and convert that into political influence.

With Likely Victory of Andrés Arauz, Ecuador Will Join Latin America’s Anti-Imperialist Surge

By Alan MacLeod, January 29 2021

Ecuador is just weeks away from becoming the latest Latin American nation to move away from the IMF and United States and elect a strongly progressive, anti-imperialist government.

If US Foreign Policy Toward Palestine Is Any Indication, “Trump Is Here to Stay”

By Rima Najjar, January 29 2021

As I watch the unfolding political drama of the impeachment trial in the US Senate, the glimmer of hope for change I had following the incredible scenes at the Capitol on Jan 6 is being dimmed. The question in my mind now is whether it is even possible, with the tools being used by Joe Biden, to turn the tide on Trump’s movement.

Blinken Says Iran Must Comply with Nuclear Deal before the US Does

By Dave DeCamp, January 29 2021

In a sign that the US is a long way from lifting sanctions on Iran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will not return to the nuclear deal until Iran comes back into compliance.

Video: Israeli Military Asks $1.2 Billion to Prepare for Strike on Iran

By South Front, January 29 2021

The Israeli military needs over $1 billion to fund its widely promoted strike on Iran, which Tel Aviv has threatened to carry out if the US should rejoin the nuclear deal.

Relations Between India and Russia on the Rise

By Lucas Leiroz de Almeida, January 29 2021

Military relations between Russia and India are increasing and this can bring a series of significant changes in international society. However, this is unlikely to be pleasing to Washington, which sees New Delhi as a key partner in its strategy for the Indo-Pacific region.

“Western Civilization”: The Culture of Slavery vs. the Culture of Resistance

By Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin, January 29 2021

The general problem of culture today is its ability to facilitate and support negative aspects of society through encouraging escapism, diversion and ignorance regarding many important issues of contemporary life, such as economic crises, repressive legislation, poverty, and climate chaos.

