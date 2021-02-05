Spain’s Galician Health Law Includes Mandatory Vaccination

Global Research, February 05, 2021
The reform of the Galician health law that the Popular Party has registered in the Galician Parliament includes the possibility for the government to force the population to be vaccinated.
If they refuse to do so, the administration could impose penalties of between 1,000 and 60,000 euros, depending on the seriousness of the consequences that the refusal could have for public health.
The regulation, as promised by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will be in force in February. A month earlier, the Ministry of Health hopes to have the first vaccines against the coronavirus, although, as Salvador Illa, Spanish Heath Minister recently stated, experts advise that it should not be compulsory.
Under a complete media blackout, a proposal to modify the Public Health Law, 8/2008 of 10 July, is to be approved in Galicia, which will subsequently be imposed on the rest of the autonomous communities.
- Submission to compulsory vaccination.
- Submission to anal PCR
- Submission to hospitalisation by force
- Detention of civilians in isolation centres that are already being built for this purpose
- Closure of businesses and seizure of assets
- Suspension of civilian recreational and cultural activities
- Tracking and computer monitoring of citizens
- Detention of individuals or groups suspected of “dangerous” activities
- Control and management of social centres
- Control and management of social centres by a government employee
