Selected Articles: Our Children Have a Right to a Decent Future

Our Children Have a Right to a Decent Future

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, February 08 2021

What the rebellious generation of 68 reproached their fathers for, that they had willingly submitted to a dictator and a tyranny, is happening again three generations later. And again, only a small group of courageous and awakened citizens is resisting – and the vast majority is asleep and silent.

The “Great Zero Carbon” Conspiracy

By F. William Engdahl, February 08 2021

The globalist Davos World Economic Forum is proclaiming the necessity of reaching a worldwide goal of “net zero carbon” by 2050. This for most sounds far in the future and hence largely ignored. Yet transformations underway from Germany to the USA, to countless other economies, are setting the stage for creation of what in the 1970’s was called the New International Economic Order.

The Foreign Roots of Haiti’s “Constitutional Crisis”

By Prof. Mark Schuller, February 08 2021

Haiti’s president’s term has come to an end, but he refuses to step down. Solidarity is urgent. As per usual, news on Haiti in the United States remains limited, except for during periods of “crisis.” As if on cue, U.S. media began reporting on Haiti’s “constitutional crisis” this week.

In Game Changer, International Criminal Court Will Take Up Israeli War Crimes and Apartheid in Palestine

By Prof. Juan Cole, February 08 2021

On Friday, the International Criminal Court found that it had jurisdiction to consider war crimes and crimes against humanity and the crime of Apartheid in the Palestinian territories.

ICC Ruling on Palestine: “A Victory for Rights, Justice, Freedom and Moral Values in the World”: Palestinian Minister

By Steven Sahiounie, February 08 2021

The mandate of the ICC is to prosecute people, not countries, including those from states that are not signatories, as long as one party has signed the international treaty, which Palestine did in 2015, while Israel has not signed. Palestine used its UN observer state status, gained in 2012, to join the ICC.

Shrinking Ireland: Global Warning in Local Communities

By Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin, February 08 2021

A recent walk at a local beach revealed to me how fast coastal erosion is affecting local communities. This area where I live is essentially a peninsula with two large popular beaches, Donabate beach and Portrane beach which are joined by cliffs, on the coast of north County Dublin, Ireland.

Farmers’ Protest in India: Price of Failure Will be Immense. “The Plan to Radically Restructure Agrifood”

By Colin Todhunter, February 07 2021

Globally, there is an ongoing trend of a handful of big companies determining what food is grown, how it is grown, what is in it and who sells it. This model involves highly processed food adulterated with chemical inputs ending up in large near-monopoly supermarket chains or fast-food outlets that rely on industrial-scale farming.

The Impeachment Trial: In Defense of Donald Trump

By Emanuel Pastreich, February 08 2021

It is not popular in the fickle fairyland of Washington D.C. to defend Donald Trump, let alone to praise him. But at this sad hour in our nation’s history, that is precisely what must be done.

Did The Virus Trigger the 2020 Worldwide Economic Crisis?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Michael Welch, February 08 2021

You lose your job. Small and medium sized enterprises go bankrupt. Even the whole tourist industry is paralyzed. There’s no air transport. There’s no public transport, in some cases. And then they make us believe that this is required to solve a public health crisis!

Towards a Police State in Switzerland? The Covid Face Mask

By Peter Koenig, February 08 2021

In the morning of 5 February 2021, a distinguished gentleman, professional, in his early 70s, impeccably dressed in suit and tie (no name shall be mentioned) – was running to catch an 8 AM train at the Geneva principal railway station, Cornavin.

The Invincible Green Stick of Happiness

By Edward Curtin, February 08 2021

After a night of haunting dreams that flowed as if they were written like running water, written on air, as the Roman poet Catullus once said, in the depth of a dark winter morning, I decided that I would take a walk in the afternoon hoping that the sun would then appear, and it did so.

