The Corona “Pandemic” Timeline: What Happened in January – March 2020?

Author’s Introductory Note

Facts corroborated by official statements reveal that the Covid pandemic which served to justify the Lockdown is deceptive to say the least.

This article (based on Chapter III of my E-Book) will focus on the Corona Timeline starting in January.

These are some of the highlights:

1. A Covid Vaccine had already been envisaged several months prior to the “official” discovery of the virus in late December 2019. The Covid Vaccine initiative was discussed and debated at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos on January 21-24, 2020.

2. On January 30, 2020, the WHO confirmed that there were 83 positive cases outside China including 5 in the US, 3 in Canada, 4 in France, 4 in Germany.

Based on these ridiculously low numbers the WHO launched a Worldwide public health emergency (PHEIC)

4. On the following day, January 31st, 2020, President Trump decided to suspend Air Travel with China. The five WHO “confirmed cases” in the US were sufficient to “justify” a far-reaching decision which triggered a crisis in international trade and air travel, which is still ongoing, not to mention the bankruptcies of the airlines and the tourist industry.

5. On February 20th, the WHO Director General Tedros held a press conference warning that a pandemic was imminent, intimating “that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak..[is] closing” …: “I believe the window of opportunity is still there, but that the window is narrowing.”

These shock and awe statements have no scientific basis. On February 20, 2020, the recorded number of covid positive cases was ridiculously low: confirmed cases outside China was 1073 out of population of 6.4 billion.

Tedros’ statements nonetheless served to trigger the 2020 Corona Financial Crash. The fear campaign went into high gear. The evidence suggests that the stock market crisis was engineered. There was no cause for alarm. (See Chapter IV for details)

6. On March 11, 2020 the WHO Director General officially declared a Worldwide Pandemic at a time when the number of confirmed cases outside China (6.4 billion population) was of the order of 44,279 and 1440 deaths (recorded by WHO for March 11, see table right).

Immediately following the March 11, 2020 WHO announcement, the fear campaign gained impetus. 193 member states of the United Nations were instructed to implement the lockdown and close down their economies as a means to resolving a Worldwide public health crisis.

We can distinguish and identify three important decisions (January 30-31, February 20, 2020, March 11, 2020 which served to set the stage of the ongoing corona crisis:

January 30, 31, 2020: Worldwide public health Emergence declared by WHO ( 83 cases outside China )

Worldwide public health Emergence declared by WHO ( ) February 20th, 2020 . WHO Warning that a pandemic is imminent, leading to stock market crash ( 1073 cases outside China )

. WHO Warning that a pandemic is imminent, leading to stock market crash ( ) March 11, 2020, The Lockdown and the recommended Worldwide closure of economic activity as a means to resolving an alleged public health crisis.(44,279 cases outside China). At a time when the covid crisis in China was virtually over.

These ridiculously low numbers of estimated positive cases based on the PCR test do not under any circumstances justify the lockdown and closing down of economic activity.

In the wake of the March 11, 2020 Lockdown (supported by the fear campaign) the process of testing went into high gear.

There is now ample evidence that the estimates resulting from the PCR tests used to justify the “Second Wave” lockdown measures are flawed and invalid. (See Chapter II)

The following text entitled The Corona Time Line is Chapter III of my E-book which consists of nine chapters. To access the full text of the E-book click here

The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

Michel Chossudovsky, February 2, 2021

THE CORONA TIMELINE

Text of Chapter II: To read the E-Book including a detailed analysis pertaining the economic and financial dimensions (Chapters IV, V and IX) click here:

August 1, 2019: Glaxo Smith Kline and Pfizer announce the establishment of a corporate partnership in Consumer Health Products including Vaccines.

September 19, 2019: The ID2020 Alliance held their Summit in New York, entitled “Rising to the Good ID Challenge”. The focus was on the establishment of a vaccine with an embedded digital passport.

October 18, 2019. Event 201. The 201 Pandemic Simulation Exercise

The coronavirus was initially named 2019-nCoV by the WHO, the same name (with the exception of the placement of the date) as that adopted atthe October 18, 2019 201 Simulation exercise under the auspices of the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health, Centre for Heath Security (an event sponsored by the Gates Foundation and World Economic Forum).(Event 201)

In October 2019, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security hosted a pandemic tabletop exercise called Event 201 with partners, the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. … For the scenario, we modeled a fictional coronavirus pandemic, but we explicitly stated that it was not a prediction. Instead, the exercise served to highlight preparedness and response challenges that would likely arise in a very severe pandemic. We are not now predicting that the nCoV-2019 outbreak will kill 65 million people. Although our tabletop exercise included a mock novel coronavirus, the inputs we used for modeling the potential impact of that fictional virus are not similar to nCoV-2019.“We are not now predicting that the nCoV-2019 [which was also used as the name of the simulation] outbreak will kill 65 million people. .Although our tabletop exercise included a mock novel coronavirus, the inputs we used for modeling the potential impact of that fictional virus are not similar to nCoV-2019.”

December 31, 2019: First cases of pneumonia detected and reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province. China.

January 1, 2020: Chinese health authorities close the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market after Western media reports that wild animals sold there may have been the source of the virus. This initial assessment was subsequently refuted by Chinese scientists.

January 7, 2020: Chinese authorities “identify a new type of virus” which was isolated on 7 January.

January 11, 2020 – The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission announces the first death caused by the coronavirus.

January 22, 2020: WHO. Members of the WHO Emergency Committee “expressed divergent views on whether this event constitutes a PHEIC or not”. The Committee meeting was reconvened on January 23, 2020, overlapping with the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos (January 21-24, 2020).

The meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) expressed divergent views on whether this event constitutes a PHEIC or not. At that time, the advice was that the event did not constitute a PHEIC, but the Committee members agreed on the urgency of the situation and suggested that the Committee should be reconvened in a matter of days to examine the situation further.

January 21-24, 2020: Consultations at the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland under auspices of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) for development of a vaccine program. CEPI is a WEF-Gates partnership. With support from CEPI, Seattle based Moderna will manufacture an mRNA vaccine against 2019-nCoV, “The Vaccine Research Center (VRC) of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH, collaborated with Moderna to design the vaccine.”

Note: The development of a 2019 nCoV vaccine was announced at Davos, 2 weeks after the January 7, 2020 announcement, and barely a week prior to the official launching of the WHO’s Worldwide Public Health emergency on January 30. The WEF-Gates-CEPI Vaccine Announcement precedes the WHO Public Health Emergency (PHEIC)

Dominant financial interests, billionaire foundations and international financial institutions played a key role in launching the WHO Public Health Emergency (PHEIC).

In the week preceding this historic WHO decision. The PHEIC was the object of “consultations” at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos (January 21-24). The WHO Director General Dr. Tedros was present at Davos. Were these consultations instrumental in influencing the WHO’s historic decision on January 30th.

Was there a Conflict of Interest as defined by the WHO? The WHO’s largest donor is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which together with the WEF and CEPI had already announced in Davos the development of a Covid-19 vaccine prior to the historic January 30th launching of the PHEIC.

January 28, 2020: The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the novela corona virus had been isolated.

The WHO Director General had the backing of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Big Pharma and the World Economic Forum (WEF). There are indications that the decision for the WHO to declare a Global Health Emergency was taken on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos (January 21-24) overlapping with the Geneva January 22 meeting of the Emergency Committee.

The WHO’s Director Tedros was present at Davos 2020. At Davos, the Gates Foundation announced $10 billion commitment to vaccines over the next 10 years.

This pledge was made in Davos, Switzerland, barely a week prior to the WHO decision to launch the PHEIC.

January 30, 2020: The WHO’s Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)

The first stage of this crisis was launched by the WHO on January 30th. While officially it was not designated as a “Pandemic”, it nonetheless contributed to spearheading the fear campaign.

From the very outset, the estimates of “confirmed positive cases” have been part of a “Numbers Game”.

In some cases the statistics were simply not mentioned and in other cases the numbers were selectively inflated with a view to creating panic.

Not mentioned by the media: The number of “confirmed cases” based on faulty estimates (PCR) used to justify this far reaching decision was ridiculously low.The Covid-19 Roadmap: Towards Global Economic Chaos and Societal Destruction

The Worldwide population outside China is of the order of 6.4 billion. On January 30, 2020 outside China there were:

83 cases in 18 countries, and only 7 of them had no history of travel in China. (see WHO, January 30, 2020).

On January 29, 2020, the day preceding the launching of the PHEI (recorded by the WHO), there were 5 cases in the US, 3 in Canada, 4 in France, 4 in Germany.

There was no “scientific basis” to justify the launching of a Worldwide public health emergency.

Screenshot of WHO table, January 29, 2020,

Those low numbers (not mentioned by the media) did not prevent the launching of a Worldwide fear campaign.

January 31, 2020: President Trump’s Decision to Suspend Air Travel with China

On the following day (January 31, 2020), Trump announced that he would deny entry to the US of both Chinese and foreign nationals “who have traveled in China in the last 14 days”. This immediately triggered a crisis in air travel, transportation, US-China trade relations as well as freight and shipping transactions.

Whereas the WHO “[did] not recommend any travel or trade restrictions” the five so-called “confirmed cases” in the US were sufficient to “justify” President Trump’s January 31st 2020 decision to suspend air travel to China while precipitating a hate campaign against ethnic Chinese throughout the Western World.

This historic January 31st decision paved the way towards the disruption of international commodity trade as well as Worldwide restrictions on air travel.

“Fake media” immediately went into high gear. China was held responsible for “spreading infection” Worldwide.

Early February 2020: the acronym of the coronavirus was changed from nCoV- 2019 (its name under the October Event 201 John Hopkins Simulation Exercise before it was identified in early January 2020) to SARS-nCoV-2. Covid-19 indicates the disease triggered by SARS-CoV-2

February 20-21, 2020. Worldwide Covid Data Outside China: The Diamond Princess Cruise Ship

While China reported a total of 75,567 cases of COVID-19, (February 20) the confirmed cases outside China were abysmally low and the statistics based in large part on the the PCR test used to confirm the “Worldwide spread of the virus” were questionable to say the least. Moreover, out of the 75,567 cases in China, a large percentage had recovered. And recovery figures were not acknowledged by the media.

On the day of Dr. Tedros’ historic press conference (February 20, 2020) the recorded number of confirmed cases outside China was 1073 of which 621 were passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship (stranded in Japanese territorial waters).

From a statistical point of view, the WHO decision pointing to a potential “spread of the virus Worldwide” did not make sense.

On February 20th, 57.9 % of the Worldwide Covid-19 “confirmed cases” were from the Diamond Princess, hardly representative of a Worldwide “statistical trend”.The official story is as follows:

A Hong Kong based passenger who had disembarked from the Diamond Princess in Hong Kong on January 25 developed pneumonia and was tested positive for the novela coronavirus on January 30.

He was reported to have travelled on January 10, to Shenzhen on mainland China (which borders on Hong Kong’s new territories).

The Diamond Princess arrived at Yokohama on February 3. A quarantine was imposed on the cruiser See NCBI study.

Many passengers fell sick due to the confinement on the boat.

All the passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess undertook the PCR test.

The number of confirmed cases increased to 691 on February 23.

Scan Source: NCBI Study

Read carefully: From the standpoint of assessing Worldwide statistical trends, the data doesn’t stand up. Without the Diamond Princess data, the so-called confirmed cases worldwide outside China on February 20th 2020 were of the order of 452, out of a population of 6.4 billion.

Examine the WHO Graph below. The blue indicates the confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess (international conveyance) (which arrived in Yokohama on February 3, 2020), many of whom were sick, confined to their rooms for more than two weeks (quarantine imposed by Japan). All passengers and crew took the RT-PCR test (which does not detect or identify Covid-19).

Needless to say, this so-called data was instrumental in spearheading the fear campaign and the collapse of financial markets in the course of the month of February. (see section below)

February 20th, 2020: At a press conference on Thursday the 20th of February afternoon (CET Time) in a briefing in Geneva, the WHO Director General. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that he was

“concerned that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak was “closing” …

“I believe the window of opportunity is still there, but that the window is narrowing.”

There were only 1076 cases outside China (including the Diamond Press:

Screenshot, WHO Press Conference, February 20th, 2020

Note: The tabulated data above for February 20, 2020 indicates 1073 cases. 1076 cases in WHO Press Conference)

These “shock and awe” statements contributed to heightening the fear campaign, despite the fact that the number of confirmed cases outside China was exceedingly low. February 20-21, 2020 marks the beginning of the 2020 Financial Crash.

Officially 1073 cases Worldwide.

Excluding the Diamond Princess, 452 so-called “confirmed cases” Worldwide outside China, for a population of 6.4 billion recorded by the WHO on February 20th, 15 in the US, 8 in Canada, 9 in the UK. (See table right, February 20, 2020). Those are the figures used to justify Dr. Tedros’ warnings: “the window is narrowing”:

A larger number of cases outside China were recorded in South Korea (153 cases according to WHO) and Italy (recorded by national authorities).

WHO data recorded on February 2020 at the outset of the so-called Covid Financial Crash (right)

The statement by Dr. Tedros (based on flawed concepts and statistics), set the stage for the February financial collapse. (See Chapter IV).

February 24: Moderna Inc supported by CEPI announced that its experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, known as mRNA-1273, was ready for human testing.

February 28, 2020: A WHO vaccination campaign was announced by WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

More than 20 vaccines are in development globally, and several therapeutics are in clinical trials. We expect the first results in a few weeks.

The campaign to develop vaccines was initiated prior to decision of the WHO to launch a Global Public Health emergency. It was first announced at the WEF meeting at Davos (21-24 January) by CEPI.

Early March: China: More than 50% of the infected patients recovered and were discharged from the hospitals.

A total of 49,856 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged from hospitals in China. (WHO). What this means is that the total number of “confirmed infected cases” in China was 30,448. (Namely 80,304 minus 49,856 = 30,448 (80,304 is the total number on confirmed cases in China (WHO data, March 3, 2020). These developments concerning “recovery” are not reported by the Western media.

March 5, WHO Director General confirms that outside China there are 2055 cases reported in 33 countries. Around 80% of those cases continue to come from just three countries (South Korea, Iran, Italy).

March 7: USA: The number of “confirmed cases” (infected and recovered) in the United States in early March is of the order of 430, rising to about 600 (March 8). Rapid rise in the course of March.

Compare that to the figures pertaining to the Influenza B Virus: The CDC estimated for 2019-2020 “at least 15 million virus flu illnesses… 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths. (The Hill)

March 7: China: The Pandemic is Almost Over

Reported new cases in China fall to double digit. 99 cases recorded on March 7. All of the new cases outside Hubei province are categorized as “imported infections”(from foreign countries). The reliability of the data remains to be established:

99 newly confirmed cases including 74 in Hubei Province, … The new cases included 24 imported infections — 17 in Gansu Province, three in Beijing, three in Shanghai and one in Guangdong Province.

March 11, 2020: The Historic Covid-19 Pandemic, Lockdown, Closing Down of 190 National Economies

The WHO Director General had already set the stage in his February 21st Press Conference .

“the world should do more to prepare for a possible coronavirus pandemic”. The WHO had called upon countries to be “in a phase of preparedness”.

The WHO officially declared a Worldwide pandemic at a time when there were 118,000 confirmed cases and 4291 deaths Worldwide (including China). (March 11, 2020, according to press conference). What do these “statistics” tell you?

The number of confirmed cases outside China (6.4 billion population) were of the order of 44279 and 1440 deaths (figures recorded by the WHO for March 11, (on March 12) (see table right). (The death figure outside China mentioned in Tedros’s press conference was 4291).

Immediately following the March 11, 2020 WHO announcement, the fear campaign went into high gear. (the economic and financial impacts are reviewed in Chapter IV)

March 16: Moderna mRNA-1273 is tested in several stages with 45 volunteers in Seattle, Washington State. The vaccine program started in early February:

“We don’t know whether this vaccine will induce an immune response, or whether it will be safe.That’s why we’re doing a trial,” Jackson stressed. “It’s not at the stage where it would be possible or prudent to give it to the general population.” (AP, March 16, 2020)

Second Wave Announcements and Press reports Canada and the US. Early to Mid-June

November, December: Ongoing, Partial Lockdown, Social Distancing and Social Gathering measures taken by Britain, France, Germany, Canada. Introduction of Covid Vaccine

To read the E-Book including a detailed analysis pertaining the economic and financial dimensions (Chapters IV, V and IX) click here:

The 2020 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”

15 August 2020