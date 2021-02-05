Spain’s Galician Health Law Includes Mandatory Vaccination

By Merran Laginestra

Global Research, February 05, 2021

The reform of the Galician health law that the Popular Party has registered in the Galician Parliament includes the possibility for the government to force the population to be vaccinated.

If they refuse to do so, the administration could impose penalties of between 1,000 and 60,000 euros, depending on the seriousness of the consequences that the refusal could have for public health.

The regulation, as promised by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will be in force in February. A month earlier, the Ministry of Health hopes to have the first vaccines against the coronavirus, although, as Salvador Illa, Spanish Heath Minister recently stated, experts advise that it should not be compulsory.

Under a complete media blackout, a proposal to modify the Public Health Law, 8/2008 of 10 July, is to be approved in Galicia, which will subsequently be imposed on the rest of the autonomous communities.

Submission to compulsory vaccination.

Submission to anal PCR

Submission to hospitalisation by force

Detention of civilians in isolation centres that are already being built for this purpose

Closure of businesses and seizure of assets

Suspension of civilian recreational and cultural activities

Tracking and computer monitoring of citizens

Detention of individuals or groups suspected of “dangerous” activities

Control and management of social centres

Control and management of social centres by a government employee

*India: Violations of the Right to Food and Work Rampant Across the Country, Made Worse by Aadhaar

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Merran Laginestra is an independent researcher and activist.

Note

http://www.parlamentodegalicia.es/…/Bibli…/B110051_3.pdf

Featured image is from Inga – stock.adobe.com

Related Articles

2 February 2014

27 March 2019

2 February 2018The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Merran Laginestra, Global Research, 2021